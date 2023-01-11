Public visitation for 84 Lumber founder Joe Hardy continues today

Public visitations for 84 Lumber founder Joe Hardy continue 00:24

MCMURRAY (KDKA) - Today is the second and final day for visitation for 84 Lumber and Nemacolin founder Joe Hardy.

Hardy died on Saturday which was his 100th birthday.

A steady stream of people went in and out of Beinhauer Funeral Home in McMurray on Tuesday night.

Today, viewing hours will be held again from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Hardy will be laid to rest on Thursday with a service at Westminster Presbyterian Church.