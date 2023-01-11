AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be well below average this weekend, cold air moves in behind the front that brought us the stormy weather Thursday and Friday. The coldest weather arrives Sunday morning, as high pressure centers itself over our area, then we can expect a gradual warm up for the upcoming week. The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday as a frontal system marches in from the west. We can look forward to a nice warm up ahead of that storm system with highs climbing to near 60 Monday, upper 60s Tuesday, and 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. A second storm system, that may end up being the biggest rain maker in our area, moves in Thursday, then skies clear with slightly cooler weather returning Friday to close out the work week.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO