Read full article on original website
Related
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
Illinois car dealers group appeals decision that allows automobile manufacturers to sell directly
The Illinois Automobile Dealers Association is appealing a court decision that allowed start-up electric automakers Rivian and Lucid to sell vehicles directly to consumers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Biden's legal team find more classified documents in 2nd location, AP source says
Comparing classified docs found in Biden's office to Trump docs at Mar-a-Lago | LiveNOW from FOX. President Joe Biden addressed the matter of classified documents that were recovered from his private office at the Penn Biden Center for the first time on Jan. 10, 2023, saying that he was surprised to learn they were there and is cooperating fully with the Justice Department's review.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SpaceX targets Saturday for Falcon Heavy launch, landing during triple-launch week
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has three launches planned for the second week of January as the company furiously moves into the new year. On Monday night, SpaceX was targeting coast-to-coast launches in Florida and California. Due to the weather, only the Florida launch went up as planned. First up,...
Comments / 0