2nd arrest made in Jan. 5 shooting
According to the Bogalusa Police Department’s Facebook Page, a second arrest was made in the Jan. 5 Shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of North Avenue. According to the post, on Jan. 12, 2023, detectives with the Bogalusa Police Department were actively looking for a second juvenile subject in the shooting in a residential neighborhood of Bogalusa. The post said that detectives located a group of juveniles walking on the roadway and determined that one of the juveniles in the group was wanted in conjunction with the Jan. 5 shooting on North Avenue. The post said that the Juvenile Male was apprehended without incident, transported to the Bogalusa Police Department and later transferred to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center for housing, pending a 72 hour court hearing.
Smith
Mrs. Terrie Jean Smith a resident of Bogalusa, LA passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at the age of 60. Mrs. Terrie is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Smith; two sons, John Day and Earl Pope; and four grandchildren, Kilian Felix Day, Casper Louis Day, Rocco Henry Day, and Rosalie Azalea Pope. She is also survived by three brothers in law and their wives, Calvin (Dorothy) Johnson, Alvin (Suzanne) Johnson, and Andre (Laura) Smith; two sisters in law, Jewel Chapman and Peaches Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sykes
Mr. Jerry Albert Sykes a resident of Bogalusa, LA passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Covington, La. at the age of 84. Mr. Sykes is survived by a daughter, Donna S. Mullen of Bogalusa, La.; a son, Douglas Ray Sykes of Bogalusa, La.; four grandchildren, Tiffiny Martin of Baton Rouge, La., Madonna Bedwell of Bogalusa, La., Staci Felder of Baton Rouge, La. and Ashley Sykes of New York; and one brother, Douglas Henry Sykes of Bogalusa, La.
Tynes
Dorothy Sadie Tynes of Bogalusa, La., passed away on Monday, Jan 9, 2023 at the age of 95. She was a Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years and taught children’s church. A lifelong member of Union Heritage Church, formally Union Avenue Church, of Bogalusa, La. Dorothy was a caretaker and loved helping people. Her life revolved around her children and she always put her family first. She was like a Mom to her grandchildren. Dorothy was a simple lady who loved her church and wanted her family to know God.
Moss
Mr. James W. Moss, a native of Bogalusa, La., and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, La. passed away at his residence after a lengthy illness on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the age of 69. Jim was of the Baptist faith. He was a proud alumni of LSU and an avid Tiger fan.
Franklinton defeated by Pearl River and Archbishop Hannan
Franklinton’s girls soccer team was defeated by Pearl River and Archbishop Hannan. The game against Pearl River was 4-0 in a District 7-III contest on the road Monday. Wednesday’s game was 10-0 at home. Franklinton’s next game will be on Jan. 13 against International High School of New...
Bogalusa goes 3-0 in recent games
Bogalusa’s girls basketball team went 3-0 in recent games. On Jan. 5, the Lady Jacks defeated De La Salle, 45-38, at home on Jan. 5. Ladericka Payne led Bogalusa with 16 points. Tamerical Peters posted 10. Caitlin Holloway recorded seven. Tamiya Crumedy and Tyasis Toussaints both had four. Mariah...
Concerned Citizens of Varnado and Angie Community sponsoring 19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade
The Concerned Citizens of Varnado and Angie Community will sponsor our 19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade in Varnado followed by a program in the Varnado High School Gymnasium on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. The Community parade will roll thru Varnado at 1pm. The lineup starts at noon...
Pine defeated by Amite
Pine’s girls basketball team was defeated by defending state champion Amite, 63-36, the District 7-3A opener at home on Tuesday. Alyssa Phelps was Pine’s leader in points with 12 that included two 3-pointers. Dillon Sumrall posted nine points. Samantha Thomas tallied six points. Kori Sumrall put up five...
