ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Brendan Fraser Describes How He Prepared for 'The Whale'—"It's Really Very Similar to Doing Any Kind of Action Movie"
The actor divulged some of his prep work during a talkback following a recent screening in NYC.
Jennifer Coolidge Almost Turned Down Award-Winning 'White Lotus' Role
Her role as Tanya McQuoid has won Jennifer Coolidge an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Critic's Choice Award.
Inside Nova
Finn Wolfhard almost headbutted Millie Bobby Brown in screen kiss
Finn Wolfhard nearly headbutted Millie Bobby Brown when they kissed. The 20-year-old actor can understand why his 'Stranger Things' co-star branded their first on-camera liplock "lousy" a few months ago because it was so awkward - and he thinks even if he'd been smooching with a real-life girlfriend at the time, it would have been just as bad.
Inside Nova
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel to perform one-off concert that will mark sad anniversary
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are set to perform a one-off concert that will be the singer’s first return to the stage after the death of her ‘Fleetwood Mac’ bandmate Christine McVie. The 74-year-old and Billy, 73, will perform on October 7 at the M T Bank...
Inside Nova
'The six stringed warrior is no longer here... Jeff could channel music from the ethereal.' The world says goodbye to guitar icon Jeff Beck
The music world was left in mourning following the news that iconic guitarist Jeff Beck had died on January 10 at the age of 78. Beck shot to fame as part of the Yardbirds in the 1960s, replacing fellow guitar legend Eric Clapton in the group. He then teamed up with Sir Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood to form the hugely influential Jeff Beck Group.
Inside Nova
'It made me want to REMARRY my EX-HUSBAND!' These are the stars who have turned to hypnotherapy...
Hollywood is full of weird and whacky health crazes but have you ever thought about turning to hypnotherapy?. Some of the planet's biggest stars have turned to the relaxation therapy to achieve their goals. Could you do the same?. Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
