CNBC
The $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot hasn't been claimed, but ticket holders are still winning millions
Even if you don't take home the Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot Friday, you still could win millions in prizes. With the last draw on Tuesday, 16 ticket holders across the U.S. won between $1 million and $3 million in prize money. The winners matched the numbers on five of...
Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer
Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
