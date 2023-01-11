ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill would ban Nebraska kids from drag shows

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nine Nebraska state senators have introduced a bill aimed at banning kids from drag shows. LB 371 would make it a Class I misdemeanor to bring a minor to a performance. It would also fine businesses, establishments or nonprofits who host a drag show and allow kids under 19 years old to attend $10,000.
Resolution aims to get names of Nebraskans on Vietnam Memorial

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers are urging those at the federal level to honor three brothers lost in a training exercise during the Vietnam War. The resolution passed in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday says Nebraskans Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage should be listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Nebraska leaders react to Pillen's senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Thursday, Gov. Jim Pillen announced that former Governor Pete Ricketts will be filling the vacancy for the U.S. Senate. Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement:. Congratulations to Pete, Susanne, and their whole family. We all know that Pete loves Nebraska, and that he is...
Pete Ricketts to replace Ben Sasse in U.S. Senate

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen announced his pick to replace Ben Sasse in the U.S. Senate at a conference Thursday morning. Pillen said former Governor Pete Ricketts will take the seat. The need for Pillen to make the pick came from Ben Sasse resigning Sunday to become the...
100 National Guard members helping in search for boy swept away in California floodwaters

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KMPH) — Search operations continue for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters on Monday in California. On Wednesday, over 100 National Guard Soldiers arrived to assist in the search near San Miguel, north of Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County. The number of those helping has since raised to 200 as of Thursday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

