ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

Comments / 27

Anthony Brown
3d ago

No one can't tell me that there is not something strange going on with all of these missing young girls! Each day a new case is reported. There seems to be a predator or predators taking these kids, and the sad reality is: Many won't be found and some will turn up dead! Some people are saying these are runaways, but I beg to differ. Law enforcement really need to step up their efforts to find these kids and work to put a stop to this. Georgia is known for missing children over the years!

Reply(4)
16
Sandy Tankersley
3d ago

I believe the kids get swindled into hearing someone fishing ....saying all the things they want to hear...I hope these kids (ALL) of them start to realize it's not true and say home... prayers she's safe...

Reply
9
Les Y
3d ago

Atlanta is the top state for sex and human trafficking, it's terrifying. Hope she is found safe and returned home.

Reply(4)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
SELMA, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: House fire displaces 2 adults and 3 children

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Overlook Road in Walnut Grove at 5:57 p.m. today during the storms that blew through. “It is believed that lightening struck the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in...
WALTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy