One dead in shooting outside a Panama City nightclub

This story was updated with new information at 3:20 p.m.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they do not plan to file any charges against a man who shot and killed someone at a local strip club early Wednesday morning.

Panama City police officers arrived at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club a little after 4:00 a.m. to find 36-year-old Angel Alamo-Contreras dead in the parking lot.

Authorities said another patron, 29-year-old Glen Kippel, shot and killed Contreras after Contreras shot at the front door of the nightclub.

“He had been a patron inside the club, had become angry inside the club as they were closing and came out to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun from inside the vehicle, and began shooting into the club,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said.

The door had been locked, but there were still patrons and employees inside at the time of the shooting.

Police said Kippel then ran towards the front door and returned several shots, striking Contreras at least once.

“There is all the evidence that would indicate that this individual was defending himself and defending others as the Florida ‘Stand Your Ground’ law provides for that to take place and that is what the State Attorney’s office and our investigation has determined as to what has happened here,” Smith said.

Police said video surveillance backed up Kippel’s statement of the events. He also has a valid concealed carry license.

But possessing a firearm inside a nightclub is illegal in Florida.

“He had it with him,” Smith said. “He had made an excuse as to why he had the weapon on him. When you really look down to it or look through the case, the individual is defending himself and others still.”

The shooting is still an active investigation. Investigators say they’ll wait for autopsy results before closing the case.

