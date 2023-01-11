ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Schuylkill County teen dead after three-car crash

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County 17-year-old was pronounced dead as a result of a three-car crash Thursday morning. State police say they responded to State Route 209 in Williams Township for the report of a three-car crash at 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning. Investigators said a 74-year-old man had been driving north […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of fiancé

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County woman has pled guilty to the fatal stabbing of her fiancé in 2021. Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell tells Eyewitness News Eileen Dougherty, 42, from Scranton, pled guilty on Friday to the fatal stabbing of her fiancé in March, 2021. Documents show Doughtery was sentenced to […]
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

2 wounded in Allentown shooting, police say

A shooting in the 700 block of Harrison Street in Allentown left two people wounded Wednesday night, authorities said. Allentown police responded to the area at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They discovered one victim at the scene, and a second arrived at a local hospital a short time later, police said in a news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three men who they say were involved in an $800 theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the men pictured below entered the Lids outlet in Tannersville on January 5 around 12:00 p.m. Police say the three […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Double shooting in Allentown prompts large police presence at apartment building

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police and members of the SWAT team swarmed the area of the Bridgeview Apartments in Allentown after two people were shot Wednesday night. Members of the Allentown Police Department patrol division responded to a report of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Harrison Street, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Scranton pair charged with child endangerment

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair from Lackawanna County were charged with child endangerment after two children were found in “deplorable conditions”, police say. According to court paperwork, police responded to Crown Avenue on Thursday for a medical call. On scene, they were met by 38-year-old Christine Fiumano. Police say the house was in […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Two arrested, drugs seized following Wyoming Ave investigation

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement officials say two people were arrested and drugs were seized following an investigation on Wyoming Avenue. Investigators from the Wyoming Regional Police Department, Pittston City Special Investigations Unit, and Luzerne County Drug Task Force were seen serving a search warrant in the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Child injured after mother’s alleged DUI crash

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges have been filed against a Monroe County woman after she crashed her car while allegedly under the influence of alcohol with her child in the car. On July 15, 2022, police say they responded to the report of a car crash at the intersection of Laurel Drive and Memorial […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with aggravated assault following bar fight

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been charged with aggravated assault and another is facing several citations following a brawl at a Wayne County bar. On October 31, 2022, investigators say they spoke with a man, referred to as victim #1, who said he had been attacked by 27-year-old Kevin Heberling, from Newfoundland, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
