Poll results: Belleville West star guard Boys Player of the Week in southwest Illinois

David Marshall Jr. of Belleville West High School is the winner of this week’s Belleville News-Democrat Boys Player of the Week high school basketball poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com.

In two recent action, Marshall Jr. averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals per game in a win against Alton (67-35) and two close losses against Belleville East (66-57) and Mater Dei (53-47).

Overall, Marshall Jr., who secured 44% of the votes, entered weekend action averaging 11 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Belleville West’s David Marshall Jr. goes to the basket during a game against East St. Louis earlier this season. Marshall Jr. is the winner of this week’s Belleville News-Democrat Boys Player of the Week high school basketball poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com. Jimmy Simmons/For the News-Democrat

Here were the other candidates from the week of Jan. 2-7:

Sam Donald, Columbia High School, sophomore, G. Donald posted 30 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting 10-of-14 from the field in a 62-58 overtime win against Highland. Then, in a 50-31 victory against Freeburg, Donald had 8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 blocks helping the Eagles to their second win against the Midgets in 8 days.

Sam Donald, Columbia High School, sophomore, G. Donald posted 30 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting 10-of-14 from the field in a 62-58 overtime win against Highland. Then, in a 50-31 victory against Freeburg, Donald had 8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 blocks helping the Eagles to their second win against the Midgets in 8 days. D'Kyren Kizer, Cahokia High School, senior, G/F. Kizer scored 13 points in a 53-44 win against Marion and 21 points in an 83-78 loss to Mounds Meridian.

Myles Liddell, Belleville West High School, junior, F/G. Liddell averaged 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 assist per game in a win against Alton (67-35) and two competitive losses against Belleville East (66-57) and Mater Dei (53-47).





McGrady Noyes, Triad High School, senior, F/C. Thompson scored 14 points in a 53-23 win against Jerseyville and 19 points in a 42-20 victory against Alton.





Jordan Pickett, Belleville East High School, senior, G. Pickett scored 24 points in a victory against Belleville West and had 20 points and 7 rebounds in a win against Hillcrest at the 31st annual Highland Optimist Scott Credit Union Shootout.





Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis High School, senior, G. Rich scored 16 points in a 68-35 win against Edwardsville, 27 points in a 60-58 loss to O'Fallon and 22 points in a 67-48 loss to Kansas City Staley (Missouri) at the 31st annual Highland Optimist Scott Credit Union Shootout.

Mason Shubert, Breese Central High School, junior, G. Shubert led the defense in three double-digit wins over Centralia (54-32), Wood River (48-38) and Alton Marquette (47-22). Shubert scored 20 points and had 5 rebounds in the Alton Marquette win.

Koby Wilmoth, O’Fallon High School, senior, F. Wilmoth posted 10 points in a 54-41 victory against Belleville East and 19 points in a 60-58 win against East St. Louis.

The poll ended at 8 a.m. Friday.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific . In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

The next poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Please email nominations to gvartanian@bnd.com .

Previous poll winners: Taylor Smith of Belleville East High School; Cole Stuart of Freeburg High School; Dylan Murphy of Columbia High School; Clareece Davis of Althoff Catholic High School; the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament; and Jordan Lewis of Althoff Catholic High School.