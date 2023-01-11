Ruptured Gas Main Catches Fire at Base of Utility Pole

Studio City, Los Angeles, CA: A gas main ruptured and caught fire on Laurel Canyon Boulevard and crews worked overnight to control and shut off the flames.

Zak Holman / KNN

The Los Angeles Fire Department was at the location of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Canton Drive in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, attempting to prevent a wooden utility pole from burning while Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and SoCal Gas crews worked to shut off the gas flow.

Power was also out in the area while crews worked to turn off the gas just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan.10.

LAFD was using a hose line to continue to cool the pole while crews worked on the gas main issue.

This incident was initially reported just before 7:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, but crews were still working to control the flames into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

It is currently unknown if the power outage in the area was a result of the crews working on the gas main or caused by the winter rainstorm pounding the neighborhood. It is also unknown when the gas was finally turned off.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network