Police: High school basketball coach accused of sending inappropriate messages to minors, entering girls locker room arrested

News 12
Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted
At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
yonkerstimes.com
YouTube Video Shows Attack on Student at Yonkers-Middle High School
Here’s the video that a student at Yonkers High School took on their cell phone on Jan. 6, which depicts an attack on one student by two other students. Very little additonal information has been released since the Jan. 6 release by the YPD which we reprint below.- Members...
News 12
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
Boy, 14, stabbed in back on Bronx basketball court; no arrests
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back on a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said.
Sayreville police release video of school assault incident
At least four men have been arrested following the assault.
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
NYPD: Teenage boy stabbed while leaving school
The 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back as he was walking outside of M.S. 301, located on Cauldwell Avenue, where there are also other schools and playgrounds nearby.
Police: Man in custody for allegedly assaulting Sayreville student
Police say the incident happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School a little after 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
Police: Ronkonkoma man arrested for threatening Cherokee Street Elementary School staff
Police say 63-year-old John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School around 3 p.m. Friday and yelled threatening statements at staff members.
9-year-old girl who had police called on her for killing lanternflies honored in Montclair
On Friday, Bobbi was honored at the Montclair Police Department by officers and state officials for her “community care taking.”
News 12
Police: Tremont sports shop employee stabbed in robbery; 2 suspects at large
Police are searching for two men captured on surveillance video stealing from Frank's Sports Shop in Tremont. Police say the two men stole a Carhartt face mask from the store around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Two employees at the store attempted to chase the suspects after they left the store.
Police arrest, charge Queens man linked to multiple rapes
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to three separate rapes with two of those victims being 15-year-olds, according to the NYPD.
Police: Long Beach hockey player fatally hit by car while riding skateboard
The driver of the car that struck the victim remained at the scene, and no charges have been filed.
Former teacher pleads guilty to attempted dissemination of incident material to a minor
Mariela Barajas, 23, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty this week, according to the Westchester D.A's office.
2 students hurt after school bus veers off road in Paramus
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Students were hurt when a school bus went off the road in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.It happened on the Garden State Parkway in Paramus.State police say a car traveling northbound changed lanes, causing the mini school bus to veer off the road and run into a ditch.Two students were injured. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.The bus driver and four other students on board were not injured.
Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old
A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
Police apprehend man with active warrants after brief chase in Bridgeport
Officials say the man took off but was apprehended near the Fairfield County Superior Courthouse.
talkofthesound.com
No Opioids Found in Vaping Student Given Narcan at New Rochelle High School, Police Say
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 12, 2023) — A widely reported story, based on a melodramatic statement by outgoing New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jonathan P. Raymond, was a false alarm, according to New Rochelle Police investigators who determined the student did not have opioids in his or her system. In...
Police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen Thursday at Soundview home
Jesilie Estrada, 17, was last seen inside her Soundview home on Jan. 12 around 7 p.m.
Police: Man apprehended with ghost gun in Beacon
The City of Beacon police say they arrested a man on Thursday for having a ghost gun.
