North Olmsted High School celebrates student success at Scholastics Art Competition

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Avon Lake is worthy of a court storming. Coach Eric Smith made sure his players knew that in the locker room Friday night at North Ridgeville after their first loss of the boys basketball season. The Shoremen (10-1) had just walked off the court as their hosts celebrated, students hopping up and down and hugging North Ridgeville’s players after a 63-55 win that could change the complexion of the Southwestern Conference race for the second half of the season.

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO