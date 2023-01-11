Video: Flights delayed and canceled at Orlando International Airport after FAA nationwide system failure The Federal Aviation Administration was impacted by technical issues Wednesday morning that impacted flights across the country. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration was impacted by technical issues Wednesday morning that impacted flights across the country.

The issues caused a two-hour ground stop at Orlando International Airport.

An FAA spokesperson released the following statement:

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

