ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City things to do: ‘Hadestown’ with a KC native, Monster Jam, Restaurant Week

By Dan Kelly
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gw2D5_0kAljvpk00

The Broadway hit “Hadestown” will make its local premiere to kick off 2023 for the PNC Broadway in Kansas City series next week at the Music Hall.

Among the cast members for the eight shows will be Overland Park native Lindsey Hailes. The Blue Valley West High School graduate, now based in Brooklyn, appeared in Music Theatre Kansas City’s production of “Pippin” in 2019. Hailes had launched her musical theater career with several roles at Theatre in the Park , including playing Dorothy in “The Wiz” in 2015.

She also records and performs her own music under the name Hailes .

“Hadestown,” the winner of eight Tony Awards in 2019, including for best musical, will run 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-20, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22. More information and tickets ($41-$136) at broadwayinkc.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mphm2_0kAljvpk00
Lindsey Hailes, originally from Overland Park, will be part of the cast for “Hadestown” at the Music Hall. PNC Broadway in Kansas City

More entertainment

▪ The Ailey Trio, part of the Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey’s arts education programming, will perform at the Gem, 7 p.m. Jan. 12 (free). kcfaa.org .

▪ Kansas City Restaurant Week will begin its 10-day run with specials at establishments throughout the area, Jan. 13-22. kcrestaurantweek.com .

▪ Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre will produce Eugene O’Neill’s classic drama “The Iceman Cometh” at the Warwick Theater, opens 7 p.m. Jan. 13; runs through Jan. 22 ($39-$54). metkc.org .

▪ Francesco Lecce-Chong, music director of the Eugene Symphony in Oregon, will be guest conductor and Geneva Lewis guest violinist for the Kansas City Symphony’s “The Fountains and Pines of Rome, Plus Mozart’s Third Violin Concerto” at the Kauffman Center, 8 p.m. Jan. 13-14, 2 p.m. Jan. 15 ($25-$95). kcsymphony.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvEFC_0kAljvpk00
The Chinese Year of the Rabbit officially will begin Jan. 22. The Kansas City Chinese Association will celebrate Jan. 14 at Yardley Hall. Andy Wong/Associated Press

▪ The Kansas City Chinese Association will celebrate the Lunar New Year a week early on Jan. 14 at Yardley Hall with cultural showcases (3:30-6:30 p.m., free) and performances (7-9 p.m., $2-$18). kccaks.org and jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center/events .

▪ Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco and other big trucks are slated to compete in Monster Jam at the T-Mobile Center, 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 14, 1 p.m. Jan. 15 ($20-$80). t-mobilecenter.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdWuW_0kAljvpk00
El Toro Loco is among the trucks scheduled to compete in Monster Jam on Jan. 14 and 15 at the T-Mobile Center. File photo

▪ Martin Luther King Jr. Day events will include a nature walk beginning at Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park (9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.) and a celebration at the Truman Building in downtown Independence (7 p.m.), Jan. 16 (both free). kcparks.org and visitindependence.com .

▪ Kansas City Actors Theatre will present Lydia Diamond’s “Smart People” at City Stage Theatre, opens 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18, runs through Jan. 29 ($20-$47). kcactors.org .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

KC Restaurant Week returns with more than 200 restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurant Week is kicking off in Kansas City. The event comes at a time when restaurants are struggling, but so are metro families with finances. More than 200 restaurants in the KC area are participating. At the Tenderloin Grill off Southwest Boulevard, it's their second...
KANSAS CITY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
824
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy