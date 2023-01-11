ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
POPSUGAR

Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere

Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside Nova

Finn Wolfhard almost headbutted Millie Bobby Brown in screen kiss

Finn Wolfhard nearly headbutted Millie Bobby Brown when they kissed. The 20-year-old actor can understand why his 'Stranger Things' co-star branded their first on-camera liplock "lousy" a few months ago because it was so awkward - and he thinks even if he'd been smooching with a real-life girlfriend at the time, it would have been just as bad.
Inside Nova

'The six stringed warrior is no longer here... Jeff could channel music from the ethereal.' The world says goodbye to guitar icon Jeff Beck

The music world was left in mourning following the news that iconic guitarist Jeff Beck had died on January 10 at the age of 78. Beck shot to fame as part of the Yardbirds in the 1960s, replacing fellow guitar legend Eric Clapton in the group. He then teamed up with Sir Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood to form the hugely influential Jeff Beck Group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy