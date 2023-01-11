ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ruptured Gas Main Catches Fire at Base of Utility Pole

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

Studio City, Los Angeles, CA: A gas main ruptured and caught fire on Laurel Canyon Boulevard and crews worked overnight to control and shut off the flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGoae_0kAljm8R00
Zak Holman / KNN

The Los Angeles Fire Department was at the location of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Canton Drive in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, attempting to prevent a wooden utility pole from burning while Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and SoCal Gas crews worked to shut off the gas flow.

Power was also out in the area while crews worked to turn off the gas just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan.10.

LAFD was using a hose line to continue to cool the pole while crews worked on the gas main issue.

This incident was initially reported just before 7:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, but crews were still working to control the flames into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

It is currently unknown if the power outage in the area was a result of the crews working on the gas main or caused by the winter rainstorm pounding the neighborhood. It is also unknown when the gas was finally turned off.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Sedan Catches Fire on 14 Freeway

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A black Nissan sedan’s engine compartment caught fire following an explosion, southbound on the 14 Freeway just south of the Via Princessa on-ramp around 7:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in the city of Santa Clarita. A Key News Network video journalist pulled up...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Emergency responders assist drivers after vehicle collision in Newhall

Emergency personnel assisted drivers after a two-vehicle collision Thursday night, though there was conflicting information regarding the details surrounding it, according to reports. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue, said Kaitlyn Aldana, Fire Department...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Car Collision Leaves One Injured

First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A driver whose car struck a pole Thursday night in Burbank was hospitalized. Burbank Police Department officers responded at approximately 8:10 p.m. to Alameda Avenue and San Fernando Road regarding the traffic collision and found a late-model Nissan Sentra had hit the pole, Sgt. John Hamilton said.
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

Semi-truck fire on I-5 to cause delays

A semi-truck was fully engulfed in flames on Friday morning, causing several lanes to be closed, accompanied by traffic delays, on the northbound Interstate 5. The fire was first reported at 8:52 a.m. on the right shoulder of the northbound I-5 near the Highway 14 interchange, according to representatives from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach man dies nearly a month after motorcycle crash

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 35-year-old motorcyclist died Friday, nearly one month after crashing into a truck while doing a wheelie in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police. According...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal

COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
COMPTON, CA
racer.com

GP of Long Beach completes Pine Ave. repaving project

South Pine Avenue, between Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way in downtown Long Beach, Calif., has been repaved ahead of the April 14-16 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The improved segment comprises Turns 6 through 8 of the iconic street circuit. The project, a financial partnership between the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach and City of Long Beach, was completed Friday.
LONG BEACH, CA
westsidetoday.com

Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire

LAFD crews made quick work putting out a fire that broke out in a Baldwin Hills apartment complex over the weekend. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. at 4027 Palmwood Drive. LAFD crews arrived to find a two-story, garden-style...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Beverly Glen Mudslide Blocks Lane of Roadway

Beverly Glen, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles City Fire Department was on the scene of a mudslide in the area of the 1200 block of Beverly Glen Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in the Beverly Glen neighborhood of Los Angeles. Firefighters located mud coming from a hillside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsnationnow.com

Los Angeles sinkhole that swallowed 2 cars continues to grow

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Public Works have been working around the clock to stabilize part of Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway, in Chatsworth, after heavy rains Monday night caused a sinkhole. The sinkhole, which continues to grow, is estimated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued

Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Pasadena News

METRO L-Line Accident | Train Collides with Fallen Tree in South Pasadena

SOUTH PASADENA: At about 10:00pm Monday night during a heavy rainstorm, the Metro L-Line (Gold) commuter train collided with a large eucalyptus tree that had fallen across and over the tracks. We’re awaiting updates on possible injuries to passengers. There were no other vehicles involved. The incident occurred roughly 200′...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found on freeway off-ramp in Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A body was found Friday on the Lankershim Boulevard off-ramp of the Hollywood (101) Freeway, possibly from a nearby homeless camp. The report was taken just before 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The body was initially reported by a transient, who informed Universal Security officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

Driver critically injured in crash on Mariposa Road Thursday night

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The driver of a red sedan was critically injured following a crash on Mariposa Road Thursday night. Emergency workers were dispatched to the area of Mariposa Road and Live Oak Street at 6:35 p.m., on January 12, 2023, in the city of Hesperia. Upon arrival,...
HESPERIA, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
30K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy