Related
Kait 8
Investigators: Hit and run suspect thought he hit a mailbox
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Batesville man suspected of a hit and run that sent another man to the hospital. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the 5800 block of Harrison Street Annex, according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office report.
Juveniles hit by vehicles in Centerton
A juvenile and a bicyclist were hit by vehicles in two separate incidents in Centerton.
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide of Arkansas couple after crash on Illinois interstate
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of 34-year-old Tiffany C. Hendrickson and 40-year-old Michael J. Hendrickson of Fort Smith after responding to a crash in Otto Township, Illinois, where both individuals were found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a crash.
KYTV
Man found not guilty in a deadly shooting at West Plains, Mo. truck stop
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty. Police arrested Damian Paul Henry, of West Plains, for the death of James Harlan Vineyard, 34, of West Plains. Police responded to the 14-Junction Truck Stop...
fox29.com
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
KTLO
Female involved in kidnapping pleads
A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police are investigating after a single-vehicle accident left one dead early Wednesday morning on Jan. 11.
5newsonline.com
Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
KTLO
Harrison woman charged for stabbing person with box cutter
A Harrison woman is has been charged with a Class Y felony count of 1st degree battery for stabbing another person with a box cutter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing near the campus of North Arkansas College. Upon arrival, officers located a box cutter in the front yard. After it was stored as evidence, officers attempted to speak with the female victim at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center but was unable to due to receiving medical care for her injuries.
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer crashes off I-44 into the woods near Missouri / Oklahoma state line
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023, reports along I-44 east at 2.8 MM of a tractor trailer crash alerted Newton County Central Dispatch and Missouri State Highway Patrol. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor trailer was approaching the weigh station, made contact with...
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to theft of ring, drug charges
A Gainesville man pled guilty to stealing a diamond ring and to drug-related charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Edward W. Guzik, Jr., was sentenced to six-years probation. In late July 2021, a woman reported the theft of a diamond ring. She told investigators a...
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house. Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6. According to an affidavit, they responded to...
KTUL
Man dies after head-on crash in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died after driving his car head-on into another vehicle in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on U.S. 271 and Sunset Lane, just west of Spiro, just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Troopers say 76-year-old Bobbie...
KHBS
Centerton police investigating hit and run of Bentonville students
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The students were both hit during the morning commute at around 7 a.m. On Monday, a car hit a student when trying to cross between two other vehicles at Bentonville West High School. Then on Wednesday, a student on a bicycle was hit on Gamble Road...
KTLO
Newton County man charged for assault after threatening with a gun to a man’s face
A Newton County man has been arrested after threatening another man with a gun during an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible aggravated assault on county road NC 2800. The caller reported an unidentified male punched her nephew in the face and pointed a rifle at him after he asked the individual what he was doing on their property.
Police find ‘possible human remains’ in Fayetteville
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested for burglary
Police have identified and charged a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary of a Willow Springs business. Uriy Dudko, 25, of Willow Springs, faces one charge of second-degree burglary. Court documents say Officer Jake Cronin of the Willow Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at C&R Gun and Pawn...
KTLO
MH man arrested in domestic altercation with father
A man who is charged with striking his 73-year-old father in the head a number of times with a metal walking cane appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-two-year-old Curt Michael Boyd entered a not guilty plea to a charge of second-degree battery and was ordered to reappear July 17.According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched in response to a physical altercation to residence along Gentry Street. Upon arrival, they found the father lying next to a vehicle with visible injuries to his head and face. He told officers he got into a verbal altercation with his son over him using Boyd’s vehicle to run errands.
