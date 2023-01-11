Travelers at Bradley Airport feel effects of FAA’s nationwide computer failure

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a computer system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) caused a temporary nationwide pause in flight operations early Wednesday morning.

The massive ground stop was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., but airports still faced a backlog of thousands of flights that had accumulated over hours of downtime early Wednesday.

“Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews,” the FAA tweeted at 8:50 a.m. , about 90 minutes after the agency had ordered all domestic departures held until 9 a.m. “The ground stop has been lifted.”

The NOTAM system keeps pilots in the know about everything from minor airport construction to potentially hazardous flight conditions. It broke down late Tuesday, leading to more than 1,000 flight cancellations and 7,000 delayed flights by midday Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware .

Many travelers at Bradley International Airport said that while the delay was problematic, it wasn’t the worst they had seen.

One of the biggest concerns among travelers after flights resumed was whether or not flyers would make connecting flights. The good news, though, is that those were also likely delayed.

“Having traveled for around 30-plus years, it’s just par for the course, really,” said flyer Richard Talentino from Madison. “And there’s not a whole lot you can do, really. Like you said, it’s all about safety.”

Bradley International Airport offers several flights in the morning, which meant that many travelers were already in the air when the system failed. The FAA allowed these flights to get to their final destinations.

The morning delays will have a ripple effect throughout the day. If you are flying any time on Wednesday or are expected to meet someone at the airport, be sure to check with the airline before heading to the airport.

Check FlightAware for updates on flight delays and cancellations across the country.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, adding that there was no evidence to immediately suggest a cyberattack.

“There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes,” Jean-Pierre wrote in part.

