Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
New public transportation app coming to Clay County in January
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, Clay County residents can plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new “MyJTA app.”. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip on Clay Community Transportation’s Red, Magenta, Green, and Blue lines. Users can purchase fares for Jacksonville Transportation Authority, the First Coast Flyer, ReadiRide, Jacksonville Transportation Authority Express Select, Connexion & Connexion Plus paratransit services and the St. Johns River Ferry through the app.
Boeing holding job fair at Jacksonville location for all interested parties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Boeing is hiring structures aircraft mechanics, composite aircraft mechanics and quality test technicians to support various programs at the Boeing Jacksonville site, including F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers and other military aircraft. STORY: Lisa Marie Presley: Entertainment world reacts to death of Elvis’ only...
iheart.com
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
While the quality of life has been on the rise in America, it's taken a downturn in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic, rampant drug use, and unintentional injuries are huge contributing factors, according to experts. Depending on where you live, other factors can malign your well-being, including health care, housing, and access to clean water and air.
marinelink.com
New Shiplift Will Expand Capacity & Flexibility at BAE Systems Jacksonville
BAE Systems will install a new modern Pearlson shiplift, said to be the largest of its kind in the Americas. (Image: BAE Systems) BAE Systems announced it will spend $200 million for upgrades aimed at increasing capacity and flexibility at its Jacksonville, Fla. ship repair yard. The investment covers the preparation, construction, procurement and installation of a modern Pearlson shiplift and land-level ship repair facility, giving the yard the capability to service a greater number of vessels more efficiently.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Harry Frisch, Beaver Street Fisheries chairman, dies at age 99
Beaver Street Fisheries Chairman and Jacksonville business legend Hans “Harry” Frisch, 99, died peacefully Jan. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Etz Chaim section. A meal of consolation and visitation with the family will follow at River Garden Hebrew Home (masks required indoors) until 5 p.m. There will also be a Mincha/Maariv service at 5:20 at the same location.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse
Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
Orange Park PD accepting applications for several open positions
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Department announced that it is currently looking for new hires for a number of positions. According to a Facebook post from the department, it is hiring dispatchers, police officers, utility operators, planning and permitting coordinators, equipment operator, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics. Orange Park...
Bagels R Us Joining List of Businesses at Beachwalk Development
The bagel shop will be one of many tenants at the site.
Deadline for applying for Hurricane Ian assistance is January 12
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — January 12th is the deadline to apply for help through FEMA if you were impacted by Hurricane Ian. 26 counties in Florida are eligible to apply for assistance and that includes people in St. Johns and Putnam counties. Apply here. You’ll need to have...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Traffic Still a Long Way from Calming Its Discontents as Council Bumps Against Limitations
For years, Palm Coast residents in surveys about the local quality of life have been giving some of their lowest marks to traffic flow in the city. In 2005 it hit bottom, with 89 percent of respondents rating traffic poorly. It improved after the Great Recession, but by 2017 it was falling again, and last year 66 percent of respondents were complaining. By way of comparison, 94 percent of respondents felt safe in their neighborhood, 92 percent loved their fire services and 79 percent gave high marks for the quality of the city’s natural environment.
Wreck at popular Murray Hill intersection causes homeowners nearby to worry about their safety
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people living in Murry Hill, near the intersection of Post and Hamilton Streets, say they're used to cars speeding through the area. However, a recent wreck involving a drunk driver in the middle of the afternoon has them calling for even more change in the area.
niceville.com
“Off the books” payroll leads to prison for owners of Jacksonville construction firms
FLORIDA – The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard this...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast to begin Lehigh Trailhead renovations on Jan. 23
Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on Jan. 23. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting and pavilions.
Brunswick childcare center closed due to health, safety violations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick childcare center has been closed for health and safety violations, according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. On Wednesday, DECAL issued an intended order of emergency closure for Molding from the Start Childcare Center. The childcare center reportedly had multiple violations which placed the health, safety or welfare of the children in danger, according to DECAL.
Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park temporarily closed
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County has announced that Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will be temporarily closed for repaving. The park, located at 1109 Ponte Vedra Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach, will close on Monday, Jan. 23. Reopening is planned for Friday, Jan. 27. The project...
City of Fernandina Beach grappling with next moves in conflict with Brett’s Waterway Café
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is struggling to figure out what to do with a restaurant that was deemed structurally unsafe by the city engineer back in 2021. The restaurant has been the subject of a lot of controversies as of late. The back and...
News4Jax.com
‘Extremely rare’: 21-foot orca dies after washing ashore in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. – A 21-foot adult killer whale died Wednesday morning after it washed up on the beach at Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast. According to Blair Mase of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the event is “extremely rare” as there has never been a recorded incident of an orca becoming stranded anywhere in Florida or the Southeast.
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Surveys Cost of Dredging Saltwater Canals, But Who Will Pay Is Big Question
Palm Coast has never dredged its 26 miles of saltwater canals. Last year the city council agreed that it’s now a necessity: the canals are getting silted up, hampering boating. It’ll be one of the more massive public works projects in the city’s history. It’s going to be expensive–likely...
Vehicle fire causes all I-295 E North lanes to close and leaves two with critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: 1 p.m. Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a pickup truck was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Interstate 295, at the same time a Sedan was traveling northbound in the left lane of Interstate 295. The front right of the...
First ECMO patient at HCA Memorial returns to hospital to meet medical staff after lifesaving program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It saved countless lives during the darkest hours of the pandemic. ECMO, which stands for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, is a medical device that treats severe heart and lung failure by taking over those functions for the patient, so they can recover. On Thursday, the first ECMO...
