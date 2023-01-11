ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Five face drug charges after search of Watertown home Tuesday

By Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago
Five people are facing drug-related charges after law enforcement searched a Watertown home Tuesday and found both methamphetamine and fentanyl pills.

The home was in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast. The Watertown Police Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Department of Corrections searched the home.

Patrick Endres, 50, Watertown; Taylor Hoff, 28, Watertown; Laura Lawrence, 22, Watertown; Andrew Moen, 24, Watertown; and Brandon Painter, 22, Watertown are all facing charges.

Endres has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute; maintaining a place where drugs are kept, sold or used; felony possession of a controlled substance; and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Endres, who is also on parole and is being held at the Codington County Detention Center on a parole detainer.

Hoff was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; inhabiting a room knowing drugs are kept or used; ingesting a controlled substance; and unauthorized articles in jail. Hoff also hadan outstanding warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance,inhabiting a room where controlled substances are stored/used, bond revocation, andfailure to comply with the terms and conditions of bond.

Lawrence was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; ingesting a controlled substance; and inhabiting a room knowing drugs are kept or used there. Lawrence is also on probation and is being held on a probation detainer.

Moen was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; inhabiting a room knowing drugs are kept or used; possession of drug paraphernalia, and unauthorized articles in jail.

Painter was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; inhabiting a room knowing drugs are kept or used; and ingesting a controlled substance. Painter is also on parole and is being held on a parole detainer.

