KTLO
Man pleads guilty to theft of ring, drug charges
A Gainesville man pled guilty to stealing a diamond ring and to drug-related charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Edward W. Guzik, Jr., was sentenced to six-years probation. In late July 2021, a woman reported the theft of a diamond ring. She told investigators a...
Kait 8
Investigators: Hit and run suspect thought he hit a mailbox
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Batesville man suspected of a hit and run that sent another man to the hospital. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the 5800 block of Harrison Street Annex, according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office report.
KTLO
Female involved in kidnapping pleads
A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
whiterivernow.com
Evening Shade man arrested after Antioch Road chicken house theft
An Evening Shade man has been charged with three felonies as a result of allegedly breaking into a chicken house and cutting out and stealing the wiring. Independence County Sheriff’s Department Detective Michael Moody investigated the burglary and theft. The chicken house was located on Antioch Road in northern Independence County.
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house. Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6. According to an affidavit, they responded to...
whiterivernow.com
Stone County Circuit Court filings
Three recent filings in Stone County Circuit Court involved individuals charged with terroristic threatening, breaking or entering, theft of property, and forgery. Brandon Davis, 44, is charged with three counts of terroristic threatening. The counts stem from incidents that occurred Jan. 4, 2023, on the Birch Tree Community bus as it was traveling from Conway to Mountain View. Davis is accused of threatening to kill the bus driver and some passengers while he was causing disruptions on the bus. Davis was placed on a $5,000 bond and was issued a court order to have no contact with Birch Tree Communities staff and residents.
KYTV
Man found not guilty in a deadly shooting at West Plains, Mo. truck stop
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty. Police arrested Damian Paul Henry, of West Plains, for the death of James Harlan Vineyard, 34, of West Plains. Police responded to the 14-Junction Truck Stop...
KTLO
Newton County man charged for assault after threatening with a gun to a man’s face
A Newton County man has been arrested after threatening another man with a gun during an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible aggravated assault on county road NC 2800. The caller reported an unidentified male punched her nephew in the face and pointed a rifle at him after he asked the individual what he was doing on their property.
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
KTLO
MH man arrested in domestic altercation with father
A man who is charged with striking his 73-year-old father in the head a number of times with a metal walking cane appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-two-year-old Curt Michael Boyd entered a not guilty plea to a charge of second-degree battery and was ordered to reappear July 17.According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched in response to a physical altercation to residence along Gentry Street. Upon arrival, they found the father lying next to a vehicle with visible injuries to his head and face. He told officers he got into a verbal altercation with his son over him using Boyd’s vehicle to run errands.
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested for burglary
Police have identified and charged a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary of a Willow Springs business. Uriy Dudko, 25, of Willow Springs, faces one charge of second-degree burglary. Court documents say Officer Jake Cronin of the Willow Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at C&R Gun and Pawn...
KTLO
Harrison woman charged for stabbing person with box cutter
A Harrison woman is has been charged with a Class Y felony count of 1st degree battery for stabbing another person with a box cutter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing near the campus of North Arkansas College. Upon arrival, officers located a box cutter in the front yard. After it was stored as evidence, officers attempted to speak with the female victim at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center but was unable to due to receiving medical care for her injuries.
KTLO
MH woman charged with forgery and theft on closed account
A Mountain Home woman has been charged with forgery and criminal attempt to commit theft of property after trying to cash a check on a closed account. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a call from a local bank regarding a person attempting to cash a check on a closed account.
fox29.com
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to hitting girlfriend with rock
Robert Finch (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A man accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head with a rock, pushing her out of a moving vehicle, and attempting to stab her appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Finch, Jr., entered a guilty plea...
whiterivernow.com
Former jailer facing charges after contraband smuggling discovered
A former Independence County jailer has been charged with two counts of delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. When Sheriff Shawn Stephens received information earlier this month that a jailer was allegedly furnishing prohibited articles into the Independence County Jail, he began an investigation with his narcotic investigator, Zach Bailey, and Dammon McGilton, a special agent with the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force.
KTLO
Heinrich K. Petersen, 87, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements are pending for 87-year-old Heinrich K. Peterson of Mountain Home at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Heinrich K. Petersen died Friday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Man stabbed by wife wants couple to reunite
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of broken glass appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday asking that a no contact order be lifted so the couple can reunite. Earlier — at the request of the husband/victim — 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a...
KTLO
Life without parole sentence for double murderer
A man accused of killing a Flippin couple and stealing their truck pled guilty to the charges against him Tuesday and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.The plea was made in Boone County Circuit Court. Sixty-four-year-old Dale Mark Stikeleather, who lists an address along Mallard Lane in Flippin,...
KTLO
Wanda F. Gaylord, 85, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Wanda F. Gaylord of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Wanda Gaylord died Thursday in Mountain Home.
