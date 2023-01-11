ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Travelers at Bradley Airport feel effects of FAA’s nationwide computer failure

By Kent Pierce, Olivia Perreault, Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyvP0_0kAllxoS00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a computer system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) caused a temporary nationwide pause in flight operations early Wednesday morning.

The massive ground stop was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., but airports still faced a backlog of thousands of flights that had accumulated over hours of downtime early Wednesday.

“Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews,” the FAA tweeted at 8:50 a.m. , about 90 minutes after the agency had ordered all domestic departures held until 9 a.m. “The ground stop has been lifted.”

Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage

The NOTAM system keeps pilots in the know about everything from minor airport construction to potentially hazardous flight conditions. It broke down late Tuesday, leading to more than 1,000 flight cancellations and 7,000 delayed flights by midday Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware .

Many travelers at Bradley International Airport said that while the delay was problematic, it wasn’t the worst they had seen.

One of the biggest concerns among travelers after flights resumed was whether or not flyers would make connecting flights. The good news, though, is that those were also likely delayed.

“Having traveled for around 30-plus years, it’s just par for the course, really,” said flyer Richard Talentino from Madison. “And there’s not a whole lot you can do, really. Like you said, it’s all about safety.”

Biden briefed on FAA outage, White House says no evidence of cyberattack

Bradley International Airport offers several flights in the morning, which meant that many travelers were already in the air when the system failed. The FAA allowed these flights to get to their final destinations.

The morning delays will have a ripple effect throughout the day. If you are flying any time on Wednesday or are expected to meet someone at the airport, be sure to check with the airline before heading to the airport.

Check FlightAware for updates on flight delays and cancellations across the country.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, adding that there was no evidence to immediately suggest a cyberattack.

“There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes,” Jean-Pierre wrote in part.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Conn. pilot explains why planes were grounded Wednesday morning

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – All air travel across the United States, including Connecticut, came to a halt Wednesday morning following a Federal Aviation Administration system failure. Normal operations have resumed, but travelers are still dealing with delays. The ground stop was lifted at 9 a.m., but the backlog caused issues all day at Bradley […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Yale doctor: Flying safe despite COVID wastewater results

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Results from a new study showed high levels of the coronavirus in airplane wastewater, which has a lot of people leery of traveling on crowded planes in what is a busy vacation season. Throughout the pandemic, COVID wastewater surveillance has been an effective way to track outbreaks and new strains […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WWLP

Wrong way car accidents become a growing issue

It's been a week since that deadly wrong way crash in Connecticut which took the life of Connecticut State Representative Quintin Williams. And on Thursday Mass State Police reporting another wrong way crash, this time on the Mass Pike in Blandford.
BLANDFORD, MA
WTNH

City of Groton bans smoking marijuana at parks, recreational areas

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s legal to buy recreational marijuana in Connecticut now but don’t expect to light up in Washington Park or any other park or recreational area owned by the City of Groton including Eastern Point Beach. “They’re gonna have a tough time with it because it’s been smelled on the beach before,” […]
GROTON, CT
cbia.com

Westbrook Manufacturer Cuts Employee Healthcare Premiums

As companies deal with rising healthcare costs and worker shortages, Westbrook-based manufacturer The Lee Company is making a significant investment in its employees. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the manufacturer of miniature precision fluid control products is offering free medical insurance to all its nearly 1,100 employees. “This is an unprecedented...
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH

Is Milford-based Subway eyeing a sale?

*Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say David Cadden rather than John Cadden.* MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Are the days numbered for the famous footlong’s footprint in Connecticut? According to the Wall Street Journal, the Milford-based Subway could be up for sale. The outlet claims that the company is fielding inquiries from operating […]
MILFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Rentschler developer buys 300 acres in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — The Massachusetts developer planning a massive logistics center and tech park development at Rentschler Field has bought 300 acres there for $78.47 million, records show. East Hartford Mayor Michael Walsh expects National Development to build throughout this year and then gain occupancy permits for its first...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden residents to voice safety concerns at upcoming meeting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden residents will get the chance next week to let their safety concerns be heard. Mayor Lauren Garrett said a public meeting will locals’ voices be heard. “So I think this is a really great opportunity for people to voice their concerns, and hear some of the data from what we’ve […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Dead Crash on Route 17 in Durham

A 34-year-old Hamden man had died after a crash on Route 17 in Durham Thursday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. State police said Steven Jefferson, 34, of Hamden, was heading north near Indian Lane at 4:47 p.m. when he crossed over into the southbound lane and his Toyota Camry hit a Nissan Altima head-on.
DURHAM, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH.com

Doctor stresses the importance of sleep

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sleep is more important than you may think. Dr. Moshe Zutler, the medical director of the Sleep Care Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, explains how sleep benefits our bodies and how much sleep we should get every night. Zutler shares how a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy