KTLO
Man pleads guilty to theft of ring, drug charges
A Gainesville man pled guilty to stealing a diamond ring and to drug-related charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Edward W. Guzik, Jr., was sentenced to six-years probation. In late July 2021, a woman reported the theft of a diamond ring. She told investigators a...
KTLO
Female involved in kidnapping pleads
A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
whiterivernow.com
Evening Shade man arrested after Antioch Road chicken house theft
An Evening Shade man has been charged with three felonies as a result of allegedly breaking into a chicken house and cutting out and stealing the wiring. Independence County Sheriff’s Department Detective Michael Moody investigated the burglary and theft. The chicken house was located on Antioch Road in northern Independence County.
KTLO
Man accused of threatening to burn down courthouse
Aaron Meier (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) A man has been arrested on allegations of threatening to burn down an area courthouse. Fifty-two-year-old Aaron Meier of Ava has been charged with a felony count of first-degree terroristic threatening. According to a Facebook post from the Douglas County...
KYTV
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information. Updated: 3 hours ago. Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for...
whiterivernow.com
Stone County Circuit Court filings
Three recent filings in Stone County Circuit Court involved individuals charged with terroristic threatening, breaking or entering, theft of property, and forgery. Brandon Davis, 44, is charged with three counts of terroristic threatening. The counts stem from incidents that occurred Jan. 4, 2023, on the Birch Tree Community bus as it was traveling from Conway to Mountain View. Davis is accused of threatening to kill the bus driver and some passengers while he was causing disruptions on the bus. Davis was placed on a $5,000 bond and was issued a court order to have no contact with Birch Tree Communities staff and residents.
KTLO
Newton County man charged for assault after threatening with a gun to a man’s face
A Newton County man has been arrested after threatening another man with a gun during an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible aggravated assault on county road NC 2800. The caller reported an unidentified male punched her nephew in the face and pointed a rifle at him after he asked the individual what he was doing on their property.
KTLO
Independence Co. jailer accused of delivering contraband for burgers
A former Independence County jailer is accused of providing drugs and tobacco to inmates in exchange for fast food burgers. According to the probable cause affidavit, 21-year-old Austin J. Taylor of Sulphur Rock faces two counts of furnishing and delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. During the first week of January, officers received information about a jailer providing drugs and tobacco in the Independence County Jail.
Kait 8
Man found not guilty in a deadly shooting at West Plains, Mo. truck stop
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty. Police arrested Damian Paul Henry, of West Plains, for the death of James Harlan Vineyard, 34, of West Plains. Police responded to the 14-Junction Truck Stop...
KTLO
MH man arrested in domestic altercation with father
A man who is charged with striking his 73-year-old father in the head a number of times with a metal walking cane appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-two-year-old Curt Michael Boyd entered a not guilty plea to a charge of second-degree battery and was ordered to reappear July 17.According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched in response to a physical altercation to residence along Gentry Street. Upon arrival, they found the father lying next to a vehicle with visible injuries to his head and face. He told officers he got into a verbal altercation with his son over him using Boyd’s vehicle to run errands.
KTLO
Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County
A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
KTLO
Harrison woman charged for stabbing person with box cutter
A Harrison woman is has been charged with a Class Y felony count of 1st degree battery for stabbing another person with a box cutter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing near the campus of North Arkansas College. Upon arrival, officers located a box cutter in the front yard. After it was stored as evidence, officers attempted to speak with the female victim at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center but was unable to due to receiving medical care for her injuries.
KTLO
Man charged with killing male driver of car in which his ex-girlfriend was riding pleads guilty
A man originally charged with murder pled guilty to reduced charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault during a session of Boone County Circuit Court Tuesday. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Robert Adams was sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison. Adams shows addresses in rural Mountain Home and Ville Platt, Louisiana.
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to hitting girlfriend with rock
Robert Finch (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A man accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head with a rock, pushing her out of a moving vehicle, and attempting to stab her appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Finch, Jr., entered a guilty plea...
whiterivernow.com
Former jailer facing charges after contraband smuggling discovered
A former Independence County jailer has been charged with two counts of delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. When Sheriff Shawn Stephens received information earlier this month that a jailer was allegedly furnishing prohibited articles into the Independence County Jail, he began an investigation with his narcotic investigator, Zach Bailey, and Dammon McGilton, a special agent with the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force.
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested for burglary
Police have identified and charged a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary of a Willow Springs business. Uriy Dudko, 25, of Willow Springs, faces one charge of second-degree burglary. Court documents say Officer Jake Cronin of the Willow Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at C&R Gun and Pawn...
KTLO
Green Forest High School teacher arrested for inappropriate relations with a student
Police arrested a Green Forest High School teacher accused of inappropriate relations with a student. According to KYTV, 45-year-old Dustin Lee faces charges of sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child charges. A judge set his bond at $75,000. Lee taught English in...
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to charges in 3 cases
A man who has had a number of criminal charges filed against him through the years was back in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday. Forty-two-year-old Nathias Z. Hall of Mountain Home entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from his three latest arrests and was put on probation for 72 months.
KTTS
Teacher Charged With Inappropriate Relationship With Student
(KTTS News) — A teacher at Green Forest High School has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. 45-year-old Dustin Lee taught English at the school. KY3 says Lee is charged with sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.
