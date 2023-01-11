ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Related
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers seize cocaine, fentanyl in car near North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers arrested two men after finding a mixture containing fentanyl and cocaine in a car near North Platte on Tuesday. Around 1:45 p.m., a trooper pulled over an SUV for a license plate violation on Interstate 80, just southwest of Hershey. While speaking with...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police substation going into Grand Island Library

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- An idea that’s been in the works for 23 years will become a reality in a few weeks. According to Grand Island Library Director Celine Swan, the staff has always wanted to have police at the library since they are at malls, schools, and airports.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Crash near Bertrand sends one to hospital

BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in an accident on Highway 23 in Phelps County. Deputies with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist in a crash just before noon Tuesday about one mile east of Bertrand. The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that...
BERTRAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Two die in southeast Nebraska plane crash

NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have died as a result of a plane crash in southeast Nebraska. Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said Colton Hill, 24 of Kearney, and Dustan Biegler, 41 of Valperaiso, were found deceased after their plane crashed near Auburn. Authorities said at 11 p.m. Wednesday,...
AUBURN, NE
North Platte Post

McCook man killed, four injured in crash near Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, Neb.-A McCook man was killed, and several others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. At around 4:17 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83. Authorities said reports indicated the vehicles...
WELLFLEET, NE
knopnews2.com

McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday. Accident reconstructionists say...
MCCOOK, NE
NebraskaTV

Doniphan woman sentenced on federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Rudolph

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Rudolph at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there, my name is Rudolph! I am a handsome bulldog mix looking to find my forever home! I was brought to the shelter as a stray with my friend Chesnut and neither of us were ever reclaimed by our owners. Nothing about our past is known, but what we do know is we both are full of energy and love to give! I have already had some training as I know how to sit and I do a good job keeping my kennel clean! I am very treat motivated so teaching me new things shouldn’t be too difficult! I am a very sweet and lovable dog who would make a great addition to the right family! I will need to meet any other dogs or kids in the home just to make sure it’s a good fit. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter during our open hours!
KEARNEY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Researchers say sitting at your desk can be bad for your health

KEARNEY, NEB. — Did you have a new year’s resolution? or better yet, did you stick to your New Year's resolution?. Experts say we should all be sitting less and moving more because sitting at your desk for a long time isn’t just bad for your poster.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney City Council approves plan to demolish building, build new structure on E 25th St.

KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney construction company is planning to redevelop a visible property on the east side of town. On Wednesday, the Kearney City Council voted 4-0 to approve a redevelopment project at 1100 E 25th St. Richie Bock Construction plans to demolish the existing building, which used to house a small auto parts shop. In its place, the company will build a 7,500 square-foot steel-frame building that will include retail, office and warehouse space for three businesses. The project will include a new parking lot, sidewalks and landscaping.
KEARNEY, NE

