ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

South Africa's Telkom, Rain terminate deal talks; Telkom shares jump

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEpbq_0kAlotAv00

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South African telecoms operator Telkom (TKGJ.J) and data network provider Rain have terminated discussions about a potential acquisition of Rain, Telkom said in a statement on Wednesday, sending Telkom's shares sharply higher.

In September, Telkom received a non-binding proposal from Rain, which wanted Telkom to buy it in exchange for new shares in Telkom.

"After initial discussions, but prior to any due diligence, the parties have decided that a suitable transaction is not possible at this time," Telkom said.

Telkom's shares were up about 12% on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at 1114 GMT.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Massive wave hits Durban beach in South Africa; 3 dead

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were hit by a large wave, emergency officials said on Sunday. The Emergency Medical Services “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers...
Reuters

South Africa's ANC alludes to greater central bank jobs focus

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) alluded to a greater focus on job creation by the country's central bank in resolutions from its recent national conference, but stopped short of calling for its mandate to be changed.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
watchers.news

Freak wave hits South African beach, killing 3 people and injuring 17

An unusually large wave hit a popular beach in the city of Durban, South Africa at around 17:00 LT on December 17, 2022, killing three people and injuring 17 others. More than 100 people were hit by the wave, first responders said. Three people drowned and 17 were taken to hospital in serious condition.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The Independent

Tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal untraceable after testing Covid positive, say authorities

A tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19.The 48-year-old visitor was at the historical monument on 26 December where he was tested for coronavirus at the gate by a team of health workers. Upon testing positive for the virus in the antigen test, the tourist was barred from entering the Taj Mahal's premises.The Argentine man has since been untraceable and provided false details, including his contact number, according to Agra district chief medical officer AK Srivastava.The mobile number provided by the tourist was...
The Independent

Python killings on the rise in Zimbabwe’s Lupane area

By Calvin Manika for Community Podium NewsThe love for python meat and traditional rituals landed Mthandazo Ncube of Gomoza village under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane in jail. Despite enlisting the services of a renowned defence lawyer, Ncube was found guilty as the court made it clear that the python was protected by the law.Ncube, recalled the day he was called in by a friend to capture the python which had swallowed a cat.“A neighbour who had sighted the giant reptile behind his vegetable garden alerted me. It was resting after feasting on a cat. This was a perfect opportunity for...
The Associated Press

French Business Leaders’ Optimism Holds Steady Amid Concerns Over Possible Recession and Rising Energy Costs, Second Annual J.P. Morgan Survey Finds

On par with last year, more than half of French midsize business leaders are feeling optimistic about the global (58%), national (56%), and local and regional (55%) economic outlook in the year ahead, according to J.P. Morgan’s second annual France Business Leaders Outlook survey released today. This is in spite of 53% expecting a recession in 2023—a lower rate than their European counterparts in the U.K. (69%) and Germany (59%)—and gearing up for its repercussions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005028/en/ Economic outlook for 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire) “The challenges faced by French midsize and fast-growing companies over the last several years have prepared them for dealing with heightened uncertainty in the coming year,” said Olivier Simon, Head of Commercial Banking, France and Benelux, J.P. Morgan. “Business decision makers continue to demonstrate their ability to quickly adapt to global and local challenges and overcome them.”
The Associated Press

HKSTP Partners Global Accelerator Plug and Play in Calling Startups for EPiC 2023 Elevator Pitch Competition in Hong Kong

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has partnered with world-leading innovation platform, Plug and Play, to call on ambitious startups and entrepreneurs around the world to join the seventh Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023), one of the biggest pitch events in Hong Kong. The final entry deadline for the Competition has also been extended to 20 January 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005179/en/ HKSTP CEO, Albert Wong, joins Plug and Play CEO, Saeed Amidi, to promote HKSTP’s EPiC 2023, calling all startups in the world to come to Hong Kong for a scale-up opportunity of a lifetime. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

680K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy