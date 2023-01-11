Tampa International Airport flight schedule still backed up after FAA computer outage grounds morning flights

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" ToysMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
University of Florida Strongly Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Concerns About SecurityThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
Related
FAA grounds all domestic flights Wednesday impacting air travel across US
The FAA took the extreme step early Wednesday morning of grounding all departing flights for every airline across the country.
All flights at Tampa airport paused amid nationwide FAA system outage
TAMPA, Fla. — All domestic flights across the U.S. are being delayed from taking off until 9 a.m. Eastern as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) works to fix a nationwide system outage. The flight woes began early Wednesday as some flights were delayed at Tampa International Airport (TPA), airport...
Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
Small plane crashed 16 seconds after Venice takeoff, killing family, NTSB report shows
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary findings of a small airplane crash that claimed the lives of three family members from St. Petersburg in early December.
State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" Toys
In case you haven't heard, Governor DeSantis insulted toys that were made in china and called for more American-made manufacturing, despite the higher costs to consumers. I interviewed three Tampa moms to get their thoughts on this costly issue.
Tampa students say they will continue using TikTok despite security concerns
The University of Florida sent an email to students strongly recommending they discontinue using TikTok and remove the app from their devices.
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
Lakeland Electric blasts into a post-coal chapter with Saturday implosion
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA)— Frank Bodami explodes buildings for a living. It still never gets old. “Every time we do one it’s an adrenaline rush,” said Bodami, owner of Total Wrecking & Environmental. “Other than playing drums on a stage, it’s a childhood dream, I guess.” Ninety percent of the Buffalo-based company’s business around the country […]
fox13news.com
Morning storms rattle Sarasota County neighborhood where damage from Hurricane Ian lingers
SARASOTA, Fla. - At Camelot East, piles of mangled metal had already been cleaned up from Hurricane Ian, but Friday morning brought a new mess. "I was still in bed, but I heard really heavy rain," resident Kathy Tebbin recalled. Seconds later, at about 7 a.m. Friday, residents of the...
fox13news.com
Shelters open, freeze watches in place as temperatures drop across Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - Some of the Tampa Bay area's northernmost counties are under a freeze watch through the weekend after a cold front moved southeast across Florida Friday morning. Rain came ahead of the cold front, which also brought sustained winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts in some areas were around 35 miles per hour.
fox13news.com
Active, retired Special Operations personnel become part of Tampa Bay area since establishment of SOCOM
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community. Jay Powers is the head wrestling coach at Plant High School in Tampa....
fox13news.com
Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
fox13news.com
Downtown St. Pete road project to bring pedestrian safety improvements
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation and the City of St. Petersburg are working on pedestrian safety improvements in downtown. The project started this week, and crews are building curb bulb-outs at 10 intersections along 4th Street between 5th Avenue North and 5th...
Treasure Island Bascule Bridge to temporarily close to large boats
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Treasure Island Bascule Bridge is scheduled to be temporarily closed to large vessel traffic from Monday, Jan. 16, to Friday, Feb. 3. Authorities say vehicle traffic will not be impacted, but large vessels will not be able to pass underneath the bridge. "This closure...
News Channel Nebraska
11 Good Reasons To Relocate To Tampa, FL
Originally Posted On: https://exprealty.com/guides/11-good-reasons-to-relocate-to-tampa-fl/ When considering relocating to Florida, many people naturally think of Miami and Orlando first. However, Tampa has tons of great features that may pique your interest. The largest city of the Tampa Bay Area strikes the perfect balance between a relaxed beach lifestyle and big city commodities. It was named the fifth-best place to live in Florida in 2022-2023 and the sixth-best retirement city in the U.S. in 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida Land
In case you haven't heard, Florida Governor DeSantis is recently considering banning China (yes, the country) from buying any land in Florida. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their opinion on this important issue.
Mysuncoast.com
Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
fox13news.com
Midtown East to add to Tampa’s first-of-its-kind, billion-dollar, self-contained community
TAMPA, Fla. - Four years after Tampa Mayor Jane Castor had her first groundbreaking as mayor on what would become the development known as Midtown, she was back, tossing more dirt for what’s being billed as Midtown’s phase 2 project. It is an 18-story, 430,000-square-foot office tower called...
Comments / 0