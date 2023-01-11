Read full article on original website
Fox17
Family of Naya Reynolds continues legacy through scholarship
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grief for Naya Reynolds's family will last a lifetime, but it's what they’re doing with the memories, the impact, and her legacy that matters most. Maya Davis says her daughter was known for bringing people together. She had a smile that could light up a room.
wkzo.com
City of Portage seeking input for masterplan survey
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage’s City Manager is asking residents to take some time to complete a city poll that could steer the future of the community, and how it spends the tens of millions of dollars paid in taxes every year. City Manager Patrick McGinnis is...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
ChoiceOne adds new leader, promotes three employees
A local bank recently welcomed a new leader in Holland and made some promotions among other offices. Sparta-based ChoiceOne Bank earlier this week said it hired David Huisman as vice president and commercial loan officer and promoted Josh Hucul to vice president of lending technology, Jamie Sheffer to assistant vice president and Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA AML) investigator and Britney Herrygers as branch manager for the North Muskegon branch.
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
WWMTCw
Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
What’s Up With The Construction At Kalamazoo’s Verburg Park?
While riding past Verburg Park on Gull Rd, I noticed a MOUNTAIN of dirt piled up against the Gull Rd's side of the park fence. This piqued my interest and as i went west a few more feet, I saw cranes and other construction machinery making me wonder what is going on with the park.
Lack of hospice beds frustrates dying veteran’s family
The U.S. Navy brought John and Carla Rich together. In a matter of weeks, cancer will separate them.
WWMTCw
Holland Hospital increases care for women with new gynecologic oncologist
HOLLAND, Mich. — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and Holland Hospital celebrated by welcoming a brand new gynecologic oncologist to their staff. In collaboration with University of Michigan Health - West, Dr. Kevin Brader, M.D., joined Holland Hospital Women's Specialty Care staff, bringing a vast amount of cancer treatment experience to the West Michigan lakeshore area, according to Holland Hospital in a release.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Stores. Will Grand Rapids Lose Theirs?
No doubt the brick and mortar segment of the retail industry is struggling. People are shopping online so much that they are not visiting their favorite stores for in-store shopping, and it's been especially difficult for the home good market. Bed Bath & Beyond, one of the leaders in home...
WWMTCw
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
Lansing Housing Commission resident fed up after months of roaches
A Lansing woman has had enough of roaches in her home
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Hangar strives to take bar food to new heights
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- The Hangar is a Kalamazoo bar built to resemble an airplane hangar. Concrete floor. Metal ceiling. Gray cement walls. The only windows are those on the faux garage door in front. It makes for a dark, very loud interior -- made even louder by the multitude...
WOOD
Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games
Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools. (Jan. 13, 2023) Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on …. Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Candidate offered position as Kalamazoo city attorney declines job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- James Porter, the candidate chosen for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney, has withdrawn his name for consideration, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. In 2022, current Kalamazoo City Attorney Clyde Robinson announced his retirement, with a tentative retirement date set for Feb. 1.
Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township
East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
Fox17
Battle Creek woman confesses to stealing medical supplies from VA pharmacy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people have pleaded guilty to claims they conspired to sell medical supplies stolen from a veterans clinic in Battle Creek. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says a 52-year-old Battle Creek woman, an employee at the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center, was tasked with ordering medical supplies for veterans.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
‘Hard, but we got them’: Family cares for missing woman’s 8 children
As searches continue in Kalamazoo County for a missing mom, her eight children are staying with relatives struggling to not only protect them but also to clothe and feed them.
