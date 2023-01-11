ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

NATO planes to be sent to Romania to eye Russian activity

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO said Friday it plans to deploy three surveillance planes to Romania next week to perform reconnaissance missions and to “monitor Russian military activity ” within the 30-nation military alliance’s territory. The Airborne Warning and Control System surveillance planes, or AWACS, belong...

Comments / 0

Community Policy