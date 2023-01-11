ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer

Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy