Kansas City things to do: ‘Hadestown’ with a KC native, Monster Jam, Restaurant Week

The Broadway hit “Hadestown” will make its local premiere to kick off 2023 for the PNC Broadway in Kansas City series next week at the Music Hall.

Among the cast members for the eight shows will be Overland Park native Lindsey Hailes. The Blue Valley West High School graduate, now based in Brooklyn, appeared in Music Theatre Kansas City’s production of “Pippin” in 2019. Hailes had launched her musical theater career with several roles at Theatre in the Park , including playing Dorothy in “The Wiz” in 2015.

She also records and performs her own music under the name Hailes .

“Hadestown,” the winner of eight Tony Awards in 2019, including for best musical, will run 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-20, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22. More information and tickets ($41-$136) at broadwayinkc.com .

Lindsey Hailes, originally from Overland Park, will be part of the cast for “Hadestown” at the Music Hall. PNC Broadway in Kansas City

▪ The Ailey Trio, part of the Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey’s arts education programming, will perform at the Gem, 7 p.m. Jan. 12 (free). kcfaa.org .

▪ Kansas City Restaurant Week will begin its 10-day run with specials at establishments throughout the area, Jan. 13-22. kcrestaurantweek.com .

▪ Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre will produce Eugene O’Neill’s classic drama “The Iceman Cometh” at the Warwick Theater, opens 7 p.m. Jan. 13; runs through Jan. 22 ($39-$54). metkc.org .

▪ Francesco Lecce-Chong, music director of the Eugene Symphony in Oregon, will be guest conductor and Geneva Lewis guest violinist for the Kansas City Symphony’s “The Fountains and Pines of Rome, Plus Mozart’s Third Violin Concerto” at the Kauffman Center, 8 p.m. Jan. 13-14, 2 p.m. Jan. 15 ($25-$95). kcsymphony.org .

The Chinese Year of the Rabbit officially will begin Jan. 22. The Kansas City Chinese Association will celebrate Jan. 14 at Yardley Hall. Andy Wong/Associated Press

▪ The Kansas City Chinese Association will celebrate the Lunar New Year a week early on Jan. 14 at Yardley Hall with cultural showcases (3:30-6:30 p.m., free) and performances (7-9 p.m., $2-$18). kccaks.org and jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center/events .

▪ Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco and other big trucks are slated to compete in Monster Jam at the T-Mobile Center, 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 14, 1 p.m. Jan. 15 ($20-$80). t-mobilecenter.com .

El Toro Loco is among the trucks scheduled to compete in Monster Jam on Jan. 14 and 15 at the T-Mobile Center. File photo

▪ Martin Luther King Jr. Day events will include a nature walk beginning at Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park (9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.) and a celebration at the Truman Building in downtown Independence (7 p.m.), Jan. 16 (both free). kcparks.org and visitindependence.com .

▪ Kansas City Actors Theatre will present Lydia Diamond’s “Smart People” at City Stage Theatre, opens 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18, runs through Jan. 29 ($20-$47). kcactors.org .