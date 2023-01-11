Read full article on original website
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
CNBC
IEA says clean energy manufacturing set for substantial growth as world enters 'new industrial age'
The world is moving into "a new age of clean technology manufacturing" that could be worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year, the International Energy Agency says. China is dominating both the production and trade of "most clean energy technologies," according to the IEA. The energy agency notes there...
BBC
COP28: Why has an oil boss been chosen to head climate summit?
The United Arab Emirates has named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as the president of this year's UN climate conference, COP28. But how can one man dedicate himself both to selling fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis?. The UAE is one of the 10...
UAE appoints oil company boss as president of the COP28 climate conference, alarming climate groups
The United Arab Emirates has appointed the head of one of the world's largest oil producers to preside over the UN COP28 summit, in a move activists warned could thwart key negotiations between world leaders at this year's global climate conference.
BBC
Cromarty Firth and Forth to host first green freeports
Sites at Cromarty Firth and the Forth have been selected to host Scotland's first green freeports. The winning bids were revealed in a joint announcement by the UK and Scottish governments. The special economic zones north of the border are being created under a scheme agreed by the two governments.
The Startling Statistic That Shows Why Russia Is Struggling in Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin said that Russia is effectively fighting against the military resources of "all the main NATO countries."
BBC
Claims schoolgirl, 11, was groomed on Spotify
An MP has demanded action after an 11-year-old schoolgirl's family told how she was groomed by paedophiles on the music streaming service Spotify. Labour's Andrew Gwynne raised the issue in the House of Commons after being contacted by the girl's parents. The Stockport MP said groomers were creating fake accounts...
UAE names oil chief to head COP28 climate talks
The head of the United Arab Emirates' national oil company was named Thursday as president of this year's COP28 climate talks, prompting fierce criticism from environmental activists. It had the largest contingent of oil and gas lobbyists at last year's talks.
UAE names oil boss to lead climate summit, worrying activists
DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Thursday that the head of state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company would lead this year's COP28 climate summit, fuelling activists' worries that big industry is hijacking the global response to environmental crisis.
Oil prices reacting to China more than apparent slump in U.S. demand
Crude oil prices seem to be moving in defiance of growing concerns about an economic recession.
US News and World Report
German Industry Is Losing Green Energy Race, Autos Association Warns
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany urgently needs more carbon-neutral energy at affordable prices if it is to maintain its global relevance as an industrial player, the president of German autos association VDA warned on Wednesday, warning that it was already falling behind. Hildegard Mueller, who has led the organisation since February 2020,...
German researchers develop process that produces carbon out of air
Researchers at Karlsruher Institute for Technology in Germany have developed an innovative process that produces carbon out of the CO2 present in the atmosphere. The project's first-phase installation can remove 0.001 tonnes (two kilograms) of CO2 from the ambient air in one day, converting them into 0.5 kilograms of solid carbon.
Swedish government wants to build more nuke power plants
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s center-right coalition government said Wednesday it will present legislation that will enable the construction of new nuclear power stations. “We are now changing the legislation, making it possible to build more reactors in more places than is possible today,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference.
US News and World Report
Indonesia Palm Oil Export Curbs, Biodiesel Plans to Hit World Vegoil Supplies
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) -A move by top palm oil exporter Indonesia to restrict shipments and boost domestic biodiesel consumption is set to squeeze global vegetable oil supplies already undercut by lower output in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Edible oil buyers, including price-sensitive consumers in South Asia and Africa, will bear...
UK risks being listed as a ‘human rights abuser’, NGO warns
Human Rights Watch warns UK has ‘very short window’ to reverse legislation, including restrictions on the right to protest
BBC
Online Safety Bill changes 'not ruled out' - culture secretary
The culture secretary has said she is "not ruling out" changes to the government's Online Safety Bill in the face of a major backbench rebellion. Forty-three Tory MPs are backing a plan to make social media bosses face prison if they fail to protect children from damaging online content. In...
US News and World Report
Dialogue Not Over, French PM Says as Workers Protest Pension Reform
PARIS (Reuters) - Bridges between President Emmanuel Macron's government and labour unions are not burned despite nationwide strike plans, the French prime minister said on Saturday as her government battles to tame public anger over an unpopular pensions reform. Elisabeth Borne earlier this week broke the news to the French...
US News and World Report
British-EU Talks Remain Challenging, Complex - Irish Foreign Minister
BELFAST (Reuters) -Very challenging and complex issues remain to be resolved in talks between British and European Union negotiators on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland despite recent progress, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Thursday. Britain on Monday agreed to a way forward on sharing with Brussels...
BBC
UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police
Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
BBC
Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong
A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...
