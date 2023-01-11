Read full article on original website
Minnesota State Mankato, North Hennepin Community College Announce Maverick Advance Plan
Minnesota State University, Mankato and North Hennepin Community College announced today they have collaborated on a partnership known as the Maverick (Nursing) Advance (Transfer) Plan, or “MAP,” between the Associate of Science in Nursing degree from North Hennepin Community College and the 100 percent online Registered Nurse (RN) Baccalaureate Completion degree from Minnesota State Mankato.
Historical Society Seeking Board Members
The Blue Earth County Historical Society is currently seeking candidates to fill open seats on the Board of Trustees beginning March 2023. Monthly board meetings are held on the 4th Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. All openings are for a three-year term ending March 2026. Applications are due by January 31, 2023, to the History Center.
Twins Caravan Returns to Mankato Jan. 25
The 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan, presented by Case IH, is scheduled for January 24-31 and features Twins players, coaches, alumni, and broadcasters traveling to 12 communities in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and Iowa. Each day of their respective tours will include a community enrichment activity, along with traditional “Hot Stove” programming (including question-and-answer, autograph, and meet-and-greet sessions) in partnership with the Treasure Island Baseball Network.
Two Years In Prison For Waseca Man Who Faked Being An Army Vet
Defrauding travel agents is sending a southern Minnesota man to federal prison. Matthew Harold Schumacher, 46 of Waseca, has been sentenced to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Schumacher, the owner and operator...
