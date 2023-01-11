ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

‘I’m still here’: Old-timey breakfast cafe hungry for diners at Fort Worth Stock Show

By Bud Kennedy
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Everything around Dickies Arena has changed since the days when Montgomery Street was a two-lane road serving factories near the railroad yard.

That is, everything except Montgomery St. Cafe.

“I’m still here,” Claudette Finley said last week, handing an order of biscuits to a late breakfast customer at her throwback plate-lunch cafe, 2000 Montgomery St.

On the eve of its 75th Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, she hopes the cowboys and customers remember to stop by for morning coffee, breakfast or weekday lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzL4S_0kAlh93t00
Claudette Finley at the Montgomery Street Cafe in Fort Worth Jan. 7, 2023. The background mural depicts the cafe in the 1950s. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com

“The cowboys like to come here, but a lot of regulars think there’s too much traffic,” she said. “We’d be tickled to death if more people would come.”

Finley, a former American Airlines flight attendant now in her 80s, might be the dean of local cafe owners.

When she bought Montgomery St. in 1986, original founder Jake Wells told her, “If you take care of this place, it’ll take care of you.”

In turn, she’s taken care of the Cultural District with pancake breakfasts, biscuits and weekday plate lunches and pies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRL8U_0kAlh93t00
Scrambled eggs with jalapenos, a pork chop, biscuits and hash browns at Montgomery Street Cafe. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com

As far as I can tell, the cafe has not changed one bit since 1979, when a nostalgic mural of the 1950s was added along one wall depicting the days when the Stock Show had just moved to the Cultural District and the restaurant was named the Industrial Cafe.

Other beloved local plate-lunch cafe have changed locations, owners, decor or recipes.

Montgomery St.’s daily specials are still scrawled on a whiteboard behind the counter.

Diners squeeze together at old-time stools or in five wooden booths, or around the six tightly packed tables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNDiM_0kAlh93t00
The 1950s mural at Montgomery Street Cafe, which opened in 1949. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com

The weekday lunch specials range from beef tips or meat loaf to fried chicken.

But the cafe remains known for fluffy pancakes, big biscuits and chicken-fried steak.

The opening of Dickies Arena was expected to boost business for restaurants such as Montgomery St. Cafe, Taco Heads and Jazz Cafe, a Greek-Mediterranean lunch and brunch hangout with a laid-back vibe.

But in some ways, the arena and Cultural District traffic and tight parking slow breakfast and lunch crowds at nearby businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5enl_0kAlh93t00
A traditional, hearty breakfast at Montgomery Street Cafe. Star-Telegram archives

Montgomery St. Cafe is open for breakfast daily except Sunday and lunch weekdays, so nighttime arena crowds miss out.

It winds up being a favorite stop for crews loading concert equipment or for cowboys and ranchers headed to the Stock Show grounds.

“It’s a mixed deal for us,” Finley said.

“We’re at the back [of the Stock Show grounds] and we don’t get a lot of people coming over here,” she said: “Thank goodness there are regulars who know us.”

Montgomery St. Cafe opens at 6 a.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. Saturdays. It serves lunch until 2 p.m. weekdays and breakfast only Saturdays until noon; 817-731-8033 , facebook.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPA3a_0kAlh93t00
Montgomery Street Cafe is across from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth in a scene Jan. 7, 2023. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWsth_0kAlh93t00
The old-timey neon “cafe” arrow points to Montgomery Street Cafe across from Dickies Arena, Jan. 7, 2023. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151OWd_0kAlh93t00
Coconut pie at Montgomery Street Cafe. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Sausage Shoppe Continues Its Three-Decade Run in New Location

The east side of Fort Worth is now home to one of Fort Worth’s longest-running barbecue joints. Sausage Shoppe, which has been in business for nearly three decades, has moved into a new location at 6513 Brentwood Stair Road. Local barbecue aficionados should recognize that address: The tiny brick...
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut

A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Stock Show and Rodeo Events Guide

It’s that time of year again when we all have a need to get in touch with our inner cowboy. Of course, this doesn’t apply to any real cowboys or cowgirls reading this article. But for the local few who like to adorn themselves in western wear for the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, the time to get your boots on is just a few days away.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
20K+
Followers
544
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy