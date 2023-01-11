North Olmsted High School celebrates student success at Scholastics Art Competition

Read full article on original website
Berea hires two auxiliary officers: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Two new auxiliary officers have joined the Berea Police Department. Mayor Cyril Kleem recently administered the oath of office in Berea City Council chambers. Michael Shannon is a lifelong resident of Berea and a graduate of Berea High School. Shannon served with the Navy from 2003 to 2010 and also sailed with the Merchant Marines for 10 years. He earned a Merchant Marine Expeditionary Medal.
Free winemaking workshop is set in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club will hold a winemaking workshop on Saturday, Jan. 21. The workshop is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
Top Gun wrestling tournament: Aurora’s Johnny Green, Nordonia’s Israel Petite top Day 1 performances
ALLIANCE, Ohio — After a two-year hiatus while dealing with complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, state tournament hopefuls, returning state placers and teams from other parts of the state and country made their way to Alliance for the return of the Top Gun wrestling tournament Friday. The tournament got...
No. 24 North Ridgeville hands No. 14 Avon Lake its first loss, 63-55, closes gap in SWC
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Avon Lake is worthy of a court storming. Coach Eric Smith made sure his players knew that in the locker room Friday night at North Ridgeville after their first loss of the boys basketball season. The Shoremen (10-1) had just walked off the court as their hosts celebrated, students hopping up and down and hugging North Ridgeville’s players after a 63-55 win that could change the complexion of the Southwestern Conference race for the second half of the season.
ideastream.org
Trains are a family affair at Corner Field Model Railroad Museum in Geauga County
A visit to the Corner Field Model Railroad Museum is an experience to behold. Trains run on multiple tracks through elaborate city and country landscapes, all designed by the Elesh family in Geauga County. “We always had the dream of building a building, giving the trains to the people,” Tom...
100+ Women Who Care Medina donates funds to Woven with Promise
MEDINA, Ohio -- 100+ Women Who Care Medina held its first quarterly meeting of 2023 Tuesday (Jan. 10), with more than 90 women attending at the Blue Heron Event Center. Claudia Cihlar opened the meeting by reminding the membership that the group’s leadership team was retiring after 12 years of faithful and successful philanthropic work.
Berea City Schools seeks to fill classified positions at Jan. 24 job fair
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea City School District will host a Jan. 24 job fair in hopes of filling an employment gap in classified staffing. District administrators will be hiring intervention associates, bus drivers, substitute bus drivers, nutrition services personnel and student monitors. Attendees can apply online beforehand on the...
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
cleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
Beachwood to seek bids on adding several recreation amenities, including pickleball, at city park
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council unanimously elected Monday (Jan. 9) to seek bids for a $1.38-million recreation project at the city’s park west of its community center. While much discussion about the project beginning with its introduction in August, 2022, centered around adding new pickleball courts, Mayor Justin Berns said the project will actually consist of several elements.
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
Middleburg Heights begins Central Park Master Plan process
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With work on the city’s comprehensive master plan and updated zoning code behind them, Middleburg Heights officials are focusing on plans to establish Central Park, a new amenity proposed for a large expanse of property near the library. City Council passed legislation at its Jan....
North Royalton changes course, will lease 10 license-plate-reading cameras
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- City Council, reversing itself from last April, has decided to lease license-plate-reading security cameras and install them throughout town. In April, council voted 4-2 against leasing 15 cameras, due to cost and privacy concerns expressed by some residents. Eight months later, in December, council voted 6-1 in favor of leasing 10 cameras.
North Ridgeville’s resilience kickstarts second half of SWC race: Boys basketball rewind
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Jake Boynar and his teammates at North Ridgeville looked forward to their first meeting with Avon Lake. Perhaps it cost them Tuesday, when a three-point loss at Berea-Midpark knocked them two games back of the Shoremen in the Southwestern Conference boys basketball standings.
Snowfall totals range from nearly nothing to 3 inches in Cuyahoga County, more than 5 inches in Ashtabula County
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio so far has been spared the worst of what was called for in a Winter Weather Advisory for Friday, with snowfall totals reported in late morning ranging from a dusting to 2 to 3 inches across Cuyahoga County and a high of 5.1 inches at one spot in Ashtabula County.
cleveland19.com
Search continues for gunman who killed Adams College and Career Academy student
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murder of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation by Cleveland police. The school was closed Wednesday and grief counselors were available for any student or family member who needed grief support. Cleveland...
Lorain County Port Authority agrees to buy, redevelop declining Midway Mall
The Lorain County Port Authority voted to accept a $13.9 million loan from the county commission to buy the Midway Mall. It's a move leaders hope will fast-track redevelopment at the property.
This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed
MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
1925 brick colonial on Lake Ave. offers character, charm: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Located on one of Lakewood’s prettiest streets and offering views of Lake Erie from out its front windows, the brick colonial at 12907 Lake Ave. is an appealing mix of period charm and contemporary conveniences. Built in 1925, the home boasts classic details like hardwood flooring,...
