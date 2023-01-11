Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Professor Not Prepared for Contents of Lost 1942 Reel Hoped To Be WWII Film
"To be fair, I could be in the middle of one of the most significant historical moments and still be captivated by puppies," said one commenter on Twitter.
Dennis McGrory jailed for life after ‘one-in-a-billion’ DNA hit in oldest double jeopardy case
Dennis McGrory, 75, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after being convicted of the rape and murder of teenager Jacqui Montgomery nearly 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.The next year, he was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder.Justice finally caught up with McGrory after swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a “one-in-a-billion” DNA match decades later.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionUK hit by ambulance strikes and secondary school teacher walkouts on day of actionUK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?
BBC
The Irish Giant: Charles Byrne's skeleton removed from display
The skeleton of an Irish giant is to be removed from display at a London museum due to "sensitivities". Charles Byrne grew to be 7ft 6in (2.3m) and his bones have been on public display for more than two centuries at the Hunterian Museum. Confirming the news, the museum said...
Mystery of the Crystal Skulls: The Stare of Death
The mysterious Crystal Skulls have been the subject of many a legend and mysteries. They are believed to be similar artifacts to the famous Hedges Skull, which was acquired by the British Museum in 1898. It is said that they are made of real crystals, but no one knows who manufactured them or how they were made. Some believe that Anna Mitchell-Hedges and her husband Frederick Albert Mitchell-Hedges were responsible for their creation. However, some believe that Hewlett-Packard, a computer manufacturer, may have been involved in making them as well.
“The Valley of the Headless Men” Is One of the Most Haunting and Mysterious Unexplored Regions in America
It all started with the Gold Rush...
Who were Europe's 'bog bodies'? Deep look uncovers the secrets of this mysterious practice.
A deep dive into "bog bodies" reveals that this practice started in southern Scandinavia during the Neolithic and spread throughout Northern Europe.
Appalachian Urban Legend Tells of Nocturnal “Moon Eyed” People
Some believe they now live hidden underground.
Video: Clumsy pandas capture hearts on livestream
The cubs at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China are dropping, flopping and rolling their way into our hearts.
Wishing well used for Bronze Age 'cult rituals' discovered in Bavaria
Items found in the wishing well include well-preserved pottery, jewelry, beads and an animal tooth.
Lasers reveal massive, 650-square-mile Maya site hidden beneath Guatemalan rainforest
While conducting an aerial survey of northern Guatemala, researchers detected a sprawling Maya site.
ancientpages.com
Unusual Find – Headless Skeletons Discovered In A 7000-Year-Old Mass Grave In Slovakia
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Slovakia have made an unusual find. The remains of 38 individuals were found in a ditch surrounding the settlement of Vráble. Their well-preserved skeletons were jumbled together and all of them were missing their heads, with the exception of a young...
Ancient royal tomb unearthed in Egypt by archaeologists
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the pharaohs, authorities said Saturday. Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said an Egyptian-British mission found the royal tomb in an ancient site on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Cairo.
Good News Network
Secret to Durability of Roman Concrete that Has Stood Test of Time for Over 2,000 Years Finally Discovered
When it comes to explaining Roman engineering, people looking to demonstrate their genius have a variety of use cases, but the secret to why their concrete has remained when even modern buildings crumble after just a few years of disuse has eluded scientists. However at MIT, scientists have cracked their...
Ars Technica
Neutron imaging revealed the secrets of this gold-plated medieval pendant
In 2008, archaeologists excavating a medieval refuse pit in Mainz, Germany, discovered a heavily corroded pendant likely made in the late 12th century. But they were loath to open the pendant to find out what might be inside, lest they damage an already fragile artifact. Now technology has come to the rescue. Researchers from the Technical University of Munich scanned the pendant using neutron tomography, among other methods, and discovered it contained bone splinters—likely religious relics, i.e., the purported bones of saints. The findings were published in the interim meeting of the International Council of Museums-Committee for Conservation (ICOM-CC) Metals Working Group.
Toppled 88-Ton Buddha in South Korea to Be Restored to Its Former Position
A fallen 88-ton Buddha statue on a South Korean mountain will be set back in place by 2025, in an effort that some officials in the country are calling unprecedented. The statue is located on the Namsan peak in Gyeongju and is believed to be around 1,300 years old. Known as a Maaebul, the statue was discovered in 2007 by a research group in the area. An earthquake in 1430 may have caused the Maaebul’s tumble, meaning that it could have spent centuries in its current position. But that all will soon change, the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism said this week...
IGN
Bunker - Official Trailer
Set in the waning days of World War I, BUNKER tells of an embattled group of American and British soldiers who are ambushed by the opposition, and must flee into a bunker with a German POW in tow. It's as they travel deeper into the earth that they realize a greater threat has joined them... an ungodly presence that twists their minds and warps reality, experiencing the true hell of war.
CBS News
589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0