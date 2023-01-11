ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024

All eyes are turning to a handful of Senate Democrats in key battleground states to see whether they’ll decide to run again in 2024 after Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced her retirement this week. Stabenow’s decision could be the first in a wave of potential retirements that would create GOP pickup opportunities in a tough…
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
WILMINGTON, DE
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy made a major mistake in 2021. House Dems won’t repeat it.

It’s widely understood at this point that Kevin McCarthy erred mightily in 2021 when he effectively boycotted the House Jan. 6 committee by pulling all five Republicans he had picked for the panel. His short-sighted furor followed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of two of his picks for the committee,...
msn.com

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...
CBS Austin

Republicans say "no excuse" for allowing Democrat leadership after rules vote

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Republicans held a press conference on Thursday, deriding the outcome of Wednesday's vote on the House rules package, which continues the longstanding precedent of allowing Democrat leadership in committees. Several Republicans, including Reps. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Bryan Slaton of Royse City, stood...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy