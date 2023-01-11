Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska State Patrol finds 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Arizona men for allegedly harboring 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police Department’s Chief Falldorf “flying” into retirement
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. The department came together earlier on Friday for the chief’s last day on the job. About 36 and a half years...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize cocaine, fentanyl in car near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers arrested two men after finding a mixture containing fentanyl and cocaine in a car near North Platte on Tuesday. Around 1:45 p.m., a trooper pulled over an SUV for a license plate violation on Interstate 80, just southwest of Hershey. While speaking with...
News Channel Nebraska
Police substation going into Grand Island Library
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- An idea that’s been in the works for 23 years will become a reality in a few weeks. According to Grand Island Library Director Celine Swan, the staff has always wanted to have police at the library since they are at malls, schools, and airports.
News Channel Nebraska
Crash near Bertrand sends one to hospital
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in an accident on Highway 23 in Phelps County. Deputies with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist in a crash just before noon Tuesday about one mile east of Bertrand. The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that...
Authorities identify two men who died in plane crash south of Auburn Wednesday
According to a news release from the Nemaha County Sheriff, two men were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening south of the Auburn, Nebraska airport.
NebraskaTV
Two die in southeast Nebraska plane crash
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have died as a result of a plane crash in southeast Nebraska. Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said Colton Hill, 24 of Kearney, and Dustan Biegler, 41 of Valperaiso, were found deceased after their plane crashed near Auburn. Authorities said at 11 p.m. Wednesday,...
NebraskaTV
Homeland Security seeing more internet-based human trafficking cases involving children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) along with the Department of Homeland Security and a number of federal and state partners have designated January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Jan. 11 is the national “Wear Blue Day” to bring attention to human trafficking. Acting Special...
McCook man killed, four injured in crash near Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, Neb.-A McCook man was killed, and several others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. At around 4:17 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83. Authorities said reports indicated the vehicles...
knopnews2.com
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday. Accident reconstructionists say...
NebraskaTV
Doniphan woman sentenced on federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Rudolph
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Rudolph at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there, my name is Rudolph! I am a handsome bulldog mix looking to find my forever home! I was brought to the shelter as a stray with my friend Chesnut and neither of us were ever reclaimed by our owners. Nothing about our past is known, but what we do know is we both are full of energy and love to give! I have already had some training as I know how to sit and I do a good job keeping my kennel clean! I am very treat motivated so teaching me new things shouldn’t be too difficult! I am a very sweet and lovable dog who would make a great addition to the right family! I will need to meet any other dogs or kids in the home just to make sure it’s a good fit. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter during our open hours!
NebraskaTV
Kearney Regional offering less invasive option for open heart surgery for elderly people
KEARNEY, Neb. — After a wave of unexpected health issues, including the discovery of a heart murmur, 81-year-old Doris Nachtman’s doctors told her she needed surgery on her heart. “They offered me the option of having open heart surgery or the TAVR,” said Nachtman. A procedure doctors...
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
siouxlandnews.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
NebraskaTV
Two Grand Island business owners are looking to build housing units
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As housing continues to be a huge issue in the state, two Grand Island business owners decided to build homes in the eastern part of the city. Edy and Nancy Hernandez have been owners of La Flor Market and Restaurant for 11 years. Nancy said:...
NebraskaTV
Experts say car drivers will likely see a price increase to their auto insurance
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — For many, it's a bill they don't think about as readily as, for example, filling up the tank and when on the drive to find low rates for car insurance, some experts say you may not. Grand Island native Jason Deras says he's seen a...
NebraskaTV
Researchers say sitting at your desk can be bad for your health
KEARNEY, NEB. — Did you have a new year’s resolution? or better yet, did you stick to your New Year's resolution?. Experts say we should all be sitting less and moving more because sitting at your desk for a long time isn’t just bad for your poster.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney City Council approves plan to demolish building, build new structure on E 25th St.
KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney construction company is planning to redevelop a visible property on the east side of town. On Wednesday, the Kearney City Council voted 4-0 to approve a redevelopment project at 1100 E 25th St. Richie Bock Construction plans to demolish the existing building, which used to house a small auto parts shop. In its place, the company will build a 7,500 square-foot steel-frame building that will include retail, office and warehouse space for three businesses. The project will include a new parking lot, sidewalks and landscaping.
NebraskaTV
Minden splits with St. Cecilia at home
MINDEN, NE. — Girls:. St. Cecilia outscored Minden in the second half 19-11 to win 32-25 Minden was forced to overtime to beat St. Cecilia 63-57.
Comments / 0