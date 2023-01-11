ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece

The Boston Red Sox made a depth move by signing a former New York Yankees outfielder who provided a boost for his new rivals during the 2021 season. While middle infield depth and starting pitching remain the priorities, Boston could use a boost in the outfield, and has identified a potential candidate to do so.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Make Surprise Trade With Division Rival Involving Promising Hurler

The Boston Red Sox made a rare inter-division trade Wednesday afternoon involving a young southpaw that could seek revenge on his former club this season. Boston traded left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced. Hernandez, a once highly regarded prospect, was...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender

The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NESN

Alex Cora Jokingly Threatened Xander Bogaerts After Padres Made Offer

Alex Cora, like everyone else in the Red Sox organization, would have loved to see Xander Bogaerts re-sign with Boston this Major League Baseball offseason. But when the Padres pulled out all the stops for Bogaerts in free agency, there wasn’t a doubt in the Red Sox manager’s mind about what the star shortstop needed to do.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Former MLB Star Has Resigned From Coaching Job

In November, the Cardinals hired former slugger Matt Holiday as their bench coach. Two months later, he officially resigned from his role with the franchise.  Holliday resigned because he wants to spend more time with his family.  “When it came down to it, I just didn’t want to miss all ...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff

The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Red Sox For Sale? Question Asked. Now Answered

There has been a growing rumor in Boston sports circles of late. And now there is an answer. Boston Red Sox owner Tom Werner says the team is not being sold. Werner appeared at a press conference yesterday to officially announce the contract extension for Rafael Devers and addressed rumors of a possible sale.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox, Sterling Sharp Agree To Minor League Deal

The Red Sox have re-signed righty Sterling Sharp to a minor league contract, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The 27-year-old had spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign in the Boston organization as well. Sharp, a 22nd-round draftee of the Nationals in 2016, got to the big...
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

MLB world react to massive umpire news

While fans hoping to see robot umpires during the upcoming 2023 Major League Baseball season will still have to wait, they also won’t have to look too far to find them. Robot umpires will reportedly be implemented in all 30 Triple-A stadiums during the 2023 season. Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Thursday that “The Read more... The post MLB world react to massive umpire news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Outfielder May Have Hinted At Reunion In Latest Post

It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox's outfield could use an upgrade -- specifically someone who has a little pop in his bat. As currently constructed, the Red Sox have Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández, Japanese newcomer Masataka Yoshida and Jarren Duran as outfield options on their 40-man roster.
BOSTON, MA

