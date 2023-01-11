ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Surprise Independent

4 top home tech trends and innovations from CES 2023

(BPT) - If you love being up to date on the latest home innovations, you can’t do better than the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) each January. Viewing the highlights from CES lets you explore the newest technology to entertain you and your family or make household chores that much easier. For tech-savvy consumers and anyone seeking great new solutions in home technology, this year’s offerings do not disappoint.
abc27 News

What tech products are best for seniors?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Technology that has seniors excited Technology isn’t just for Millennials and Generation Z. Boomers now have access to devices that can enhance their lives. For example, last year, the Food and Drug Administration allowed hearing aids to be sold without a prescription. This move is expected to benefit nearly […]
WRDW-TV

What the Tech: Things you didn’t know Amazon’s Alexa can do

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the most popular gifts of the holiday season was one of Amazon’s Echo devices. Those smart assistants everyone knows as “Alexa”. Amazon says most people use the devices to get the weather, play music, or set timers. But these Echo devices are much more powerful than that.
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today

Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
dcnewsnow.com

With human security as the theme for CES 2023, prioritize safety this year with these products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every year, new technological advancements make it easier to keep yourself, your property and your family safe. This year’s CES was filled to the brim with useful safety devices that are worth adding to your home. We’ve seen new releases from ADT, Alarm.com, Vivint and other top brands, all aimed at keeping you safe and giving you peace of mind.
game-news24.com

Sales 2023: 20 off the special Logitech smart TV wireless keyboard

New deals Sales 2023: 20 reduction on the Logitech smart TV’s special wireless keyboard. We have a lot to offer in 2022 sales. At the moment, Amazon is offering the Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard for an unbeatable price, since it is displayed at 24.99 instead of 44.99!. Sales:...
Android Headlines

Samsung brings 360 Audio Recording to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Today, Samsung is rolling out some new features to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 series, which will allow you to better capture the world around you. First up is 360 Audio Recording for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Through a software update, you’ll be able to record video using your earbuds. Giving you realistic audio for the video that your Galaxy smartphone is recording. That’s all without using any bulky professional equipment. The buds are able to pick up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud. This places viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest.
BBC

Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity

A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
Ars Technica

Big ambitions, tiny LEDs: Apple said to be developing Micro LED displays for 2024

We learned earlier this week that Apple is trying to make its own in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, and today the word on the street (via Bloomberg) is that the company is also looking to design display panels instead of relying on external suppliers like Samsung and LG. The report echoes a similar one from 2018 that said Apple could begin shifting to its own displays in 2020, but today's report says that "high costs and technical challenges" kept Apple from moving forward with those plans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Nevada rail museum cat who became an internet hit mourned

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The historic Nevada Northern Railway Museum is mourning the death of its resident cat who became an unlikely internet sensation. Dirt — short for Dirtbag — died Wednesday in the town of Ely at the age of 15, the railway said on its website.
ELY, NV
New York Post

NASA unveils plan for next-generation telescope to search space for signs of life: reports

NASA has reportedly shed light on a new plan to build a successor to the James Webb Space Telescope,  The Habitable Worlds Observatory was announced Monday at the latest American Astronomical Society meeting, and its goal is searching for signs of life on habitable exoplanets. Space.com said on Friday that the observatory will need a powerful coronograph, which is an instrument that allows scientists to study faint objects.  Mark Clampin, the director of NASA’s astrophysics division, reportedly said that the agency would approach the project as if it faced a strict launch window, building on previous technology used for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope as well...
Cult of Mac

Take 50% off the 4K camera drone anyone can fly

In case you haven’t looked up in the sky lately, you should know that this past year has been a big one for drones. You don’t have to keep track of all the amazing innovations happening on the cutting edge to know that it all boils down to one thing for regular users: It’s getting a lot more affordable to own some truly impressive drone tech.

