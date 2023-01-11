Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Hazardous river conditions shut down Augusta ramp, lock and dam
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Fire and EMA says the south ramp and lock and dam are closed. The agency says the closure comes as a result of hazardous river conditions. Download the FOX54 News Now app for updates on when the areas re-open.
WRDW-TV
Drivers raise concerns about speeding on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Within 24 hours, cars hit seven people in the Augusta area. Six of those were on Olive Road, and another on Tobacco Road. We took a look at what neighbors call a dangerous speedway that needs more enforcement. It’s not uncommon for drivers to speed down...
One in critical condition, several injured after two vehicles hit pedestrians on Olive Road
Several people were injured after a collision Wednesday night near T.W. Josey High School.
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian injured by vehicle at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon on Tobacco Road near Windsor Springs Road, according to Richmond County emergency dispatchers. The accident was reported just after noon in front of a Circle K near a CVS and KJ’s supermarket, according to a witness....
WRDW-TV
Take a look at this tornado damage in McDuffie County
Learn more about damage, safety in aftermath of storms across region. Continuing coverage of a severe weather outbreak that affected the CSRA as well as much of the South. Four people were arrested this week after a 17-year-old was found beaten and lying naked on the side of the road.
WRDW-TV
Augusta lock and dam closed after strong storms in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department has announced that the Savannah River lock and dam is closed Friday morning due to hazardous river conditions. The agency also said the south ramp is closed. This comes after strong storms hit the CSRA Thursday.
Warren County discover homes damaged after strong tornado
WARREN COUNTY (WJBF)- “ this is my first time ever experiencing a storm or a tornado and just coming in the yard and seeing all of the debris being blowed across the yard it was pretty bad I’ve never seen it before” said Ricky Jones, lives near Warrenton. Ricky Jones lives in Warrenton and is cleaning […]
WRDW-TV
Team to look for tornado paths in McDuffie, Columbia counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service is expected to conduct a storm survey Friday to determine whether the storm which caused several tornado warnings Thursday ever produced a tornado. Part of the survey includes areas in Columbia and McDuffie counties. A strong storm system moved through parts of...
WRDW-TV
Why emergency sirens are crucial during severe storms
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If there’s a tornado in the area, seconds count. A weather siren could be the difference between life and death, but depending on where you live, you may or may not hear that warning. In Edgefield County, there are tornado sirens in every town. “If...
WRDW-TV
Tornado confirmed as source of damage in McDuffie County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado is to blame for storm damage that happened Thursday in McDuffie County. A day after severe storm systems swept through the CSRA and much of the rest of Georgia, crews from the federal agency were on the ground in McDuffie and Warren counties examining the damage.
Tornado Warning photos, videos in areas of CSRA
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A funnel cloud is forming in this video sent in from a viewer on Highway 80 towards the Mayfield, Georgia area. Video Courtesy of Hunter Gray There were also funnel and dark clouds forming in McDuffie County. Video Courtesy of Adam Dye
6 people struck by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multiple-pedestrian crash that occurred along Olive Road near the intersection of Eagles Way.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety searching for man involved in larceny
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a subject in reference to a larceny. He is suspected to be in the area of the Walmart on Edgefield Road, according to authorities. If you recognize him please contact public safety at 803-279-2121.
Strong storms power through the CSRA
Multiple rounds of severe weather pushed through the CSRA on Thursday, bringing with it damaging winds, torrential downpours, and funnel clouds that may have been tornadic.
NWS confirms EF1 tornado along Warren, McDuffie County border
The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that a tornado caused damage on the border of Warren and McDuffie Counties.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be well below average this weekend, cold air moves in behind the front that brought us the stormy weather Thursday and Friday. The coldest weather arrives Sunday morning, as high pressure centers itself over our area, then we can expect a gradual warm up for the upcoming week. The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday as a frontal system marches in from the west. We can look forward to a nice warm up ahead of that storm system with highs climbing to near 60 Monday, upper 60s Tuesday, and 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. A second storm system, that may end up being the biggest rain maker in our area, moves in Thursday, then skies clear with slightly cooler weather returning Friday to close out the work week.
WRDW-TV
1 in critical condition after group hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Olive Road at Eagle Way was shut down after an accident with injuries involving six pedestrians and two separate vehicles. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, the call came in a 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say two...
Residents without power during tornado warning in McDuffie, Warren Co.
McDUFFIE AND WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Residents are without power due to the tornado warning on Thursday. According to the Georgia Power and Jefferson Energy outage maps, hundreds of people are without power in McDuffie and Warren Counties.
WRDW-TV
Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
Gordon Highway reopened following crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury. The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
