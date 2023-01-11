KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Rudolph at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there, my name is Rudolph! I am a handsome bulldog mix looking to find my forever home! I was brought to the shelter as a stray with my friend Chesnut and neither of us were ever reclaimed by our owners. Nothing about our past is known, but what we do know is we both are full of energy and love to give! I have already had some training as I know how to sit and I do a good job keeping my kennel clean! I am very treat motivated so teaching me new things shouldn’t be too difficult! I am a very sweet and lovable dog who would make a great addition to the right family! I will need to meet any other dogs or kids in the home just to make sure it’s a good fit. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter during our open hours!

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO