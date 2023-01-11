ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in shooting outside a Panama City nightclub

By Chloe Sparks, Annie Dalbis, Jake Holter
This story was updated with new information at 3:20 p.m.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they do not plan to file any charges against a man who shot and killed someone at a local strip club early Wednesday morning.

Panama City police officers arrived at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club a little after 4:00 a.m. to find 36-year-old Angel Alamo-Contreras dead in the parking lot.

Authorities said another patron, 29-year-old Glen Kippel, shot and killed Contreras after Contreras shot at the front door of the nightclub.

“He had been a patron inside the club, had become angry inside the club as they were closing and came out to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun from inside the vehicle, and began shooting into the club,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said.

The door had been locked, but there were still patrons and employees inside at the time of the shooting.

Police said Kippel then ran towards the front door and returned several shots, striking Contreras at least once.

“There is all the evidence that would indicate that this individual was defending himself and defending others as the Florida ‘Stand Your Ground’ law provides for that to take place and that is what the State Attorney’s office and our investigation has determined as to what has happened here,” Smith said.

Police said video surveillance backed up Kippel’s statement of the events. He also has a valid concealed carry license.

But possessing a firearm inside a nightclub is illegal in Florida.

“He had it with him,” Smith said. “He had made an excuse as to why he had the weapon on him. When you really look down to it or look through the case, the individual is defending himself and others still.”

The shooting is still an active investigation. Investigators say they’ll wait for autopsy results before closing the case.

Below is the updated version of this story as of 7:45 a.m.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Gold Nugget nightclub in Panama City. The incident occurred on the corner of US 98 and Drummond Avenue.

Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said as the club was closing around 4:15 a.m., a man walked outside, grabbed his gun from his car, and began firing into the club.

Another male exiting the club reportedly pulled out his gun and fired back. The original shooter was shot dead in the parking lot.

There is no longer a threat to the community.

Several vacant vehicles in the parking lot were also shot at. Several witnesses stayed at the club or were taken to the Panama City Police station to give statements– including the shooter.

PCPD is investigating this incident. Bay County Sheriff’s officers also responded to the scene.

News 13 will have more information on this deadly shooting later today.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Law enforcement is currently on the scene of a deadly shooting in Panama City.

According to Panama City Police, authorities responded around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday to the Gold Nugget to the report of shots fired.

One individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The nightclub is located in the 3000 block of Highway 98 near Drummond Avenue.

Officers said one person was dead upon arrival. They said there is no threat to the community at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Comments / 9

ftg
3d ago

Good guy with gun killed active shooter is what headlines should read

Reply(4)
12
 

