Syracuse, KS

Wichita Eagle

Bills’ Josh Allen Nominated For Prestigious QB Award

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his attention squarely on leading his team on a historic run through the postseason, he is also becoming quite accustomed to individual accolades for his stellar performance this season. The NFL and FedEx Corp. announced on Friday that Allen will join fellow quarterbacks...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Plan B: Who Does New England Root For in Playoffs?

Confounding coaching. Anemic offense. Late-game gaffes. There are numerous reasons the New England Patriots didn't earn a spot in the NFL Playoffs. As the organization - at the behest of owner Robert Kraft - begins its massive offseason makeover by negotiating to keep defensive coach Jerod Mayo and beginning a search for a new offensive coordinator, its fans are left in the cold. For the second time in three seasons the postseason will march on without the six-time Super Bowl champs.
Wichita Eagle

CBS Sports: Buccaneers Shock Cowboys in Wild Card Round

The 2022 NFL playoffs are finally here. After a bumpy regular season, the Bucs were able to sneak into the playoffs after winning the NFC South and are set to play the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round on Monday Night Football. The matchup is a rematch of the opening game of the season that saw Tampa Bay go into Dallas and come out with a 19-3 victory.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Wichita Eagle

Rebels Transfer WR Dannis Jackson Staying in SEC

Now-former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson has found a new home via the NCAA Transfer Portal. And he is staying in the SEC, committing to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Jackson spent four seasons in Oxford, making 19 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per...
OXFORD, MS
Wichita Eagle

How far Must the 49ers Advance in the Playoffs to be Viewed as a Success?

The playoffs have finally arrived for the San Francisco 49ers. What looked like a season that could've been dead in the water once Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot, turned into one where Super Bowl contention is very much alive with Brock Purdy. The 49ers should feel very fortunate that they have Purdy. Teams having a strong third-string quarterback who is a rookie doesn't happen. Just ask the Dolphins who are trotting out their own rookie third-stringer in Skylar Thompson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Texans Draft Next Franchise QB, Fortify DL in Latest NFL Mock

With their season officially over, the Houston Texans must now turn their attention towards the offseason and perhaps most importantly, the 2023 NFL draft. Despite missing out on the No. 1 overall pick after a 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Texans still have two picks in the first round due to their trade of former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

General Manager Candidate: Glenn Cook

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

PFF Grades Corum As Top Running Back In 2022

If not for a late season injury against Illinois in Week 11, it's almost certain that Michigan's Blake Corum would have received an invite to New York for the Heisman trophy ceremony. The unanimous First-Team All-American helped lead the Wolverines to a perfect regular season, rushing his way to 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries. For his efforts, Corum was named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year (the first in program history).
ANN ARBOR, MI
New York Post

NFL playoff prediction: Jaguars vs. Chargers pick, odds

The NFL playoffs kick off on Saturday and we should see an entertaining game in the nightcap between the Los Angeles Chargers and the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars. Doug Pederson did a great job in his first year getting Jacksonville to the postseason. The Jaguars ended the season on a five-game winning streak and despite finishing just 9-8, will host this game because they won the AFC South. The Chargers had won four straight before dropping a meaningless game in the finale to Denver. Although, perhaps head coach Brandon Staley didn’t know it was meaningless because he played his starters into the fourth...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

5 Free Agents Lions Must Watch during Super Wild Card Weekend

The Detroit Lions came up just short of playing this weekend as part of the wild card round of the NFC playoffs. Dan Campbell's team instead will be watching the events of "Super Wild Card Weekend" transpire at home. So, what better time than now for Campbell and Detroit general...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys’ Prescott Comments on McCarthy’s Job Status Rumors

As the Cowboys prepare for their wild card game against the Buccaneers on Monday, a lot of discussion has centered around the job security of Dallas coach Mike McCarthy. Dallas (12–5) clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive season and enters its game against Tampa Bay after securing back-to-back 12-win seasons, despite an embarrassing 26–6 loss to the Commanders in its season finale on Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Bills Playoff Game

MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-8) vs. BUFFALO BILLS (13-3) DATE: Saturday, Jan. 15. SITE: Highmark Stadium; Orchard Park, N.Y. WEATHER FORECAST: The forecast for Orchard Park, N.Y., between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday calls for temperatures of 27-28 degrees, according to The Weather Channel, with sunny skies and only a 2 percent chance of precipitation. Winds are expected to be only 4 mph.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Derek Carr Bids Farewell to Raider Nation

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Derek Carr era for the Las Vegas Raiders officially ended today, not with a Super Bowl parade, but a simple social media post. Say what you want about Derek Carr, but for nine years, through various coaches, home states, and a voluminous amount of teammates and circumstances, he has been the one thing you could count on.

