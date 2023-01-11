ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Eater

Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023

It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Chick-fil-A to open in Algiers this Saturday

Chick-fil-A reports that the third Chick-fil-A in New Orleans will open in Algiers on Saturday. According to Chick-fil-A, the location at 4130 General DeGaulle Drive will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Miss Universe pageant held in New Orleans for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has hosted its fair share of Super Bowls, dignitaries and conventions, but it will now host the Miss Universe pageant for the first time. "We believe that we are built to host better than any other city and that’s what we want to showcase," Kelly Schultz with New Orleans and Company said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Fire rages at Lower Ninth Ward scrapyard

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters are battling a fire at EMR Southern Recycling, better known as Southern Scrap, in the Lower Ninth Ward. The fire started just after 5 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Florida Ave. It is unknown what caused the fire, which caused black plumes of smoke to be seen across the city, including parts of the Westbank.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Haunted by Hubig’s

Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole

NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
HENDERSON, LA
cenlanow.com

Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
COLORADO STATE
waste360.com

New Orleans Rewrites Richard's Disposal Hauling Contract

As service disruptions and collection difficulties continue across the city, New Orleans officials are looking to restructure its current contract with its waste hauler. Richard's Disposal began collecting NOLA's residents bins in 2007, along with another provider. Its service has been met with obstacles - mainly a disruption in the local labor market.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

15-year-old among 3 killed in car chase, shootout in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in shooting as a car chased a pickup truck through a New Orleans neighborhood on Saturday. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Dwayne Boutain, 23-year-old Ever Ramirez and 27-year-old Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio. The causes of death for all three victims were gunshot wounds.
