ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Drivers raise concerns about speeding on Olive Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Within 24 hours, cars hit seven people in the Augusta area. Six of those were on Olive Road, and another on Tobacco Road. We took a look at what neighbors call a dangerous speedway that needs more enforcement. It’s not uncommon for drivers to speed down...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Pedestrian injured by vehicle at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon on Tobacco Road near Windsor Springs Road, according to Richmond County emergency dispatchers. The accident was reported just after noon in front of a Circle K near a CVS and KJ’s supermarket, according to a witness....
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Take a look at this tornado damage in McDuffie County

Learn more about damage, safety in aftermath of storms across region. Continuing coverage of a severe weather outbreak that affected the CSRA as well as much of the South. Four people were arrested this week after a 17-year-old was found beaten and lying naked on the side of the road.
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta lock and dam closed after strong storms in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department has announced that the Savannah River lock and dam is closed Friday morning due to hazardous river conditions. The agency also said the south ramp is closed. This comes after strong storms hit the CSRA Thursday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Warren County discover homes damaged after strong tornado

WARREN COUNTY (WJBF)- “ this is my first time ever experiencing a storm or a tornado and just coming in the yard and seeing all of the debris being blowed across the yard it was pretty bad I’ve never seen it before” said Ricky Jones, lives near Warrenton.  Ricky Jones lives in Warrenton and is cleaning […]
WARREN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Team to look for tornado paths in McDuffie, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service is expected to conduct a storm survey Friday to determine whether the storm which caused several tornado warnings Thursday ever produced a tornado. Part of the survey includes areas in Columbia and McDuffie counties. A strong storm system moved through parts of...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Why emergency sirens are crucial during severe storms

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If there’s a tornado in the area, seconds count. A weather siren could be the difference between life and death, but depending on where you live, you may or may not hear that warning. In Edgefield County, there are tornado sirens in every town. “If...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Tornado confirmed as source of damage in McDuffie County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado is to blame for storm damage that happened Thursday in McDuffie County. A day after severe storm systems swept through the CSRA and much of the rest of Georgia, crews from the federal agency were on the ground in McDuffie and Warren counties examining the damage.
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Tornado Warning photos, videos in areas of CSRA

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A funnel cloud is forming in this video sent in from a viewer on Highway 80 towards the Mayfield, Georgia area. Video Courtesy of Hunter Gray There were also funnel and dark clouds forming in McDuffie County. Video Courtesy of Adam Dye
MAYFIELD, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be well below average this weekend, cold air moves in behind the front that brought us the stormy weather Thursday and Friday. The coldest weather arrives Sunday morning, as high pressure centers itself over our area, then we can expect a gradual warm up for the upcoming week. The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday as a frontal system marches in from the west. We can look forward to a nice warm up ahead of that storm system with highs climbing to near 60 Monday, upper 60s Tuesday, and 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. A second storm system, that may end up being the biggest rain maker in our area, moves in Thursday, then skies clear with slightly cooler weather returning Friday to close out the work week.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Gordon Highway reopened following crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury.  The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy