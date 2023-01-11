ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City area health code violations: Oishi Sushi, Margarita’s, Maggiano’s, more

By Joyce Smith
 3 days ago

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com . The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

Oishi Sushi Japanese Cuisine & Bar , 12220 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had 11 priority violations during a Jan. 3 routine inspection.

Margarita’s , 7890 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during a Jan. 9 routine inspection.

Antojitos Del Peru Peruvian Food , 7809 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 4 routine inspection.

Buffalo State Pizza Co. , 7901 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 4 routine inspection.

Fronteras Mexican Restaurant & Cantina , 7779 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 9 routine inspection.

Maggiano’s Little Italy , Corbin Park, 7025 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 4 routine inspection.

Vader’s Bar & Deli , 122 N. Cherry St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a Jan. 3 inspection following a complaint.

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here .

The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings

If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not […] The post Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings appeared first on The Beacon.
