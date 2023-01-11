ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesotans can go ice fishing for free with kids this weekend

By Times staff report
Starting this Saturday any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if they bring a child 15 years old or younger. Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday through Monday.

During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing without a license. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.

“Ice fishing is pure, simple fun for both kids and adults,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “For anyone who wants to try ice fishing, we have helpful information on our website to get you started on the way toward drilling holes through the ice and catching fish.”

According to the DNR's "Learn to ice fish" page, technological improvements have made ice fishing increasingly popular during the past 15 years, but there are dangerous folks should look out for, including ice conditions, traveling safely and propane heater carbon monoxide concerns. The department recommends learning from an experienced ice angler.

For those who don't know an experienced ice angler, the department's page includes tips with videos on how to get started. It also includes a recorded webinar with tips and techniques for catching sunfish, crappie and perch.

The department reminds residents that ice conditions vary and there is no such thing as 100% safe ice. Always check local ice conditions before heading out to a lake or river. Visit the DNR ice safety page (mndnr.gov/IceSafety) for ice safety guidelines.

