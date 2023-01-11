ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Iowa Supreme Court revives police shooting lawsuit, clarifying disputed law

By William Morris, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxfnb_0kAlorPT00

A lawsuit filed by a man shot and paralyzed by Waterloo police is back on track after the Iowa Supreme Court, in a case clarifying a disputed "Back the Blue" state law on qualified immunity, ruled the trial judge was wrong to dismiss the case.

According to the Black Hawk County Attorney's Office, which ruled the shooting justified, the shooting occurred in April 2021 after officers responded to reports in of a man walking toward downtown Waterloo with a rifle or shotgun. When the first officer arrived on the scene, the man, Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano, now 45, reportedly advanced on him with the gun and did not respond to orders to put down the weapon. Another officer, also arriving on the scene, shot Alvarez-Victoriano in the back.

Officers later determined the weapon Alvarez-Victoriano was carrying was an air rifle.

Alvarez-Victoriano sued the officers and the city in September 2021. They asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing that the complaint did not fulfill the requirements of a new state law that allowed government officials accused of misconduct to claim qualified immunity. In February 2022, Judge Joel Dalrymple agreed and threw out the case, denying Alvarez-Victoriano's attorney the opportunity to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit and refile it to correct the procedural issues raised by the state.

For subscribers:DNA, qualified immunity, COVID among upcoming topics for Iowa Supreme Court's 7-0 conservative majority

Friday's decision by the state's highest court reverses that ruling. Justice Christopher McDonald, writing for a unanimous court, said the qualified immunity law does not require courts to dismiss cases before they have a chance to be considered on the merits.

"Depriving a plaintiff of an opportunity to establish a viable claim against government officials pursuant to long-established pleading rules undermines the ability to hold public officials accountable when they exercise power irresponsibly," McDonald wrote.

Courts differ on implementing 2021 law

Friday's decision clarifies a legal question that had divided judges around the state over the past year.

Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine in federal court under which officials cannot be held liable, even if they violate someone's constitutional rights, unless it was "clearly established" by prior caselaw that their conduct was wrong. At issue in the Waterloo case is the so-called 2021 "Back the Blue" law that seeks to encode those protections in Iowa statutes. The law seeks to supersede a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that established a different, more plaintiff-friendly standard for qualified immunity in state lawsuits.

The Iowa law matches the federal standard, but goes further by requiring plaintiffs to specify, from their very first court filings, that the defendants' actions violated clearly established law. Failure to do so, according to the law, "shall result in dismissal with prejudice," meaning cases would be dismissed without any possibility to refile.

February 2022:What does Iowa's new 'Back the Blue' qualified immunity law actually mean? Judges disagree.

This provision has resulted in confusion as different courts have tried to interpret and apply it to cases. In two Polk County cases, judges ruled that a plaintiff can voluntarily dismiss and refile their case to comply with the new requirements, although the two disagreed on whether the law applies to lawsuits involving alleged misconduct that predated the law.

Dalrymple, in the Waterloo case, ruled not only that the law was retroactive, but that allowing plaintiffs to dismiss and refile their claims amounted to an end-run around the law. Alvarez-Victoriano's lawsuit was dead, he ruled, with no possibility to refile.

Court: no foul in refiling suit before

Attorney Molly Hamilton, representing Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano, appealed, and argued that nothing in the law explicitly contradicted Iowa court rules allowing plaintiffs to voluntarily dismiss their case and refile it one time.

"If you’re arguing you’re going to get a dismissal before the plaintiff gets a foot in the door, based on not saying these magic words, that is a complete change," Hamilton told the Des Moines Register in February. "And if you don’t get to amend, you don’t get to dismiss and refile, that is a substantive change to all the previous rights we’ve had in civil litigation."

Previously:A rape, a shooting, an alleged beating: Legal shields may block lawsuits against police

McDonald, in his opinion Friday, agreed. In an extended football metaphor, he said plaintiffs can "bring players across the formation, shift them, call an audible at the line of scrimmage, or even take a timeout" before the start of a play by amending or dismissing their lawsuits prior to a court ruling on a motion to dismiss.

"Here, the plaintiff read the defense, did not like what he saw, and called a timeout," McDonald wrote. "The district court incorrectly threw the penalty flag; there was no penalty on the play."

Supporting the Supreme Court's position was the Iowa Attorney General's Office, which filed a brief arguing that the law does not address a plaintiff's right to refile their complaint and should not be used to bar otherwise meritorious claims.

"The clear purpose of the section is to incorporate federal pleading practices, enabling government defendants both to ascertain the nature of the claims against them and to dismiss nonviable claims quickly without incurring discovery costs," the Attorney General's Office argued. "Depriving plaintiffs of an opportunity to show viability serves none of these goals."

A representative of Waterloo's government said the city had no comment, while Hamilton praised the court's decision.

"My client and I are grateful and pleased with the expedient and just decision by the Iowa Supreme Court," she said in an email. "We are also encouraged that in the future other injured plaintiffs will no longer encounter the same legal challenge in pursuit of their Seventh Amendment Rights.”

Same principle applied in two malpractice suits

The Supreme Court also addressed a similar issue in two other cases Friday, each involving medical malpractice lawsuits.

A 2017 Iowa law requires plaintiffs to file a valid certificate from a medical expert within a certain time limit, or have their case dismissed. In two lawsuits, one against Myrtue Medical Center in Shelby County and one against Methodist Physicians Clinic in Council Bluffs, plaintiffs sought to dismiss and refile their cases to avoid running afoul of the deadline, and in both cases, the districts courts ruled against them.

Justice Dana Oxley, writing for all participating justices in both cases, reversed those rulings. The law in question and the court rule permitting one free dismissal do not conflict, she wrote, because the Legislature did not specifically say they did.

"Had the general assembly intended (not to permit plaintiffs to dismiss and refile their cases), we expect it would have been explicit," she wrote.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Lawyer of Missouri prisoner asks U.S. Supreme Court to step in

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The lawyer of a St. Louis man and convicted felon has filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme to review his client’s case. Chris Dunn’s lawyer recently filed the petition to ask the court to decide if Dunn’s incarceration is unconstitutional after a judge acknowledged Dunn meets the criteria to be innocent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Supreme Court sides with county in Open Records Law lawsuit

The Iowa Supreme Court says a Polk County judge erred in ordering a sheriff’s department to release investigative material related to a fatal accident. The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Michelle Vaccaro in an attempt to obtain government records dealing with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department and its investigation into a 2019 motorcycle […] The post Iowa Supreme Court sides with county in Open Records Law lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations

An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
newsnationnow.com

Appeals court upholds trans bathroom policy

(NewsNation) — A Florida appeals court has upheld a policy limiting which bathrooms transgender students can use. The legal battle over bathrooms began in 2007, when Drew Adams was blocked from using the boy’s restroom at his Florida high school. Adams, who is transgender, sued the St. John’s...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
ARIZONA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa

Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State

The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
IOWA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to suspend the law license of a former Boone County prosecuting attorney for three years. The Court found that Harry Swingle violated several of the Rules of Professional Conduct – including multiple accusations of conflict of interest, using a lawyer as a witness and The post Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KELOLAND TV

SD Supreme Court affirms mansion demolition ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit court ruling allowing the City of Sioux Falls to order a demolition of a mansion in southwestern part of the city has been affirmed by the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a 15-page decision released Thursday, the state’s highest court said Vitaliy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy