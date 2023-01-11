Read full article on original website
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
Commission led by Sen. Manchin's wife is set to receive millions more from Manchin-backed omnibus
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's wife was appointed by President Biden to lead the Appalachian Regional Commission in early 2021, paying an annual $160,000 salary.
Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024
All eyes are turning to a handful of Senate Democrats in key battleground states to see whether they’ll decide to run again in 2024 after Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced her retirement this week. Stabenow’s decision could be the first in a wave of potential retirements that would create GOP pickup opportunities in a tough…
Democrats trying to convince Joe Manchin and Jon Tester to stay in Senate ahead of 2024
As Democrats prepare for what is expected to be a challenging election cycle in 2024, the party is looking to two of its lawmakers as crucial to maintaining its slim majority in the Senate: Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
McCarthy: Removing Schiff and Swalwell from committee is 'what we're supposed to do'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he hasn't changed his mind about his decision to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. The announcement comes shortly after he promised to also remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, removing the...
“This is a Republican mess”: Progressives warn Democrats not to cut a speaker deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. At least two progressive groups tell TYT that House Democrats shouldn't make any deal with Republicans to help them elect a speaker, even a unity candidate. The reason: Any guarantees Republicans offer may not stick, given the GOP's inability...
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
"This is corruption": Joe Manchin chief of staff now chief lobbyist for Big Oil
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The top aide of Sen. Joe Manchin,...
Dems warn Jim Jordan’s probe of feds is a “fascist power grab to evade accountability for Jan. 6”
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is considered a potential witness to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and has refused to comply with former House investigators' subpoenas — but on Tuesday he was appointed chairman of the newly formed House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
McCarthy says Democrats 'overplayed their hand' when it comes to Mar-a-Lago documents
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) claimed that Democrats "overplayed their hand" when it came to the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago after classified documents from the Obama-Biden era were discovered at a liberal think tank. McCarthy argued that the persecution of former President Donald Trump was political since President Joe Biden...
Jim Jordan Says He Doesn't Understand Why Democrats Don't Want to Help Him
Jordan will chair the "weaponization" of the government subcommittee, which Rep. Jerry Nadler said will be used to "settle political scores" on behalf of Donald Trump.
Opinion: To Protect Themselves, Republicans Move to ‘Emasculate’ the Office of Congressional Ethics.
Ethics in government. To many people this sounds like an oxymoron. Does anyone trust politicians? But many, myself included, believe our elected representatives should be held to a higher standard, or at least the same standard as everyone else.
Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger
On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
Kevin McCarthy made a major mistake in 2021. House Dems won’t repeat it.
It’s widely understood at this point that Kevin McCarthy erred mightily in 2021 when he effectively boycotted the House Jan. 6 committee by pulling all five Republicans he had picked for the panel. His short-sighted furor followed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of two of his picks for the committee,...
Biden executive assistant - who helped pack up his VP office - and other aides have been interviewed
'Multiple' aides from when Biden was vice president have been interviewed by authorities looking into how classified documents got to his Wilmington home and a DC office he used.
2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns
Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...
Republicans say "no excuse" for allowing Democrat leadership after rules vote
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Republicans held a press conference on Thursday, deriding the outcome of Wednesday's vote on the House rules package, which continues the longstanding precedent of allowing Democrat leadership in committees. Several Republicans, including Reps. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Bryan Slaton of Royse City, stood...
Republican files bill to make Pete Buttigieg fly commercial until flight debacles are fixed
Republicans want Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his staff to be forced to fly commercial flights until recent failures in air transportation are fully investigated and resolved.
