Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27The Modern TimesLexington, NC
Related
East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
qcnews.com
One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire
A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating. One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning …. A person and a family dog died while another person went to...
WBTV
Recent “shots fired” calls lead to Neighborhood Watch Forum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Chief’s Citizen Advisory Board (CAB) invite the community to participate in a Neighborhood Watch Forum on Wednesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. At this event, staff, officials, and CAB members want to discuss recent shots fired incidents...
Glenn High School student left gun in vehicle parked on campus, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Glenn High School student said a gun was in a vehicle he was driving and parked on the school’s campus, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. The FCSO sought a juvenile petition against the student for possessing a weapon on a school campus or other educational […]
Retired officers revisit 1992 murder as team reviews Statesville cold cases
STATESVILLE — There’s a new focus on several murder cases in Statesville that have gone unsolved for decades, leaving families and loved ones without closure. A team of retired officers is reviewing them again, trying to find new leads and put killers behind bars. The first case they’re...
Fiancée wants answers after man serving life denied parole under North Carolina program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Lemuel L. Newell has been serving a life sentence for rape since 1992, and his fiancée said she doesn’t understand why the state won’t grant his release under a program designed to do just that. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which considers releases for persons sentenced for crimes […]
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old
Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.
Investigation underway after deadly Salisbury house fire, officials say
SALISBURY, N.C. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a house fire Friday in Salisbury, officials in Rowan County confirmed to Channel 9. The fire started just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is located off Old Concord Road. When firefighters got there, the sheriff’s...
wfmynews2.com
Spoof number calling Davie County residents asking for money
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple Davie County residents said they have gotten phone calls from someone claiming to be a Deputy with the Davie County Sheriff's Office asking for money. The number even had a voicemail saying it was the Sheriff's Office. This appears to be a spoofed number,...
Two people found carrying guns inside Triad schools all within the past week, law enforcement reacts
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Within the last week, law enforcement stopped two people who brought guns inside Triad school buildings. The most recent incident happened Wednesday in Davie County where a parent was arrested for bringing a gun into an elementary school. Deputies said the parent had a glock...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road
ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. A 59-year-old Thomasville resident was going […]
WBTV
One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive in Rowan Co.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died and another person was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Rowan County, authorities said. According to the fire marshal, the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is near Old Concord Road and Peeler Road in a neighborhood called Correll Park.
WBTV
Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County brings back Women’s Build
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus Women’s Build project is a community favorite, and it’s back. “The power of a group of women is unstoppable and with this force for good, Habitat Cabarrus has a goal of having one home each year that is built and paid for primarily by women,” wrote Bonnie Jones. “Join us today in putting God’s love into action and build homes, community, and hope.”
WBTV
Rowan County homicides believed to be connected, officials say
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 7 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
WBTV
Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's Office responds to discharge of firearm on Candlenut Road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said the heavy law enforcement presence on Candlenut Road was in response to a discharge of a firearm. According to GCSO, deputies responded at 7:45 a.m. to a discharge of a firearm. After arriving on scene, deputies heard several shots fired in the area.
WBTV
Police searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at bus stops
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they believe has been involved in ‘suspicious activity’ around school bus stops. According to CMPD, the activity has occurred in the south Charlotte and Pineville areas.
qcnews.com
Harmony man charged with theft of 25 catalytic converters Tuesday
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to 25 catalytic converters thefts at one location on Tuesday. Members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team located and arrested 38-year-old Adam Steven High without incident.
WBTV
WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn’t made donations to local police department it’s held fundraisers
The man arrested for hitting and killing a Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police officer in 2021 has pleaded guilty to all charges. Former Vikings baseball players remembered assistant coach Chris Davis after he passed away on Tuesday. Duke Energy preps for gusty winds and heavy rain. Updated: 10 hours ago. Storms could cause...
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
Comments / 3