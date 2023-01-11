ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Nottingham MD

Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
TOWSON, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot Plate: Ammoora open, Oregon Grille accepting reservations, restaurant weeks, National Bagel Day, and more.

Baltimore restaurants are embracing the “new year, new you” ethos this week, with a flurry of announcements and updated menus. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Ammoora, the new Syrian restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton, is open now. The restaurant’s menu draws inspiration from the Levant region of Syria and sounds fabulous.
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?

Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parkton couple faces $5K+ in fines over crowing rooster named Wilbur

PARKTON, Md. — A Baltimore County couple faces thousands of dollars in fines over a crowing rooster named Wilbur. Jackie and Drew Tanenbaum, of Parkton, said Wilbur is a good egg. "He's just a really funny rooster. He protects the flock, he flaps his wings, he chirps. (He's) just...
PARKTON, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore County Most Expensive Home Sales 2022

Baltimore County’s most expensive home sales in 2022 were found north of the city, with the most expensive found in Ruxton – the same home as in 2021. The five highest home sales in Baltimore County in 2022, according to Bright, our local multiple listing system, were:. 1....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wintry feel this weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 14th — A wintry feel briefly takes over for the weekend after an above average start to the month of January. Saturday's high temperatures drop to below average for the first time this year. Highs only reach the low 40s under partly cloudy skies with winds gusting up to 30 mph. This means wind chill temperatures remain near freezing much of the afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
BALTIMORE, MD

