(Gray News) - A U.S. Navy veteran has been released from Russian custody after nearly a year of negotiations, according to media reports from CNN and the Washington Post. CNN reported 35-year-old Taylor Dudley, of Lansing, Michigan, was detained by Russian border patrol police in April 2022 after he crossed from Poland to Kaliningrad, a territory governed by Moscow. Dudley was in Poland attending a music festival, and it is unclear why he crossed the border.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO