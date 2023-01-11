Read full article on original website
KEYC
City of Mankato opens up applications for block grant program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Eligible applicants for the Community Development Block Grant Program include social service providers assisting low to moderate income households needs. Applications are available until February 10th at 4:30 p.m. Those could come in the form of homeless shelter bed expansions, food support, job training and medical...
hot967.fm
Historical Society Seeking Board Members
The Blue Earth County Historical Society is currently seeking candidates to fill open seats on the Board of Trustees beginning March 2023. Monthly board meetings are held on the 4th Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. All openings are for a three-year term ending March 2026. Applications are due by January 31, 2023, to the History Center.
hot967.fm
Minnesota State Mankato, North Hennepin Community College Announce Maverick Advance Plan
Minnesota State University, Mankato and North Hennepin Community College announced today they have collaborated on a partnership known as the Maverick (Nursing) Advance (Transfer) Plan, or “MAP,” between the Associate of Science in Nursing degree from North Hennepin Community College and the 100 percent online Registered Nurse (RN) Baccalaureate Completion degree from Minnesota State Mankato.
hot967.fm
VINE’s Mental Health Care Program Expanding
The Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives (PEARLS) is a national evidence-based program for late-life depression. Thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, VINE Faith in Action began offering PEARLS in early 2021 to people 60 and older living in Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur Counties. Now the program is funded through a grant from the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA) and is expanding to include Watonwan County.
KEYC
Food Friday ventures to Luke’s in Le Sueur
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Luke’s not only has delicious food, but a really cool vibe as well. The owner and staff are very nice. It just might be a place where you can instantly feel at home. Luke’s can be found at 205 South Main street in Le Sueur....
hot967.fm
North Mankato Taylor Library’s Edible Book Festival Coming Up
The North Mankato Taylor Library’s Edible Book Festival is a friendly competition celebrating books, food, and fun. Anyone can enter their own unique book or author-inspired creation. Pick a book or author to base your entry on and get creative! Entries can be anything you like, as long as it is edible and can sit out for up to three hours. Fruits, vegetables, meats, and bakery goods that fit this description are all good choices. This event is open to all ages.
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna mom’s daycare focuses on nature
Owatonna childcare provider Christy Hanson believes children can learn a lot by simply spending time in the great outdoors. After 20 years in the business–“I started when my son was born,” Hanson said–she closed Creative Adventures Child Care & Preschool last August to care for her parents, who both had serious health problems.
KEYC
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
hot967.fm
Cargill CFO Stepping Down
(Minnetonka, MN) — Cargill’s chief financial officer is stepping down. The Minnetonka-based agribusiness announced Jamie Miller’s resignation yesterday, saying she is taking a role at another company. Miller joined Cargill in June 2021 and was the company’s first female CFO. The chain’s vice president of finance will step in as acting CFO during the transition.
steeledodgenews.com
Bergs welcome first baby in Steele County
Tait Berg is finding himself in a sea of pink these days, and he couldn’t be happier. His wife, Lindsey Berg, gave birth to the first baby born in Steele County in 2023 – the couple’s third daughter. Mina Ashton was born at 1:07 p.m. Jan. 3...
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAMILY IDENTIFIES SNOWMOBILER CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
Family members have identified the snowmobiler seriously injured in last weekend’s crash in Steele County as John McEnaney, 61, of Owatonna. McEnaney was airlifted last Saturday night by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where he is still recovering. No further details are available on his condition.
swnewsmedia.com
One person hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Savage
One person was hospitalized in a three-car crash on the border of Prior Lake and Savage on Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. on 140th Street and Highway 13 in Savage. Several police units from both the Prior Lake and Savage departments were called to the scene to assist with the crash and traffic control.
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA: Around 10 AM on January 12, 2023, the Apple Valley Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank at 142nd St W in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
hot967.fm
Two Years In Prison For Waseca Man Who Faked Being An Army Vet
Defrauding travel agents is sending a southern Minnesota man to federal prison. Matthew Harold Schumacher, 46 of Waseca, has been sentenced to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Schumacher, the owner and operator...
Southern Minnesota News
2 from Springfield injured in crash near Darfur
Two people from Springfield were injured in a rollover crash on Highway 30 near Darfur, in Watonwan County Thursday evening. The state patrol says the SUV was westbound when it left the roadway, went into the ditch, and rolled, shortly before 8 p.m. The driver, Maribel Lopez, 18, and her...
kduz.com
One Injured in Winthrop Crash
A North Mankato man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Winthrop this morning (Wednesday). The State Patrol says 57-year-old Troy Schull was taken to Arlington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was driving east on Highway 19. A semi-tractor, driven by 58-year-old Timothy Fabian...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
hot967.fm
Twins Caravan Returns to Mankato Jan. 25
The 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan, presented by Case IH, is scheduled for January 24-31 and features Twins players, coaches, alumni, and broadcasters traveling to 12 communities in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and Iowa. Each day of their respective tours will include a community enrichment activity, along with traditional “Hot Stove” programming (including question-and-answer, autograph, and meet-and-greet sessions) in partnership with the Treasure Island Baseball Network.
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
"You can't help but love Mo": Celebrating the life of Mo Hassanzadeh
MINNEAPOLIS -- The WCCO family is keeping one of our colleagues in our thoughts and hearts. Anchor and reporter Erin Hassanzadeh is spending time with her family as she mourns the sudden loss of her father.There's a table saved at TJ's of Edina--the best seat in the house--a spot for the diner's leader, a beloved friend, father and husband--Mo Hassanzadeh."Not too often would we come in and he wasn't there," said John Gallagher, a customer. "He'll be missed."At 18 years old Mo left his home country of Iran and came to the U.S. to study engineering. He made Minnesota home when...
