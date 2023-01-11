A man who is charged with striking his 73-year-old father in the head a number of times with a metal walking cane appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-two-year-old Curt Michael Boyd entered a not guilty plea to a charge of second-degree battery and was ordered to reappear July 17.According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched in response to a physical altercation to residence along Gentry Street. Upon arrival, they found the father lying next to a vehicle with visible injuries to his head and face. He told officers he got into a verbal altercation with his son over him using Boyd’s vehicle to run errands.

