Washington County, AR

Kait 8

Investigators: Hit and run suspect thought he hit a mailbox

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Batesville man suspected of a hit and run that sent another man to the hospital. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the 5800 block of Harrison Street Annex, according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office report.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Female involved in kidnapping pleads

A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
5newsonline.com

Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Harrison woman charged for stabbing person with box cutter

A Harrison woman is has been charged with a Class Y felony count of 1st degree battery for stabbing another person with a box cutter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing near the campus of North Arkansas College. Upon arrival, officers located a box cutter in the front yard. After it was stored as evidence, officers attempted to speak with the female victim at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center but was unable to due to receiving medical care for her injuries.
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Man pleads guilty to theft of ring, drug charges

A Gainesville man pled guilty to stealing a diamond ring and to drug-related charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Edward W. Guzik, Jr., was sentenced to six-years probation. In late July 2021, a woman reported the theft of a diamond ring. She told investigators a...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house

EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house. Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6. According to an affidavit, they responded to...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTUL

Man dies after head-on crash in LeFlore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died after driving his car head-on into another vehicle in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on U.S. 271 and Sunset Lane, just west of Spiro, just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Troopers say 76-year-old Bobbie...
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
KTLO

Newton County man charged for assault after threatening with a gun to a man’s face

A Newton County man has been arrested after threatening another man with a gun during an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible aggravated assault on county road NC 2800. The caller reported an unidentified male punched her nephew in the face and pointed a rifle at him after he asked the individual what he was doing on their property.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
howellcountynews.com

Willow Springs man arrested for burglary

Police have identified and charged a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary of a Willow Springs business. Uriy Dudko, 25, of Willow Springs, faces one charge of second-degree burglary. Court documents say Officer Jake Cronin of the Willow Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at C&R Gun and Pawn...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
KTLO

MH man arrested in domestic altercation with father

A man who is charged with striking his 73-year-old father in the head a number of times with a metal walking cane appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-two-year-old Curt Michael Boyd entered a not guilty plea to a charge of second-degree battery and was ordered to reappear July 17.According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched in response to a physical altercation to residence along Gentry Street. Upon arrival, they found the father lying next to a vehicle with visible injuries to his head and face. He told officers he got into a verbal altercation with his son over him using Boyd’s vehicle to run errands.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

