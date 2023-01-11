Read full article on original website
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Tri-City Herald
Packers Will Keep Jones Through Contract Restructure
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst answered a serious question about running back Aaron Jones on Friday with one part honesty, one part humor. With Jones’ cap charge for the 2023 season set to soar to $20 million, would the Packers have to restructure...
Tri-City Herald
Zac Taylor, Bengals Players Light Up Child’s Day
CINCINNATI —Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and a few players went above and beyond for Calvin Theetge on Friday. The young fan has down syndrome and was looking to see the players walk out after practice when Taylor, the quarterback room, including Joe Burrow, safety Jessie Bates III, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase all had Calvin jump on a golf cart with them.
Tri-City Herald
Fox Sports Analyst Thinks Harbaugh Is Best Available Coach For Denver Broncos
Whether you're a Jim Harbaugh apologist, slap, hater or if you're somewhat indifferent about what he chooses to do, there are a lot of ways to break down his future decision. Should he come back to Michigan? There are certainly a lot of reasons why he should. He's had incredible success over the last two seasons and he's a former Michigan player himself. His parents live next door to him and his kids go to the same schools he went to as a child. He's a god in Ann Arbor and essentially has a key to the city.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks & Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The season starts anew for 12 of the 14 playoff teams this weekend, with the Chiefs and Eagles earning byes into the divisional round Jan. 21-22. For the second straight year, Super Wild Card Weekend – as the NFL now calls it – will stretch over three days, with two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one more on Monday night.
Tri-City Herald
Chargers at Jaguars Game Day Betting Odds: Wild Card Round Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
Wild Card Weekend is here. The Chargers and Jaguars will clash Saturday night, marking the second meeting between these two teams this season. The Chargers, who enter the playoffs having won four of the last five games, will be without one of their most important offensive weapons. Wide receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out with a fracture in his back suffered in last week's Week 18 game.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL playoff prediction: Jaguars vs. Chargers pick, odds
The NFL playoffs kick off on Saturday and we should see an entertaining game in the nightcap between the Los Angeles Chargers and the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars. Doug Pederson did a great job in his first year getting Jacksonville to the postseason. The Jaguars ended the season on a five-game winning streak and despite finishing just 9-8, will host this game because they won the AFC South. The Chargers had won four straight before dropping a meaningless game in the finale to Denver. Although, perhaps head coach Brandon Staley didn’t know it was meaningless because he played his starters into the fourth...
Tri-City Herald
Most overrated college football teams of the 2022 season
College football rankings are not an exact science, as any fan will tell you after watching their teams get under-ranked or their rivals over-ranked. And when comparing the final top 25 rankings with the preseason version, it's clear that some teams are able to live up to the hype, and others aren't.
Tri-City Herald
Lane Johnson Returning For “Chance to Be Something Special”
PHILADELPHIA - On the same day Lane Johnson was named a first-team All-Pro for the second time in his career, the Eagles' star right tackle returned to practice on Friday and confirmed his plan to play in the divisional round of the playoffs. While there was some confusion about the...
Tri-City Herald
Saquon Barkley Looking Forward to First NFL Playoff Game
Since being drafted in 2018, New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley has had about as many doubters throughout his career as the Giants have had this season in their surprising playoff run. Yet here they are, about to embark on what they hope will be the first of many...
Tri-City Herald
Clippers Believe They’re ‘Close’ Despite Overwhelming Losses
The LA Clippers have been one of the worst teams in basketball in 2023. Despite that, they're not losing any optimism about being able to start winning games. Simply put, the LA Clippers have only won one game of basketball in 14 days during the year 2023. They've lost 7 of the last 8 games, and they've legitimately been awful. Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes the team is still close to a six or seven-game win streak.
Tri-City Herald
Indiana Pacers drop tight game to Atlanta Hawks in final seconds, lose 20th game of season
With Tyrese Haliburton evolving into one of the best fourth quarter players in the NBA, the Indiana Pacers had become one of the best clutch teams in the NBA recently. They were winning often when games were tight late. Against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, though, Indiana didn't have...
Tri-City Herald
NCAA makes change to college football transfer portal
The transfer portal has forever changed college football and how schools create their rosters, and now the NCAA has brought in another new change. While players going into the portal for the first time will still be able to get immediate eligibility at their next school, the NCAA is trying to stop players from entering the transfer portal multiple times.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin visits teammates for first time since leaving hospital
Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, about two weeks after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Bills linebacker Matt Milano...
John Calipari Catching Heat for Putting Hands on Holly Rowe During Interview
Kentucky's long, strange trip of a 2023 season continues.
Tri-City Herald
Bills DB Micah Hyde: Injury Status Revealed vs. Dolphins, Rest of Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills will be without safety Micah Hyde for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, coach Sean McDermott revealed Friday. However, if the Bills make the Super Bowl run they're expecting of themselves, Hyde could make a much-needed return. McDermott said that Hyde, who has been...
Tri-City Herald
Cardinals to Interview Steelers’ Brian Flores for Head Coach Job
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the hottest names on the coaching market this offseason in senior defensive assistant Brian Flores. And according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he's not a candidate for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy. The Cardinals have requested permission from the Steelers to...
Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas Jayhawks Predictions: Prepare for Ugly.
The crew gets together to tell you what they expect to happen as Iowa State comes to town today.
Tri-City Herald
Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Take Defensive-Heavy Approach
It's time for an SI All Lions mock draft roundup. Presently, Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is the most popular pick for the Detroit Lions with the No. 6 overall selection. Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting at both No. 6 and No. 18...
