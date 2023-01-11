ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Family of Naya Reynolds continues legacy through scholarship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grief for Naya Reynolds's family will last a lifetime, but it's what they’re doing with the memories, the impact, and her legacy that matters most. Maya Davis says her daughter was known for bringing people together. She had a smile that could light up a room.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

City of Portage seeking input for masterplan survey

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage’s City Manager is asking residents to take some time to complete a city poll that could steer the future of the community, and how it spends the tens of millions of dollars paid in taxes every year. City Manager Patrick McGinnis is...
PORTAGE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

ChoiceOne adds new leader, promotes three employees

A local bank recently welcomed a new leader in Holland and made some promotions among other offices. Sparta-based ChoiceOne Bank earlier this week said it hired David Huisman as vice president and commercial loan officer and promoted Josh Hucul to vice president of lending technology, Jamie Sheffer to assistant vice president and Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA AML) investigator and Britney Herrygers as branch manager for the North Muskegon branch.
HOLLAND, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Holland Hospital increases care for women with new gynecologic oncologist

HOLLAND, Mich. — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and Holland Hospital celebrated by welcoming a brand new gynecologic oncologist to their staff. In collaboration with University of Michigan Health - West, Dr. Kevin Brader, M.D., joined Holland Hospital Women's Specialty Care staff, bringing a vast amount of cancer treatment experience to the West Michigan lakeshore area, according to Holland Hospital in a release.
WWMTCw

Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property

KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games

Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools. (Jan. 13, 2023) Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on …. Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Candidate offered position as Kalamazoo city attorney declines job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- James Porter, the candidate chosen for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney, has withdrawn his name for consideration, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. In 2022, current Kalamazoo City Attorney Clyde Robinson announced his retirement, with a tentative retirement date set for Feb. 1.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township

East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
EAST LANSING, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek woman confesses to stealing medical supplies from VA pharmacy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people have pleaded guilty to claims they conspired to sell medical supplies stolen from a veterans clinic in Battle Creek. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says a 52-year-old Battle Creek woman, an employee at the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center, was tasked with ordering medical supplies for veterans.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy