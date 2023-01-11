Read full article on original website
The Tories were never sorry about Windrush: Suella Braverman is the proof
The home secretary, Suella Braverman, seems poised to dump a disturbing number of the 30 recommendations of the Windrush Lessons Learned review. An announcement is due to be made this week that 28 of the 30 recommendations are being formally “closed”, even though several have not been completed.
Tory rebels want social media bosses jailed if they fail to protect children
The Prime Minister is facing a major backbench rebellion as Conservative MPs push for social media bosses to be made criminally liable for protecting children from harm online.A host of former cabinet ministers are among those who have put their name to an amendment to the Online Safety Bill demanding tougher action.Almost 40 rebels, including former home secretary Priti Patel and former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan-Smith, want the owners of social media platforms to face jail time if they fail to protect children from seeing damaging content.Ian Russell and Ruth Moss, parents of children who killed themselves after viewing...
Clash looms on Scottish gender bill as UK government considers veto
A clash between the UK and Scottish governments could be coming next week. The cause? The two governments are going in different directions on the process for allowing someone to change legal gender. But look a bit deeper, and it's fast becoming a constitutional quarrel. When Holyrood passed legislation to...
‘Labour doesn’t seem to understand how it’s happening’: meet the new Black Tories
The Conservatives are keen to boast about the diversity of their top team – but the party has never been seen as a natural home for Black voters. Can a small group of Black Tories change that?
Online Safety Bill changes 'not ruled out' - culture secretary
The culture secretary has said she is "not ruling out" changes to the government's Online Safety Bill in the face of a major backbench rebellion. Forty-three Tory MPs are backing a plan to make social media bosses face prison if they fail to protect children from damaging online content. In...
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
‘I was wrong’: how Covid conspiracies became a gateway to extreme views
Lewis traces the moment his once deeply held Covid-19 conspiracy theories began to unravel. It was in September last year, when a doctor engaged him and fellow activists in conversation as they handed out leaflets in a Liverpool park. “We were always open to debate and she wasn’t hostile to...
Claims schoolgirl, 11, was groomed on Spotify
An MP has demanded action after an 11-year-old schoolgirl's family told how she was groomed by paedophiles on the music streaming service Spotify. Labour's Andrew Gwynne raised the issue in the House of Commons after being contacted by the girl's parents. The Stockport MP said groomers were creating fake accounts...
Blogger, 26, died after ordering poisonous substance online, inquest hears
A patient at a secure psychiatric hospital in Stockport died after taking a poisonous substance she ordered online, an inquest has heard. Beth Matthews, 26, died a short time after taking the substance, which she told staff was protein powder, in March last year. Ms Matthews, originally from Cornwall, was...
UK ambulance workers accuse government of demonising them
In letter to Rishi Sunak, GMB union members say they feel ‘utterly betrayed’ by attempts to portray them as ‘uncaring about safety’
SNP could fight next Holyrood election as de facto independence referendum
The SNP has set out the option of fighting the next Holyrood election as a de facto independence referendum.The party is to hold a Special Democracy Conference in March to decide the way forward to secure independence, after the UK Supreme Court ruled in November that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold another vote on the issue.Following the Supreme Court ruling, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP will fight the next general election as a de facto referendum.However the SNP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on Saturday also set out the alternative option of contesting...
Two Essex schools ban pupils from hugging and holding hands
Pupils at two schools in Essex have been banned from having any physical contact while at school. Parents and carers at Hylands School in Chelmsford were told in a letter the ban included "any aggressive contact", "hugging" and "holding hands". Southchurch High School in Southend wrote "students are not allowed...
Law proposed to appoint anti-slavery watchdog after Suella Braverman leaves post vacant
A law is to be tabled in parliament aiming to force the appointment of an anti-slavery watchdog, after the government left the post vacant while planning to make it harder for victims to gain support.There has been no Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner since April 2022, and following an unexplained eight-month delay to the appointment Suella Braverman has scrapped the recruitment process.The home secretary has committed to running a new competition, but no job advert is yet online.It comes as the government draws up new laws targeting Channel migrants after Rishi Sunak vowed to “significantly raise the threshold someone must meet to...
UK to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms
The UK is to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to bolster the country's war effort, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said. He spoke to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in a call on Saturday, during which he confirmed he would send the equipment and additional artillery systems, No 10 said.
Cross-party MPs launch fightback against bill to tear up 4,000 EU laws
Amendment seeks to give MPs not ministers the power to decide which Brussels-derived laws are abolished
Labour calls for halt to ‘shameful’ forced installation of prepayment meters
Ed Miliband accuses government of ‘dereliction of duty’ and demands extra support for households
UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police
Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help
The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sinai Faces Backlash After Taking Two 30-Minute Private Jet Flights
From his nearly billion-dollar fortune to his lavish designer wardrobe, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already copped flack for being out of touch with the working class. This week, he has faced more criticism for two half-hour private flights he took on Monday. Sunak traveled 200 miles from London to Leeds on the RAF’s 14-seat Dassault Falcon 900LX jet, before returning to England’s capital around three hours later. The round-trip is believed to have used approximately 316 gallons of fuel and resulted in about three tons of carbon emissions, as reported by the BBC. The same route via train takes...
Ordinary Scots rejected by Edinburgh university, says MSP
Scottish applicants from good schools and affluent areas have been turned down by the University of Edinburgh, new figures suggest. Only priority applicants from more deprived areas were accepted to courses including law, business and philosophy. Labour MSP Michael Marra, who obtained the data, said reliance on income from UK...
