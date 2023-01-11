Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Bills’ Josh Allen Nominated For Prestigious QB Award
While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his attention squarely on leading his team on a historic run through the postseason, he is also becoming quite accustomed to individual accolades for his stellar performance this season. The NFL and FedEx Corp. announced on Friday that Allen will join fellow quarterbacks...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Emmitt Smith Questions Dallas ‘Details’ and Super Bowl Odds
DALLAS - Hall-of-Fame running back Emmitt Smith doesn't take much lightly. The three-time Super Bowl champion's perseverance is evident in his roles as a husband, father, real estate developer and even "Dancing with the Stars'' champion. Smith is multi-faceted; but it's his attention to detail that allowed him to do...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Plan B: Who Does New England Root For in Playoffs?
Confounding coaching. Anemic offense. Late-game gaffes. There are numerous reasons the New England Patriots didn't earn a spot in the NFL Playoffs. As the organization - at the behest of owner Robert Kraft - begins its massive offseason makeover by negotiating to keep defensive coach Jerod Mayo and beginning a search for a new offensive coordinator, its fans are left in the cold. For the second time in three seasons the postseason will march on without the six-time Super Bowl champs.
Wichita Eagle
CBS Sports: Buccaneers Shock Cowboys in Wild Card Round
The 2022 NFL playoffs are finally here. After a bumpy regular season, the Bucs were able to sneak into the playoffs after winning the NFC South and are set to play the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round on Monday Night Football. The matchup is a rematch of the opening game of the season that saw Tampa Bay go into Dallas and come out with a 19-3 victory.
Rain ceases, tarp off, Geno Smith readies on dry field for Seahawks’ playoff test at 49ers
The forecast is for rain, wind to return after kickoff of the NFC wild-card playoff game. Kenneth Walker key for Seattle.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Wichita Eagle
Finding Ways to Watch Royals Games Will Remain a Challenge in 2023
I usually try to keep my pieces fair, considering players, fans and the Kansas City Royals alike. One topic to which I am unequivocally opposed, however, is MLB blackouts and how difficult it can be to watch a Royals game at times. This came back into my head after Fastwyre,...
Wichita Eagle
Rebels Transfer WR Dannis Jackson Staying in SEC
Now-former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson has found a new home via the NCAA Transfer Portal. And he is staying in the SEC, committing to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Jackson spent four seasons in Oxford, making 19 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per...
Wichita Eagle
How far Must the 49ers Advance in the Playoffs to be Viewed as a Success?
The playoffs have finally arrived for the San Francisco 49ers. What looked like a season that could've been dead in the water once Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot, turned into one where Super Bowl contention is very much alive with Brock Purdy. The 49ers should feel very fortunate that they have Purdy. Teams having a strong third-string quarterback who is a rookie doesn't happen. Just ask the Dolphins who are trotting out their own rookie third-stringer in Skylar Thompson.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings vs. Giants Predictions: Who Wins This Rematch in the Wild Card Round?
For the second time in three weeks, the Vikings are hosting the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. This time, the stakes are a bit higher. Sunday's game is a winner-go-home playoff matchup. When these teams met in Week 16, the Vikings squeezed out a 27-24 win on a...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Draft Next Franchise QB, Fortify DL in Latest NFL Mock
With their season officially over, the Houston Texans must now turn their attention towards the offseason and perhaps most importantly, the 2023 NFL draft. Despite missing out on the No. 1 overall pick after a 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Texans still have two picks in the first round due to their trade of former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.
Wichita Eagle
General Manager Candidate: Glenn Cook
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
Wichita Eagle
PFF Grades Corum As Top Running Back In 2022
If not for a late season injury against Illinois in Week 11, it's almost certain that Michigan's Blake Corum would have received an invite to New York for the Heisman trophy ceremony. The unanimous First-Team All-American helped lead the Wolverines to a perfect regular season, rushing his way to 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries. For his efforts, Corum was named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year (the first in program history).
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Controversial Veteran Big Man To Work Out For LA This Week
It sure seems like your Los Angeles Lakers are not quite done making roster moves, even if those moves happen to be centered more around the fringes of their rotation for the time being. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that nine-year veteran center Meyers Leonard is going to...
New York Post
NFL playoff prediction: Jaguars vs. Chargers pick, odds
The NFL playoffs kick off on Saturday and we should see an entertaining game in the nightcap between the Los Angeles Chargers and the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars. Doug Pederson did a great job in his first year getting Jacksonville to the postseason. The Jaguars ended the season on a five-game winning streak and despite finishing just 9-8, will host this game because they won the AFC South. The Chargers had won four straight before dropping a meaningless game in the finale to Denver. Although, perhaps head coach Brandon Staley didn’t know it was meaningless because he played his starters into the fourth...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Insider On Playoff Changes: Bengals Got ‘Short End Of Stick At Every Turn’
CINCINNATI — NFL insider Mike Florio brought up the divisional round "inequities" facing the Bengals if they and the Bills win this weekend. Cincinnati has to travel to play Buffalo, even though they were leading the Monday Night Football game, that had they won, would've given them home-field advantage over the Bills next weekend.
Wichita Eagle
5 Free Agents Lions Must Watch during Super Wild Card Weekend
The Detroit Lions came up just short of playing this weekend as part of the wild card round of the NFC playoffs. Dan Campbell's team instead will be watching the events of "Super Wild Card Weekend" transpire at home. So, what better time than now for Campbell and Detroit general...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys’ Prescott Comments on McCarthy’s Job Status Rumors
As the Cowboys prepare for their wild card game against the Buccaneers on Monday, a lot of discussion has centered around the job security of Dallas coach Mike McCarthy. Dallas (12–5) clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive season and enters its game against Tampa Bay after securing back-to-back 12-win seasons, despite an embarrassing 26–6 loss to the Commanders in its season finale on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Bills Playoff Game
MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-8) vs. BUFFALO BILLS (13-3) DATE: Saturday, Jan. 15. SITE: Highmark Stadium; Orchard Park, N.Y. WEATHER FORECAST: The forecast for Orchard Park, N.Y., between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday calls for temperatures of 27-28 degrees, according to The Weather Channel, with sunny skies and only a 2 percent chance of precipitation. Winds are expected to be only 4 mph.
Wichita Eagle
Derek Carr Bids Farewell to Raider Nation
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Derek Carr era for the Las Vegas Raiders officially ended today, not with a Super Bowl parade, but a simple social media post. Say what you want about Derek Carr, but for nine years, through various coaches, home states, and a voluminous amount of teammates and circumstances, he has been the one thing you could count on.
