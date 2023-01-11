According to the Bogalusa Police Department’s Facebook Page, a second arrest was made in the Jan. 5 Shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of North Avenue. According to the post, on Jan. 12, 2023, detectives with the Bogalusa Police Department were actively looking for a second juvenile subject in the shooting in a residential neighborhood of Bogalusa. The post said that detectives located a group of juveniles walking on the roadway and determined that one of the juveniles in the group was wanted in conjunction with the Jan. 5 shooting on North Avenue. The post said that the Juvenile Male was apprehended without incident, transported to the Bogalusa Police Department and later transferred to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center for housing, pending a 72 hour court hearing.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO