Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960
Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
Whitmer Announces Support For Reducing Retirement Tax; Adding Tax Credits
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to announce the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and increase the Working Families Tax Credit, lowering costs for Michigan’s working families. “I’m excited to...
Wasting no time, Democratic Michigan lawmakers announce 1st series of bills for 2023
The first Democratic majority seen in the Michigan Legislature in decades is kicking off 2023 by immediately introducing a series of bills to address several hot button issues. A number of Democrats from the state House and Senate introduced six bills on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the first day of the...
Planned repeal of right-to-work law puts Michigan on national stage
LANSING − A fight brewing over the future of Michigan's "right-to-work" law is drawing national attention as Democratic lawmakers in Lansing eye repealing the law Republicans passed just over a decade ago allowing workers in unionized jobs to opt out of paying union dues and fees. When Republican lawmakers...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Governor Whitmer announces funding for affordable housing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units at 17 different projects across Michigan. The total costs of projects funded is expected to be around $176.6 million. The initiative is expected to create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
Are bigger refunds coming for Michiganders? With a $1 billion tax cut in Michigan, the answer could be "yes" for seniors and working families
Now that the Democrats control the legislature in Lansing, they have begun to move on their 2023 agenda. One of the highlights? Tax breaks. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at from where that relief might come, and who could benefit.
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan Democrats introduce plans to reduce income tax bills by $1 billion
Michigan Democrats are making plans to lower income tax bills by $1 billion, possibly providing relief to households that are struggling with rising prices due to inflation. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The state Legislature’s new democratic majorities...
Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend
Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
Judge dismisses lawsuit holding up $81M in Michigan opioid settlement money
Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Fresard on Friday dismissed a lawsuit from Ottawa County that had prevented the distribution of $81 million in opioid settlement monies, the first installments in the state's share of a $26 billion national settlement with thee drug distributors and one drug manufacturer. The money, which is to be disbursed to local governments for opioid addiciton prevention and treatment, could begin flowing into communities as soon as the end of the...
Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws
A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
Sign one form, vote absentee forever thanks to Michigan Prop 2
It was barely four years ago that Michiganders could only vote absentee for specific reasons. But in 2018, voters passed a constitutional amendment allowing anyone to vote by mail – if they filled out a form every year. And now after 2022, one signature can do the trick forever.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Michigan faces mild recession ahead with huge budget surplus, economists say
LANSING − Michigan and the U.S. will experience a recession in the next year, but it will be a mild one and only last six to nine months, state economic experts agree. And though Michigan typically gets hit harder by a recession than the rest of the country, that won't be the case this time, partly because of pent-up demand in the automotive sector as a result of a microchip shortage that is expected to continue to...
'Up North' Michigan golf courses crack Golfweek's Top 200 residential layouts in U.S.
Spring is coming and the itch to get on the golf course in warmer weather is growing for Michiganders. To help you through the winter blues, Golfweek this week released its Top 200 residential golf courses in the United States for 2023, and our great state of Pure Michigan has three courses on...
State Rep. Jenn Hill Lays Out Priorities In Press Conference
State Rep. Jenn Hill (D-Marquette) held a press conference, with over 60 guests, at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee to highlight the significance of Michigan House Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula. “We are delivering on the issues people care about,” Hill said. “Democrats,...
A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966
I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
Michigan GOP electors sued for scheme to falsify docs in 2020
16 Michigan Republicans have been named in a "fake elector scheme" lawsuit after they submitted official documents falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.
Cementing LGBTQ protections is a first order of business for Michigan Democrats
Michigan Democrats began the new legislative term this week by introducing a bill that would codify protections for LGBTQ people under the state’s civil rights law. Last year, the state Supreme Court interpreted that the 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act includes protections for LGBTQ people, but the new proposal could further ensure that those rights stand up to the scrutiny of any lawsuits that may arise in the future.
