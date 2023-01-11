Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Bryan Reynolds trade update won’t please Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates want the world and more for All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with numerous teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing him for a trade. And according to Bucs insider Jason Mackey, there’s less than a 50% chance Reynolds gets moved ahead of 2023 Opening Day.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox made a depth move by signing a former New York Yankees outfielder who provided a boost for his new rivals during the 2021 season. While middle infield depth and starting pitching remain the priorities, Boston could use a boost in the outfield, and has identified a potential candidate to do so.
NBC Sports
Belt’s wife sends emotional goodbye to Giants after Jays deal
It’s the end of an era for Giants baseball. Brandon Belt’s 12-year tenure in the Bay officially came to an end Tuesday when the Blue Jays announced they agreed to a one-year contract with the first baseman. The deal reportedly is worth $9.3 million. As difficult as it...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Make Surprise Trade With Division Rival Involving Promising Hurler
The Boston Red Sox made a rare inter-division trade Wednesday afternoon involving a young southpaw that could seek revenge on his former club this season. Boston traded left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced. Hernandez, a once highly regarded prospect, was...
Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea
This outfielder has a shot to make Chicago's big-league roster this spring
Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender
The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Red Sox Make Very Surprising Cut After Announcing Corey Kluber Signing
The Boston Red Sox do not have a lot of starting pitching depth, but that did not stop them from designating one with high upside for assignment.
Alex Cora Jokingly Threatened Xander Bogaerts After Padres Made Offer
Alex Cora, like everyone else in the Red Sox organization, would have loved to see Xander Bogaerts re-sign with Boston this Major League Baseball offseason. But when the Padres pulled out all the stops for Bogaerts in free agency, there wasn’t a doubt in the Red Sox manager’s mind about what the star shortstop needed to do.
Former MLB Star Has Resigned From Coaching Job
In November, the Cardinals hired former slugger Matt Holiday as their bench coach. Two months later, he officially resigned from his role with the franchise. Holliday resigned because he wants to spend more time with his family. “When it came down to it, I just didn’t want to miss all ...
Yardbarker
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
iheart.com
Red Sox For Sale? Question Asked. Now Answered
There has been a growing rumor in Boston sports circles of late. And now there is an answer. Boston Red Sox owner Tom Werner says the team is not being sold. Werner appeared at a press conference yesterday to officially announce the contract extension for Rafael Devers and addressed rumors of a possible sale.
Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champion Signs With Rangers, Joining Nathan Eovaldi
A former member of the Boston Red Sox reportedly is going to team up with an old battery mate on the Texas Rangers
Red Sox, Sterling Sharp Agree To Minor League Deal
The Red Sox have re-signed righty Sterling Sharp to a minor league contract, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The 27-year-old had spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign in the Boston organization as well. Sharp, a 22nd-round draftee of the Nationals in 2016, got to the big...
Farhan Zaidi: Giants unlikely to add catcher via major league pact
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters Thursday afternoon. Among the topics discussed was the team’s catching situation, which doesn’t seem to be a top priority for the front office. The Giants designated backup Austin Wynns for assignment last week, leaving them with just Joey...
'Our star': 3B Devers officially signs new deal with Red Sox
Thrilled to be staying in Boston, third baseman Rafael Devers officially signed his new deal with the Red Sox during a news conference Wednesday at Fenway Park, with the 26-year-old veteran saying, "I love playing baseball and I love doing it here."
MLB world react to massive umpire news
While fans hoping to see robot umpires during the upcoming 2023 Major League Baseball season will still have to wait, they also won’t have to look too far to find them. Robot umpires will reportedly be implemented in all 30 Triple-A stadiums during the 2023 season. Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Thursday that “The Read more... The post MLB world react to massive umpire news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder May Have Hinted At Reunion In Latest Post
It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox's outfield could use an upgrade -- specifically someone who has a little pop in his bat. As currently constructed, the Red Sox have Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández, Japanese newcomer Masataka Yoshida and Jarren Duran as outfield options on their 40-man roster.
The worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio is out: Adam Jones to host WEEI’s afternoon show
Jones will reunite with Christian Arcand, his former co-host at the Sports Hub, and will join Meghan Ottolini on WEEI's afternoon show, which will be called "Jones and Mego." Adam Jones’s move from 98.5 The Sports Hub to WEEI has been the worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio over the past few weeks. WEEI made it official on Friday morning.
