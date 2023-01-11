Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
New Nebraska data about RSV and flu released by DHHS on its dashboard
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - For the first time in 2023, we're now getting a look at RSV and flu cases statewide in Nebraska. New data was just released by the Department of Health and Human Services on its dashboard. It covers the week ending January 7th. We learned flu cases...
NebraskaTV
With 'unexpected opportunity' to fill Sasse's seat, Ricketts makes commitment to serve
LINCOLN, Neb. — The 2024 campaign starts now as Governor Jim Pillen appoints Pete Ricketts to the U.S. Senate. Pillen says Ricketts has what it takes to not only serve in the Senate but to run for office. With his family's blessing, the former governor now heads to Capitol...
NebraskaTV
Bill would ban Nebraska kids from drag shows
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nine Nebraska state senators have introduced a bill aimed at banning kids from drag shows. LB 371 would make it a Class I misdemeanor to bring a minor to a performance. It would also fine businesses, establishments or nonprofits who host a drag show and allow kids under 19 years old to attend $10,000.
NebraskaTV
Resolution aims to get names of Nebraskans on Vietnam Memorial
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers are urging those at the federal level to honor three brothers lost in a training exercise during the Vietnam War. The resolution passed in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday says Nebraskans Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage should be listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska leaders react to Pillen's senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. — On Thursday, Gov. Jim Pillen announced that former Governor Pete Ricketts will be filling the vacancy for the U.S. Senate. Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement:. Congratulations to Pete, Susanne, and their whole family. We all know that Pete loves Nebraska, and that he is...
NebraskaTV
Pete Ricketts to replace Ben Sasse in U.S. Senate
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen announced his pick to replace Ben Sasse in the U.S. Senate at a conference Thursday morning. Pillen said former Governor Pete Ricketts will take the seat. The need for Pillen to make the pick came from Ben Sasse resigning Sunday to become the...
NebraskaTV
'It looked like a movie scene': Georgia residents reflect on surviving severe storm
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) — Residents in Griffin, Georgia said they woke up to a nightmare Friday. It looked like a movie scene outside," said Felecia Taylor. After four confirmed tornados tore through the area, much of the cityscape has been transformed into a disastrous scene. Utility poles were pulled...
NebraskaTV
100 National Guard members helping in search for boy swept away in California floodwaters
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KMPH) — Search operations continue for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters on Monday in California. On Wednesday, over 100 National Guard Soldiers arrived to assist in the search near San Miguel, north of Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County. The number of those helping has since raised to 200 as of Thursday.
