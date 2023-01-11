Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
New Orleans to host 71st annual Miss Universe competition this weekendTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
Related
Eater
Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023
It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
WDSU
Chick-fil-A to open in Algiers this Saturday
Chick-fil-A reports that the third Chick-fil-A in New Orleans will open in Algiers on Saturday. According to Chick-fil-A, the location at 4130 General DeGaulle Drive will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
cenlanow.com
Some Mardi Gras visitors disappointed, but already planning next trip
NEW ORLEANS – Even with tougher COVID-19 restrictions, visitors made their way to New Orleans in hopes of letting the good times roll. This Mardi Gras, police did their best to prevent large gatherings in popular spots like the French Quarter. A clean and quiet Bourbon Street is not...
NOLA.com
Here are 20+ New Orleans bakeries that are shipping king cakes for Mardi Gras
Want to get a king cake shipped for Mardi Gras 2023? Here are more than 20 New Orleans bakeries to try. But don't delay, because slots fill up fast and popular bakeries often close their orders before the season ends. Mardi Gras day, AKA Fat Tuesday, is Feb. 21 this...
WDSU
Miss Universe pageant held in New Orleans for the first time
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has hosted its fair share of Super Bowls, dignitaries and conventions, but it will now host the Miss Universe pageant for the first time. "We believe that we are built to host better than any other city and that’s what we want to showcase," Kelly Schultz with New Orleans and Company said.
cenlanow.com
Die hards celebrate Mardi Gras at their same parade spot on St. Charles Ave. despite no parades
NEW ORLEANS– Even though there weren’t any Mardi Gras parades on Mardi Gras Day rolling down St. Charles Avenue— there were a few die hards who still went to the spot where they typically watch the parades and they celebrated in their own way. “It is in...
One Louisiana City Is Considered One Of America’s Friendliest
Merriam-Webster defines friendly as: of, relating to, or befitting a friend: such as showing kindly interest and goodwill; Not hostile; Cheerful, comforting; serving a beneficial or helpful purpose; not causing or likely to cause harm. You get the picture. So, when studyfinds.org listed the findings of their new report on...
Fire rages at Lower Ninth Ward scrapyard
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters are battling a fire at EMR Southern Recycling, better known as Southern Scrap, in the Lower Ninth Ward. The fire started just after 5 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Florida Ave. It is unknown what caused the fire, which caused black plumes of smoke to be seen across the city, including parts of the Westbank.
GRAPHIC IMAGES: Mother ‘furious’ with New Orleans school after son slashed with scissors during detention
WGNO's Kenny Lopez had an exclusive interview with Samira Patterson, the mother of the 12-year-old boy who was left with lacerations on the back of his head. Ultimately, Patterson says this horrible incident really made her question how safe her son is at school.
myneworleans.com
Haunted by Hubig’s
Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole
NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
Houston-native & Miss USA 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel asking public to vote her to semifinals for Miss Universe
You can help Miss USA get to the Top
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
NOLA.com
New Orleans hosts the Miss Universe pageant this week. Here's what to know.
The Miss Universe 2023 competition is being held in New Orleans this week, with the pageant culminating Saturday night. Harnaaz Sandhu of India is the reigning Miss Universe and will crown her successor at the end of the event. Some of the events are open to the public if you...
cenlanow.com
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place
NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
waste360.com
New Orleans Rewrites Richard's Disposal Hauling Contract
As service disruptions and collection difficulties continue across the city, New Orleans officials are looking to restructure its current contract with its waste hauler. Richard's Disposal began collecting NOLA's residents bins in 2007, along with another provider. Its service has been met with obstacles - mainly a disruption in the local labor market.
New Orleans finally goes a day without a shooting
It took eleven days, but New Orleans finally went an entire day without any reported shootings in the city in 2023. NOPD reports show that from just after 4:00pm on Tuesday, January 10th, until at least 7:00am…
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
15-year-old among 3 killed in car chase, shootout in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in shooting as a car chased a pickup truck through a New Orleans neighborhood on Saturday. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Dwayne Boutain, 23-year-old Ever Ramirez and 27-year-old Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio. The causes of death for all three victims were gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0