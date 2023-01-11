ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Flights delayed and canceled at Orlando International Airport after FAA nationwide system failure

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRfyE_0kAlp5O100

Video: Flights delayed and canceled at Orlando International Airport after FAA nationwide system failure The Federal Aviation Administration was impacted by technical issues Wednesday morning that impacted flights across the country. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration was impacted by technical issues Wednesday morning that impacted flights across the country.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The issues caused a two-hour ground stop at Orlando International Airport.

An FAA spokesperson released the following statement:

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

Channel 9 has a crew at Orlando International Airport and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southfloridareporter.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bungalower

MCO ranked as the worst airport in the country by random travel website

The Orlando International Airport was just ranked as the worst airport for travel in 2022, according to Family Destinations Guide (Website), a review site that helps families to plan vacations. According to their press release, the website based its rankings on data taken from The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, including...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small

Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Central Florida braces for frigid weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County is opening its doors tonight to people in need of a warm place to go. At The Salvation Army on West Colonial Drive, an emergency men’s shelter opened Friday evening. Staff is ensuring men who need a place to stay warm have one and bending the rule that states when those in need have to be in the shelter by.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Poinciana News — meetings for CR 532, Poinciana Parkway expansion next week

Public meetings will be held next week for two major thoroughfares that service or impact the Poinciana area. Segment 2 of Poinciana Parkway (State Road 538) will extend the four-lane expressway from south of US 17/92 to Osceola/Polk Line Road (County Road 532). That segment also includes an interchange at 17/92, tolled ramps at CR 532 and bridges over the CSX railroad, Old Tampa Highway and US 17/92.
POINCIANA, FL
click orlando

Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida

When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
129K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy