Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Related
4 top home tech trends and innovations from CES 2023
(BPT) - If you love being up to date on the latest home innovations, you can’t do better than the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) each January. Viewing the highlights from CES lets you explore the newest technology to entertain you and your family or make household chores that much easier. For tech-savvy consumers and anyone seeking great new solutions in home technology, this year’s offerings do not disappoint.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
What tech products are best for seniors?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Technology that has seniors excited Technology isn’t just for Millennials and Generation Z. Boomers now have access to devices that can enhance their lives. For example, last year, the Food and Drug Administration allowed hearing aids to be sold without a prescription. This move is expected to benefit nearly […]
Best of CES 2023: Nutrition tracking and a very smart mixer
From an AI oven that promises to warn you about burning food to a mixing bowl designed to track calories, food tech has been a key theme at this year’s CES tech show in Las Vegas.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Things you didn’t know Amazon’s Alexa can do
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the most popular gifts of the holiday season was one of Amazon’s Echo devices. Those smart assistants everyone knows as “Alexa”. Amazon says most people use the devices to get the weather, play music, or set timers. But these Echo devices are much more powerful than that.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
The Best Buy weekend sale kicks off today: save big on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more
Best Buy just launched the first great sale event of 2023, slashing prices on a ton of their most popular tech.
Another large Bay Area tech company is reducing the size of its HQ
The company has been trying to shrink its real estate holdings in recent years.
dcnewsnow.com
With human security as the theme for CES 2023, prioritize safety this year with these products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every year, new technological advancements make it easier to keep yourself, your property and your family safe. This year’s CES was filled to the brim with useful safety devices that are worth adding to your home. We’ve seen new releases from ADT, Alarm.com, Vivint and other top brands, all aimed at keeping you safe and giving you peace of mind.
game-news24.com
Sales 2023: 20 off the special Logitech smart TV wireless keyboard
New deals Sales 2023: 20 reduction on the Logitech smart TV’s special wireless keyboard. We have a lot to offer in 2022 sales. At the moment, Amazon is offering the Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard for an unbeatable price, since it is displayed at 24.99 instead of 44.99!. Sales:...
Android Headlines
Samsung brings 360 Audio Recording to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Today, Samsung is rolling out some new features to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 series, which will allow you to better capture the world around you. First up is 360 Audio Recording for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Through a software update, you’ll be able to record video using your earbuds. Giving you realistic audio for the video that your Galaxy smartphone is recording. That’s all without using any bulky professional equipment. The buds are able to pick up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud. This places viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest.
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
Ars Technica
Big ambitions, tiny LEDs: Apple said to be developing Micro LED displays for 2024
We learned earlier this week that Apple is trying to make its own in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, and today the word on the street (via Bloomberg) is that the company is also looking to design display panels instead of relying on external suppliers like Samsung and LG. The report echoes a similar one from 2018 that said Apple could begin shifting to its own displays in 2020, but today's report says that "high costs and technical challenges" kept Apple from moving forward with those plans.
SFGate
Nevada rail museum cat who became an internet hit mourned
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The historic Nevada Northern Railway Museum is mourning the death of its resident cat who became an unlikely internet sensation. Dirt — short for Dirtbag — died Wednesday in the town of Ely at the age of 15, the railway said on its website.
New York Post
NASA unveils plan for next-generation telescope to search space for signs of life: reports
NASA has reportedly shed light on a new plan to build a successor to the James Webb Space Telescope, The Habitable Worlds Observatory was announced Monday at the latest American Astronomical Society meeting, and its goal is searching for signs of life on habitable exoplanets. Space.com said on Friday that the observatory will need a powerful coronograph, which is an instrument that allows scientists to study faint objects. Mark Clampin, the director of NASA’s astrophysics division, reportedly said that the agency would approach the project as if it faced a strict launch window, building on previous technology used for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope as well...
Apple owners could get up to $395 from $50million settlement – see exact product to qualify for money
A CLASS-ACTION lawsuit could earn you up to $395 if you bought a faulty laptop. Apple users who bought specific models of the MacBook could be eligible for the payment. The lawsuit - which was filed in 2022 - alleges that MacBooks sold between 2015 and 2019 had defective butterfly keyboards, according to court records.
nexttv.com
Sharp Plans to Enter U.S. Smart TV Market With New Sets Based on Roku's New 'OLED Reference Design'
Roku made a big splash at CES in Las Vegas last week by announcing its new line of Roku-branded smart TVs, but it was a quieter secondary unveiling of its new "OLED Reference Design" that might move the needle just as much for the streaming company. Sharp just announced (opens...
Cult of Mac
Take 50% off the 4K camera drone anyone can fly
In case you haven’t looked up in the sky lately, you should know that this past year has been a big one for drones. You don’t have to keep track of all the amazing innovations happening on the cutting edge to know that it all boils down to one thing for regular users: It’s getting a lot more affordable to own some truly impressive drone tech.
Comments / 0