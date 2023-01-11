Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
BBC
Duxford: The village rediscovering its lost pubs and ale houses
When Mike Priestley laid on a lost pub crawl in Duxford, he expected just one or two people to turn up. He was stunned when more than 100 joined his historical trail through the village's long-lost ale houses. Why did Duxford once have so many pubs and ale houses?. In...
BBC
Brexit: Protocol deal no guarantee of Stormont return, says Irish PM
There is no guarantee that a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol would lead to the re-establishment of the Stormont Executive, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar has said. Mr Varadkar was in Belfast on Thursday for meetings with Stormont's main parties. Talks continue between the UK and the EU to...
BBC
Royal Mail: Overseas post still disrupted after 'cyber incident'
People sending items abroad with Royal Mail have been warned there is no end in sight to delivery disruption after the firm was hit by a "cyber incident" on Thursday. The firm is still unable to send letters and parcels overseas and says it is "working hard" to fix the issue.
CoinDesk
Binance Wins Seventh Approval in Europe, Registers With Swedish Regulator
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance has registered with Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority, making the Nordic country the seventh European jurisdiction in which the crypto exchange has been granted approval. Swedish residents will now be able to buy and...
Swedish PM Kristersson says EU needs to discuss competitiveness, not just state-aid
STOCKHOLM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The European Union needs to improve long-term competitiveness and not just provide support for companies in the green tech sector where nations like China and the United States are providing subsidies, Sweden's prime minister said on Friday.
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon and Rishi Sunak's smiles mask a deep political divide
Legend has it that my brilliant, late colleague Kenny Macintyre once secured an interview with Margaret Thatcher by jumping out of a broom cupboard in her hotel. Times have changed somewhat. These days most journalists are lucky to get within a mile of a prime minister on a political visit.
NME
‘The Traitors’ US is coming to BBC iPlayer tomorrow
A US version of The Traitors is officially coming to BBC iPlayer. Following the runaway success of the flagship series last winter, the BBC acquired the rights to the US version and will be dropping the series as a boxset on iPlayer from tomorrow (January 13). Dan McGolpin, director of...
BBC
'Forever chemicals' still in use in UK make-up
Major beauty brands Urban Decay, Revolution and Inglot are selling make-up in the UK containing "forever chemicals", BBC News has found. These pollutants - known as PFAS - have been linked to serious health concerns including cancer. They are not illegal in the UK but five European countries are expected...
England to ban some single-use plastic items from October
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - England will ban a range of single-use plastic items such as cutlery, plates and bowls from October in an effort to limit soaring plastic pollution, Britain's environment department said on Saturday.
Comments / 0