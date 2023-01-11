ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

COP28: Why has an oil boss been chosen to head climate summit?

The United Arab Emirates has named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as the president of this year's UN climate conference, COP28. But how can one man dedicate himself both to selling fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis?. The UAE is one of the 10...
BBC

Cromarty Firth and Forth to host first green freeports

Sites at Cromarty Firth and the Forth have been selected to host Scotland's first green freeports. The winning bids were revealed in a joint announcement by the UK and Scottish governments. The special economic zones north of the border are being created under a scheme agreed by the two governments.
BBC

Claims schoolgirl, 11, was groomed on Spotify

An MP has demanded action after an 11-year-old schoolgirl's family told how she was groomed by paedophiles on the music streaming service Spotify. Labour's Andrew Gwynne raised the issue in the House of Commons after being contacted by the girl's parents. The Stockport MP said groomers were creating fake accounts...
AFP

UAE names oil chief to head COP28 climate talks

The head of the United Arab Emirates' national oil company was named Thursday as president of this year's COP28 climate talks, prompting fierce criticism from environmental activists. It had the largest contingent of oil and gas lobbyists at last year's talks.
Reuters

UAE names oil boss to lead climate summit, worrying activists

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Thursday that the head of state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company would lead this year's COP28 climate summit, fuelling activists' worries that big industry is hijacking the global response to environmental crisis.
US News and World Report

German Industry Is Losing Green Energy Race, Autos Association Warns

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany urgently needs more carbon-neutral energy at affordable prices if it is to maintain its global relevance as an industrial player, the president of German autos association VDA warned on Wednesday, warning that it was already falling behind. Hildegard Mueller, who has led the organisation since February 2020,...
The Associated Press

Swedish government wants to build more nuke power plants

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s center-right coalition government said Wednesday it will present legislation that will enable the construction of new nuclear power stations. “We are now changing the legislation, making it possible to build more reactors in more places than is possible today,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference.
US News and World Report

Indonesia Palm Oil Export Curbs, Biodiesel Plans to Hit World Vegoil Supplies

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) -A move by top palm oil exporter Indonesia to restrict shipments and boost domestic biodiesel consumption is set to squeeze global vegetable oil supplies already undercut by lower output in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Edible oil buyers, including price-sensitive consumers in South Asia and Africa, will bear...
BBC

Online Safety Bill changes 'not ruled out' - culture secretary

The culture secretary has said she is "not ruling out" changes to the government's Online Safety Bill in the face of a major backbench rebellion. Forty-three Tory MPs are backing a plan to make social media bosses face prison if they fail to protect children from damaging online content. In...
US News and World Report

Dialogue Not Over, French PM Says as Workers Protest Pension Reform

PARIS (Reuters) - Bridges between President Emmanuel Macron's government and labour unions are not burned despite nationwide strike plans, the French prime minister said on Saturday as her government battles to tame public anger over an unpopular pensions reform. Elisabeth Borne earlier this week broke the news to the French...
US News and World Report

British-EU Talks Remain Challenging, Complex - Irish Foreign Minister

BELFAST (Reuters) -Very challenging and complex issues remain to be resolved in talks between British and European Union negotiators on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland despite recent progress, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Thursday. Britain on Monday agreed to a way forward on sharing with Brussels...
BBC

UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police

Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
BBC

Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong

A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...

