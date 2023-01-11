well sorry to tell you if you look it up it's law-abiding citizens from upstate New York shire use Utica Fulton county Montgomery county Herkimer county Richfield Poland do you want to know more counties almost every county 46% of the population voted for her and if you live in Schenectady or Albany you should know that you can go red on the computer and look at up she's the first governor and almost a hundred years that almost turned upstate New York blue because the people in upstate New York are turning more democratic you should know that this research on that now they even pass the Bill yesterday in the Senate and House in Albany for you to read it for yourself now it's public knowledge
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
Covid hospitalizations have doubled in Central NY in just two weeks
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)
Nick Monroe’s exit is another blow in a turbulent offseason for SU: ‘The timing is never perfect’
Syracuse basketball gets a 2nd look at Notre Dame: 5 things to know
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Study shows suicides soared in rural New York during pandemic
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Jan. 14, 2023
How does Chris Bell’s rebounding numbers compare to past small forwards? (Mike’s Mailbox)
25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area
Could Jesse Edwards’ 6 assists signal the start of a trend, plus other Syracuse basketball notes
Mega Million Tickets Worth $7 Million Sold In New York State
Syracuse judge strikes down NY vaccine mandate for health workers, rules state overstepped its authority
Hope It’s Not Urgent: New York Hospitals Ranked Among the Worst For This
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: Only 1 location left in Central New York
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
How long was your hospital emergency room wait? syracuse.com wants to hear about it
Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse college basketball predictions & odds for Saturday
CNY Jazz Black History Cabaret presents female double bill
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 3