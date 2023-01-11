ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

FAA outage grounds passengers bound for central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Flights nationwide were grounded Wednesday for the first time since September 11th. The FAA's alert system went down and the impact was felt by central Nebraska travelers. That includes Brian and Janel Laub of Grand Island. After a year that brought a tornado to their...
Those in Nebraska's political scene react to Ricketts' Senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb.—After weeks of speculation, newly-elected Gov. Jim Pillen made it official: He’s tapping his predecessor, Pete Ricketts, to fill Ben Sasse’s Senate seat. He’ll be joining Nebraska’s senior Sen. Deb Fischer in Washington, D.C. Fischer showed her support in a statement Thursday, saying:. “Congratulations...
Bill would ban Nebraska kids from drag shows

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nine Nebraska state senators have introduced a bill aimed at banning kids from drag shows. LB 371 would make it a Class I misdemeanor to bring a minor to a performance. It would also fine businesses, establishments or nonprofits who host a drag show and allow kids under 19 years old to attend $10,000.
Resolution aims to get names of Nebraskans on Vietnam Memorial

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers are urging those at the federal level to honor three brothers lost in a training exercise during the Vietnam War. The resolution passed in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday says Nebraskans Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage should be listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Nebraska leaders react to Pillen's senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Thursday, Gov. Jim Pillen announced that former Governor Pete Ricketts will be filling the vacancy for the U.S. Senate. Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement:. Congratulations to Pete, Susanne, and their whole family. We all know that Pete loves Nebraska, and that he is...
Pete Ricketts to replace Ben Sasse in U.S. Senate

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen announced his pick to replace Ben Sasse in the U.S. Senate at a conference Thursday morning. Pillen said former Governor Pete Ricketts will take the seat. The need for Pillen to make the pick came from Ben Sasse resigning Sunday to become the...
Florida man botches burglary by accidentally shooting himself in the leg

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WPEC) — A man was caught in the act when deputies said he accidentally shot himself in the leg during an attempted robbery, alerting the homeowner. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said on the morning of Jan. 4, a woman living in the Florida Panhandle called deputies to report a man outside of her house saying he'd been shot.
