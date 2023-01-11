Kansas City area health code violations: Oishi Sushi, Margarita’s, Maggiano’s, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com . The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

▪ Oishi Sushi Japanese Cuisine & Bar , 12220 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had 11 priority violations during a Jan. 3 routine inspection.

▪ Margarita’s , 7890 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during a Jan. 9 routine inspection.

▪ Antojitos Del Peru Peruvian Food , 7809 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 4 routine inspection.

▪ Buffalo State Pizza Co. , 7901 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 4 routine inspection.

▪ Fronteras Mexican Restaurant & Cantina , 7779 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 9 routine inspection.

▪ Maggiano’s Little Italy , Corbin Park, 7025 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 4 routine inspection.

▪ Vader’s Bar & Deli , 122 N. Cherry St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 3 inspection following a complaint.

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here .