Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham MD
Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Ammoora open, Oregon Grille accepting reservations, restaurant weeks, National Bagel Day, and more.
Baltimore restaurants are embracing the “new year, new you” ethos this week, with a flurry of announcements and updated menus. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Ammoora, the new Syrian restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton, is open now. The restaurant’s menu draws inspiration from the Levant region of Syria and sounds fabulous.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week begins Friday with special menus
MONKTON, Md. — Chefs across Baltimore County are cooking up special culinary treats in the week to come. Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week begins Friday and runs through Jan. 22. Chef Jerry Edwards at Manor Tavern in Monkton has something special ready for the event. "My favorite appetizer that...
South Baltimore's Diablo Doughnuts moving to Overlea
Diablo Doughnuts announced it's moving from Hanover Street in the Brooklyn area to the Beltway Plaza shopping center, on Belair Road just south of I-695.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police address rumors about disturbances at shopping centers
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police hope a safety strategy will help deter any disturbances this weekend. Additional officers will be patrolling because of the Baltimore Ravens game and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday festivities. There's also a social media post calling for a large gathering at...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police react to call for chaos at White Marsh Mall Saturday
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County police are reacting to a "call for chaos." Organizers are telling participants to meet at White Marsh Mall this weekend. Shoppers at the mall Thursday were speaking out about the threat of pending mayhem at the mall.
Raising Cane's Raises Expectations With Debut Maryland Restaurant
Raising Cane’s is ready for its closeup in Maryland. The popular chicken chain, which has locations across the country, opened its first Maryland restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Towson Row as the company continues expanding its foothold in the DMV region. Located on East Towsontown Boulevard in Towson,...
Wbaltv.com
Parkton couple faces $5K+ in fines over crowing rooster named Wilbur
PARKTON, Md. — A Baltimore County couple faces thousands of dollars in fines over a crowing rooster named Wilbur. Jackie and Drew Tanenbaum, of Parkton, said Wilbur is a good egg. "He's just a really funny rooster. He protects the flock, he flaps his wings, he chirps. (He's) just...
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
Jamaican restaurant Dat Jerk opens in Halethorpe
If you're looking for an escape from this cold winter, why not take a trip to the Caribbean. Jamaican restaurant 'Dat Jerk'.
Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.
foxbaltimore.com
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
realtormarney.com
Baltimore County Most Expensive Home Sales 2022
Baltimore County’s most expensive home sales in 2022 were found north of the city, with the most expensive found in Ruxton – the same home as in 2021. The five highest home sales in Baltimore County in 2022, according to Bright, our local multiple listing system, were:. 1....
baltimorefishbowl.com
Bloody brilliant: Fish and chips, not lake trout, could be on the menu of the newest Foreman Wolf eatery in Hampden
Nine months after Cafe Hon closed its door, taking with it the 30-foot giant flamingo that hung from the metal fire escape of 1002 W. 36th St., details are emerging on what will take its place. If well-sourced information can be believed (and Baltimore Fishbowl is believing it), the Hon...
Baltimore City to launch 4 new speed cameras this month
Four new speed cameras will be launched in Baltimore City school zones later this month. The Department of Transportation announced the new cameras will go into effect on or about Tuesday, Jan. 24
Police aware of social posts calling for disorder at The Avenue in White Marsh
Baltimore County Police are warning of parental guidance policies in place at both Towson Town Center and The Avenue at White Marsh.
foxbaltimore.com
Wintry feel this weekend in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 14th — A wintry feel briefly takes over for the weekend after an above average start to the month of January. Saturday's high temperatures drop to below average for the first time this year. Highs only reach the low 40s under partly cloudy skies with winds gusting up to 30 mph. This means wind chill temperatures remain near freezing much of the afternoon.
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane''s Chicken Fingers will be opening its new Maryland restaurant location in Towson.
Comments / 0