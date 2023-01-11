ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Zoey Fields

New public transportation app coming to Clay County in January

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, Clay County residents can plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new “MyJTA app.”. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip on Clay Community Transportation’s Red, Magenta, Green, and Blue lines. Users can purchase fares for Jacksonville Transportation Authority, the First Coast Flyer, ReadiRide, Jacksonville Transportation Authority Express Select, Connexion & Connexion Plus paratransit services and the St. Johns River Ferry through the app.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

While the quality of life has been on the rise in America, it's taken a downturn in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic, rampant drug use, and unintentional injuries are huge contributing factors, according to experts. Depending on where you live, other factors can malign your well-being, including health care, housing, and access to clean water and air.
FLORIDA STATE
New Shiplift Will Expand Capacity & Flexibility at BAE Systems Jacksonville

BAE Systems will install a new modern Pearlson shiplift, said to be the largest of its kind in the Americas. (Image: BAE Systems) BAE Systems announced it will spend $200 million for upgrades aimed at increasing capacity and flexibility at its Jacksonville, Fla. ship repair yard. The investment covers the preparation, construction, procurement and installation of a modern Pearlson shiplift and land-level ship repair facility, giving the yard the capability to service a greater number of vessels more efficiently.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Harry Frisch, Beaver Street Fisheries chairman, dies at age 99

Beaver Street Fisheries Chairman and Jacksonville business legend Hans “Harry” Frisch, 99, died peacefully Jan. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Etz Chaim section. A meal of consolation and visitation with the family will follow at River Garden Hebrew Home (masks required indoors) until 5 p.m. There will also be a Mincha/Maariv service at 5:20 at the same location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse

Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Palm Coast Traffic Still a Long Way from Calming Its Discontents as Council Bumps Against Limitations

For years, Palm Coast residents in surveys about the local quality of life have been giving some of their lowest marks to traffic flow in the city. In 2005 it hit bottom, with 89 percent of respondents rating traffic poorly. It improved after the Great Recession, but by 2017 it was falling again, and last year 66 percent of respondents were complaining. By way of comparison, 94 percent of respondents felt safe in their neighborhood, 92 percent loved their fire services and 79 percent gave high marks for the quality of the city’s natural environment.
PALM COAST, FL
Palm Coast to begin Lehigh Trailhead renovations on Jan. 23

Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on Jan. 23. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting and pavilions.
PALM COAST, FL
Brunswick childcare center closed due to health, safety violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick childcare center has been closed for health and safety violations, according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. On Wednesday, DECAL issued an intended order of emergency closure for Molding from the Start Childcare Center. The childcare center reportedly had multiple violations which placed the health, safety or welfare of the children in danger, according to DECAL.
BRUNSWICK, GA
‘Extremely rare’: 21-foot orca dies after washing ashore in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 21-foot adult killer whale died Wednesday morning after it washed up on the beach at Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast. According to Blair Mase of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the event is “extremely rare” as there has never been a recorded incident of an orca becoming stranded anywhere in Florida or the Southeast.
PALM COAST, FL

