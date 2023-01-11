Read full article on original website
FAA outage grounds passengers bound for central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Flights nationwide were grounded Wednesday for the first time since September 11th. The FAA's alert system went down and the impact was felt by central Nebraska travelers. That includes Brian and Janel Laub of Grand Island. After a year that brought a tornado to their...
New Nebraska data about RSV and flu released by DHHS on its dashboard
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - For the first time in 2023, we're now getting a look at RSV and flu cases statewide in Nebraska. New data was just released by the Department of Health and Human Services on its dashboard. It covers the week ending January 7th. We learned flu cases...
With 'unexpected opportunity' to fill Sasse's seat, Ricketts makes commitment to serve
LINCOLN, Neb. — The 2024 campaign starts now as Governor Jim Pillen appoints Pete Ricketts to the U.S. Senate. Pillen says Ricketts has what it takes to not only serve in the Senate but to run for office. With his family's blessing, the former governor now heads to Capitol...
Those in Nebraska's political scene react to Ricketts' Senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb.—After weeks of speculation, newly-elected Gov. Jim Pillen made it official: He’s tapping his predecessor, Pete Ricketts, to fill Ben Sasse’s Senate seat. He’ll be joining Nebraska’s senior Sen. Deb Fischer in Washington, D.C. Fischer showed her support in a statement Thursday, saying:. “Congratulations...
Bill would ban Nebraska kids from drag shows
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nine Nebraska state senators have introduced a bill aimed at banning kids from drag shows. LB 371 would make it a Class I misdemeanor to bring a minor to a performance. It would also fine businesses, establishments or nonprofits who host a drag show and allow kids under 19 years old to attend $10,000.
Resolution aims to get names of Nebraskans on Vietnam Memorial
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers are urging those at the federal level to honor three brothers lost in a training exercise during the Vietnam War. The resolution passed in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday says Nebraskans Gary, Gregory and Kelly Sage should be listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Nebraska leaders react to Pillen's senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. — On Thursday, Gov. Jim Pillen announced that former Governor Pete Ricketts will be filling the vacancy for the U.S. Senate. Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement:. Congratulations to Pete, Susanne, and their whole family. We all know that Pete loves Nebraska, and that he is...
Pete Ricketts to replace Ben Sasse in U.S. Senate
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen announced his pick to replace Ben Sasse in the U.S. Senate at a conference Thursday morning. Pillen said former Governor Pete Ricketts will take the seat. The need for Pillen to make the pick came from Ben Sasse resigning Sunday to become the...
Florida man botches burglary by accidentally shooting himself in the leg
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WPEC) — A man was caught in the act when deputies said he accidentally shot himself in the leg during an attempted robbery, alerting the homeowner. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said on the morning of Jan. 4, a woman living in the Florida Panhandle called deputies to report a man outside of her house saying he'd been shot.
